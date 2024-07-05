Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is a buy rating. PCOR stands to continue winning share in the large construction market as the industry gets more digitized. The current tight labor market and robust non-resi construction spending should push construction players to seek ways to become more productive, and this is a near-term tailwind for PCOR. I also believe PCOR's new payment solution will support its growth outlook and make its platform stickier.

Business Overview

PCOR is a cloud-native platform built to address the pain points faced in the construction industry. It offers products in four categories: project management, preconstruction, and financial management. The customers that PCOR targets are general contractors of all sizes, specialty contractors, and even building owners. As of 1Q24, PCOR has a total customer base of 16,598. Geography-wise, PCOR has gradually been expanding its reach overseas, now having 14% of total revenue coming from outside of the US (from 8.2% in FY17).

PCOR addresses a really large market

The construction industry is extremely huge, with multiple stakeholders across the entire value chain. Current estimates suggest global construction spending will reach $15 trillion in 2030. Despite the large market, the industry is largely plagued with legacy solutions (non-digital) and has been slow to digitize. I believe it is only a matter of time before we see more digitization in the industry because the improvement in productivity is huge. Take project management, for example. The prevailing solution is either (1) noting down timelines and to-dos on paper or (2) managing using Microsoft Excel. These are really tedious ways of doing things that are prone to human error and lack collaboration capabilities (constant liaising is needed to ensure everybody is on the same page).

In this large market, PCOR has only managed to capture a fragment of the market, which means there is still a long runway of growth ahead. Based on management estimates, they have only captured less than 1% of total logos within their primary markets.

Some investors may be worried that the current high interest rate environment will continue to hurt growth in the construction sector. While this may have impacted PCOR's ability to capture new logos (construction companies delay IT investments to save costs), the reality is that underlying demand (non-resi construction spending) remains robust. In fact, I believe the current macro-condition, where the labor market is right and non-resi (PCOR's main focus area) construction is robust, will help PCOR see growing adoption. Based on the data provided by the US Census for FY24, the year-to-date growth in non-resi spending has been extremely robust, and when combined with the tight labor situation in the construction industry, I believe this will force many construction companies to look for ways to improve productivity.

I believe PCOR can continue to win share because it is a leading player in this industry, and the key competition that PCOR is really competing against is legacy solutions. It shouldn’t be a hard pitch for PCOR to convince prospects that PCOR is simply much better. A promising competitor is Autodesk (ADSK), which has a strong edge in design and has entered the construction space through its acquisition of PlanGrid. While this is not the optimal outcome for PCOR, I am not too worried about competition impacting PCOR’s growth potential because PCOR and ADSK are leading other solutions by a big margin. If we look at the reviews between PCOR and ADSK, PCOR seems to have a slight edge. More importantly, as I mentioned above, the TAM is large enough to accommodate multiple players (it is not realistic to imagine PCOR winning 100% market share anyway). I also point out that PCOR solutions are built from the ground up to tackle the various pain points faced in the construction industry. This is not the same for ADSK, where its core competency is design (AutoCAD). Hence, when it comes to innovating and implementing new products and solutions and allocating resources (ADSK needs to split between its core product and its construction cloud product, whereas PCOR doesn’t have this problem), I believe PCOR will have a slight edge.

An interesting element of the PCOR product is its pricing model, which allows for unlimited users on any given project. I see this as an effective customer acquisition strategy as it allows collaborators (those with PCOR subscriptions) to learn how useful PCOR is without paying a fee. When they realize that it improves productivity, they will be inclined to adopt the solution for their own projects. Given the relatively early stages of digitization in the industry, I believe this pricing model encourages more widespread usage, which will provide PCOR with network effects as more users and projects create more data that can be analyzed and extracted to create more value for users, which in turn attracts more customers.

PCOR launched its payments module in September last year, and this will help support PCOR's ability to grow and become a sticker. The payment process in the construction space is complex, with multiple payment counterparties to address, and there are a myriad of payment solutions to deal with. I believe PCOR is in a prime position to capture share in this space given that its platform is already helping users manage the entire project (a better end-to-end view of payment flow). This also fits into the current vendor consolidation trend. From a PCOR perspective, this drives up platform stickiness as it becomes more embedded into the user's workflow process.

To illustrate the potential monetization opportunity, for every $1 of construction volume, PCOR is able to capture $0.85 of that spend. Assuming that the PCOR take rate is similar to that of a prominent payment processor (using Adyen as a benchmark), it should be able to capture ~20bps of that $0.85 spend. PCOR currently captures about $557 billion of construction spend so far, based on the figures provided above, and this translates to $1.11 billion of revenue opportunity if PCOR can process all of this volume.

Valuation

I model PCOR using a forward revenue approach, and using my assumptions, I believe PCOR can trade back to where it traded in late 2021 ($106). The core underlying assumption I made was that construction will continue to digitize, catalyzed by the need to improve productivity (partially driven by the tight labor market in the near term). PCOR will be able to capture this share as it is a leading player. Therefore, over the next two years, I expect revenue growth to accelerate back to 30%.

The closest peer would be ADSK, which is trading at ~8.4x forward revenue today. Compared to PCOR, ADSK has a slower growth profile (low teens), but it is a lot more profitable than PCOR, with a 34% adj. EBITDA margin in 1Q24 vs. PCOR's 17% in 1Q24. Given this difference, I think it would continue to trade at a discount to ADSK, but this gap should close when PCOR accelerates its growth. In my model, I expect PCOR to trade at 8x.

Risk

PCOR pricing model is based on the mix and number of products as well as the annual construction volume running on the platform. A prolonged downturn in overall construction volumes could have a negative influence on PCOR clients' volumes, and this will have a direct impact on how much they spend on PCOR platform. Additionally, given that this is a large market, it will continue to attract more competitors to capture a piece of the pie. There is no guarantee that there will not be a solution that can work better than PCOR, especially with the growing AI capabilities.

Conclusion

My view for PCOR is a buy rating. PCOR platform addresses key pain points in the industry, and its cloud native platform makes it a compelling choice over legacy solutions. The current tight labor market and robust construction spending should incentivize construction organizations to adopt PCOR solution in order to improve productivity. PCOR new payment solution also strengthens its value proposition and should improve its stickiness.