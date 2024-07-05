Procore Technologies: Well-Positioned To Benefit From The Construction Industry Digitization Trend

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
214 Followers

Summary

  • Procore Technologies is recommended as a buy due to its potential to gain market share in the digitizing construction industry.
  • PCOR's cloud-native platform targets a large market with room for growth, especially as the industry transitions to digital solutions.
  • PCOR's new payment module and unlimited user pricing model are expected to support its growth and increase platform stickiness.

Men and women working at construction site

Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is a buy rating. PCOR stands to continue winning share in the large construction market as the industry gets more digitized. The current tight labor market

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
214 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PCOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News