Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Labour By A Landslide

Labour wins U.K. election by a landslide (0:22). Bitcoin slumps below $58K (1:15). Honda and Nissan eye collaboration (1:50). June nonfarm payrolls expected to reflect softening labor market (2:20).

U.S. markets were closed yesterday on account of the U.S. Independence Day. And as of today, 14 years of Conservative rule have ended in the U.K. after the Labour Party won the U.K. general election by a landslide, with Keir Starmer becoming the new prime minister. He's been given a major mandate with 408 seats out of 650 in parliament, picking up 209 seats in the latest vote, according to the last exit polls.

With net debt nearly equivalent to annual economic output, Labour has pledged to plug a shortfall in public spending, but will need to find new funds to turbocharge the economy and the National Healthcare Service. It has also outlined supply-side reforms like making infrastructure easier and cheaper to build, as well as investing in green energy and a New Deal for Working People. In terms of trade, Starmer has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union, though he will seek ways to remove some of the trade barriers with bloc.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumped below $58K on Thursday for the first time since early May, on concerns of Mt. Gox distributing a large amount of BTC to its creditors. The German government also moved its stash of BTC to crypto exchanges.

"Among the top reasons for the price drop was the German government moving more than $50 million to crypto exchanges, creating sell speculation in the market," Lucy Hu, Senior Analyst, Metalpha said.

Earlier in the day, BTC had also dropped below the 200-day moving average.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANF) are in talks to jointly develop operating systems and other automotive software in an effort to reduce costs, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The two Japanese automakers could also work together to bolster charging infrastructure to boost their competitiveness in electric vehicles, the report noted.

The U.S. Department of Labor's nonfarm payrolls report for June, due this Friday, is likely to be a mixed bag, with growth expected to continue but at a slower pace than in prior months.

The data are likely to continue to exhibit growth, according to economist expectations. This would follow a pick-up in job growth seen in the previous month, with nonfarm payrolls climbing by 272K in May. That figure outpaced the 182K expected and 165K posted in April.

Stock index futures traded with caution on Friday, as investors keep their eyes peeled for a key jobs report, a day after the markets returned from the July 4th holiday.

S&P 500 futures (SPX) were flat, Nasdaq 100 futures (US100:IND) +0.1% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 3 basis points to 4.35%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was down 3 basis points to 4.70%.

"The main event to look out for today is the U.S. jobs report for June. That will be a particularly interesting one, as the June survey data we’ve had so far has been weaker than expected, with both the ISM manufacturing and services prints in contractionary territory," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

The June nonfarm payrolls report is expected to land before the bell, and is anticipated to show a decline to 191K. The unemployment rate is forecasted to stay at 4%.

Here are some of Friday's biggest stock movers:

Biggest stock gainers

Macy's (NYSE:M) shares rose 3% after an investor group led by Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management upped their takeover bid for the second time to $24.80 per share, valuing the company at about $6.9B, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by the Wall Street Journal. This revised proposal targets acquiring Macy's (M) shares not already owned by the investor group, following rejections of their prior offers of $24 in March and $21 in December.

Friday's economic calendar

08:30 AM Employment Situation

Employment Situation 1:00 PM Baker-Hughes Rig Count

Baker-Hughes Rig Count 4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet

