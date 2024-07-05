Devrimb

AppLovin: What’s the next chapter of its growth story; when can investors expect to see the next pages?

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares are up by more than 230% in the past year, and are up by more than 35% since I last wrote about the company a little less than 4 months ago. The company gets lots of attention as a potential investment; its historical growth rate would suggest that valuation remains far below reasonable levels.. The real question that this article tries to address is just how fast this company can grow and the use of its AXON technology for applications beyond the gaming space.

At this point AppLovin operates the third-largest mobile gaming in-app advertising network after Google (GOOG) and Meta (META),with a market share currently thought to be 17% AppLovin as a company has had an incredible ride over the past 3 years since it became a public company. The shares rose strongly after the IPO and then went into a tailspin, along with the fortunes of the in-game advertising market. That market stabilized last year, and the company introduced AXON 2.0, its set of machine learning algorithms that essentially facilitates the matchmaking between advertisers and content creators. Axon obtains the data it needs to operate from looking at data resources from both advertisers and content creators as well as other data gathered by the company’s own apps business.

To frame the debate more quantitatively: last quarter APP grew its ad network business by 91% while the mobile gaming market in which those ads appear to have a CAGR of around 11%. Inevitably, that kind of divergence cannot last. The company has set an aspirational goal for revenue growth in the 20%-30% range. That can only happen through the use of the company’s AXON technology in the ecommerce space. It is early to evaluate just how the use of AXON beyond gaming is going to evolve. I believe that the reason to buy the shares at this price and at this time is that the initiative will be successful and thus will put paid to the 1st Call estimates discussed below.

Current projections for APP’s revenue growth based on the published 1st call consensus call for growth in line with the company’s latest forecast for this current quarter, i.e. around 44%, but then sharply decelerating. At the moment, the 1st Call consensus calls for revenue growth of just 12.5% in 2025. The consensus is calling for non-GAAP EPS of about $3.40 for the next 4 quarters and that puts the P/E at 24X with a Price to Earnings Growth ratio (P/EG) at less than 1X. That is a reasonable valuation and far better than most other IT stocks.

But valuation alone would not have gotten me to write another article on 4 about APP just 4 months after my initiation article was published. I think the more interesting topic, other than valuation, and other than the spurious issue of Apple rebranding its attribution technology, relates to growth outside of AppLovin’s role as the leader in mediation technology for the gaming industry. The company has a strategy to build a significant business in ecommerce ads. But before moving to the substantial opportunity outside of the gaming space, I will review just how well the company’s core business has been doing most recently.

AppLovin’s core business remains on fire: how long can that last?

Last quarter was another in a series of strong quarters featuring revenue and margin beats as well as increased guidance. The company at this point is only guiding for one quarter ahead; basically management, itself, has no idea just how long it can grow its ad network at the elevated rates it has been experiencing over the past year or more since the AXON 2.0 technology is new and there are no reasonable analogs that can be used in making longer term projections.

In any event, the company projects 3 metrics: revenue; EBITDA and EBITDA margin. It had projected Q1 values for those metrics of about $965 million, $485 million and 51% respectively. The actual numbers were $1.06 billion, (48% growth), adjusted EBITDA of $549 million (growth of 101%) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52%. Free cash flow for the quarter was $388 million (a free cash flow margin of 37%).

Within these results, the company’s software revenue, basically its ad network, grew by 91% and was 64% of revenue. The adjusted EBITDA for the software segment was $492 mil., with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 73%.

The company’s Apps business managed to grow by a scant 5%, and its adjusted EBITDA in this segment was $57 million or a margin of 15%.

The company provided guidance for the June quarter for total revenues of $1.07 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $560 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 53%. The earnings release and updated guidance led to almost all analysts who cover the company to increase their estimates. No analysts changed their ratings despite the beat. Most recently one analyst has tweaked his estimate higher.

Analyst opinion is quite divided on AppLovin. Out of 21 analysts who publish ratings, there are 8 holds and sells. The issue is essentially uncertainty and a lack of visibility for what will be the growth cadence of this company when its outsize revenue growth from its advertising network slows.

Why is AppLovin’s advertising network revenue growing at such elevated rates?

There are a few factors, some of them inter-related to account for what has happened. It is almost impossible to say which factor was the key in this success story-in my opinion, it wouldn’t have happened without all of these factors contributing.

1) AppLovin’s Market share gains

The most obvious factor has been the implosion of Unity’s (U) competitive offering. Going back in time, Unity’s own technology in the mediation space ran into some technology issues. Data was corrupted and its algorithms weren’t producing optimized bidding results for its customers. Perhaps, in time, that would have been remedied; instead the company wound up buying Iron Source, an Israeli based vendor who was, at that time, considered to be a leader in mediation technology and had a strong growth trajectory.

The integration didn’t go well at all. I am not sure why this happened-it could have been a clash of personalities, it could have been a clash of strategies, but the upshot has been the departure of the team that had led Iron Source in January of this year. It appears that the precipitating event were the mass layoffs that Unity announced at the start of the year in which 25% of its staff was let go.

Since then, Unity has been a company in “transition.” After the departure of John Riccitiello the company appointed a well known, interim CEO, Jim Whitehurst.

The company has now announced the appointment of a 3rd CEO, Matt Bromberg, formally COO of Zynga. It seems likely that with all this executive turnover it will be awhile before Unity can return to operational health

The latest earnings release from Unity suggested that the bleeding was continuing and the company is forecasting a decline in revenues overall. The company’s forecast for the business segment that competes with AppLovin’s ad network, is as follows:

In Grow (Grow is Unity’s in-ad mobile gaming monetization platform), we expect the second half acceleration to be driven by improvements in performance in our monetization solutions and better usage of data to train our models and deliver that return on ad spend for our customers.

At this point, Unity’s Grow segment is less than half of the size of AppLovin’s App Discovery platform. It is rare for any company to go from a decline to an acceleration in revenues in a quarter or two without the introduction of a major new technology. Customers need to be convinced that Unity’s monetization platform can really perform and optimize their revenue.

AppLovin is currently thought to have a market share of 17% in the app monetization space so there is certainly still room for its share to rise, but likely at lower rates than in the immediate past.

2) AppLovin’s AXON technology

AXON is APP’s solution to target app-install ads to the users most likely to download a particular app. The current version, AXON 2.0 was introduced a bit more than a year ago. The technology is based on predictive analytics, although these days almost everything that can be labelled AI is so labelled, and most descriptions of AXON emphasize its AI technology. It is all about using predictive machine learning to improve the accuracy of the recommendation engine.

In some ways, the AppLovin ad monetization is simple to understand and is part of a virtuous circle. Advertisers get better results on the AppDiscovery platform powered by AXON, in turn they increase their spend on the platform, because of the elevated return on advertising dollars (ROAS) the platform produces.. In turn more inventory enters the system, and as spend rises, so will auction density. Higher auction density will improve the machine learning algorithms, and thus the ROAS of advertisers. And so forth.

As I have mentioned, one of the key investment debates for AppLovin relates to how fast it might be able to grow as its market share gains from Unity abate. And in that regard, the key is and will always be what is the ROAS for its customers. AXON models will continue to improve. That is basically the focus of this company’s development spend. The precise timing of improvements in models are hard to predict; that is why there are data scientists who are looking for appropriate correlations which can be difficult to find and to validate.

Last quarter AppLovin exceeded expectations in terms of revenue by about 5%. And the CEO maintained that the Q1 beat was mainly a function of better models leading to higher ROAS and in turn leading to higher user demand. It is hard for me to believe that some of the upside wasn’t a function of market share gains vis-à-vis Unity.

I have linked here to an article that provides some details with regards to the functionality and the technology of APPs AppDiscovery platform and how the AXON technology has enhanced the value of the platform for users. The most salient point here is the following:

The mobile app developers who make up AppLovin’s target market worship at the altar of campaign performance – and they don’t operate on a fixed budget. They buy on a performance basis. In other words, if performance marketers can prove that a tactic or platform is working, they’ll continue expanding their spending ad infinitum.

Many analysts are concerned about AppLovin’s growth outlook as it passes the anniversary of the introduction of AXON 2.0. The fact is that APP still has a relatively small share of developers using the platform to monetize their creations and those that are using the platform seem likely to continue to expanding their usage.

MAX is AppLovin’s mediation solution that has been on the market for a few years. It has proven to be effective for developers in monetizing the revenues of their creations. The MAX platform has more bidders, connects to more networks and has 100+ Demand Side Platforms bidding thought the AppLovin Exchange. About 20%-25% of the company’s software revenues are coming its MAX platform. Because of what has happened to Unity, these days MAX is said to have a 60%+ market share. It is the data from MAX that provides AXON with the specific information it needs to develop its machine learning capabilities and create the accurate algorithms that facilitate the other components of APP’s ad network.

While the company hasn’t provided a detailed discussion of the specifics of performance improvement and acknowledges that discovery and invention, basically the task of finding appropriate relationships, can’t be done on an exact schedule, the virtuous circle is and is likely to continue operating; if advertisers see improved ROI, they will step up their investment.

3) The market for mobile gaming advertising

From 2022 until recently, the in-game mobile advertising business has had a bumpy ride. The ride was bumpy for AppLovin, Unity and all of the many others in the space. Some of the bumpiness was no doubt associated with a hang-over from the end of the impact of the pandemic on game usage and the growth of casual players. I suspect part of the caution AppLovin management now has in forecasting more than one quarter at a time relates to its experience in 2022, when guidance had to be reduced consistently throughout that year as the market for in-game software adds deteriorated consistently.

Since that time, the market has stabilized and has apparently started to grow again. That said, at this point, the growth of the market is far below the level that would enable AppLovin to achieve its growth aspirations which the CEO pegged at 20%-30%. The study linked here suggests a CAGR of about 10% and the many other studies have similar projections for CAGR, mainly at 10% or a little greater.

Those analysts who have hold ratings APP shares have a consistent thesis. They are concerned that 20%-30% growth for AppLovin is not achievable without significant penetration of the ecommerce ad space. While some of the math in these reports may be questioned (the analyst at MS for example maintains, without any evidence, that the mobile game market only has a CAGR of 5%), the concept that APP has to take its technology outside the gaming market is valid, and worth exploring as best as possible at this point.

4) The use of AXON outside the gaming market

AppLovin, at its core is an on-line performance advertising company. At the moment most of the revenues are obviously coming from connecting advertisers and publishers in the on-line gaming space. And it does so, using the latest incarnation of the AXON engine which relies on predictive machine learning to target app-installed ads to the users most likely to download the apps in which the ads appear. It is not inherently limited to the gaming space; the technology is one that predicts behavior based on algorithms that are based on data collected about consumer behavior and correlations.

One interesting recent development was that of APPs investment in a company called FLIP which then has launched an ad marketplace for merchants using AppLovin’s AXON technology. Flip raised $144 million in a Series C funding round with AppLovin investing $50 million. Flip is a tiny company ($35 million run rate revenues) in the ecommerce space. It is called a social commerce platform that features product review videos made by shoppers. The concept is that brands, whose products are available on Flip will leverage an AI advertising engine via AXON Connect and will be able to reach more customers in measurable ways, with higher returns on the Flip platform

AppLovin bought a company called Wurl a couple of years ago. Wurl has developed a generative AI based connected TV solution that enables advertisers to align their ads with content in real time. Somehow, the technology seems to be able to match ads with emotion and context of programming in real time using AI. Wurl’s current revenue run rate is insignificant in the context of a company such as AppLovin whose current revenues are running at a $4.2 billion annual rate.

As mentioned, the primary investment issue, the debate really, is how taking the AXON model to verticals outside of gaming will work out. One analyst, with a hold rating on the shares, maintains that AppLovin’s success outside of gaming is in the nature of a “show-me” undertaking. I would observe that if APP had already built a significant business outside of gaming, its likely valuation would be substantially greater than current levels.

As management has said, the hard part, the major investment phase for AppLovin, has been building the algorithms, the highly complex AI models with their numerous correlations that ensure the accuracy of the predictions made by AXON. The company CEO said on this latest call that demand diversity was an organic problem.

Needless to say, I would love to have more specifics about the path forward in developing and launching new aps outside of the gaming space. I assume that there will be additional product offerings build around AXON that relate to various components of ecommerce. Just what they will be specifically, when they might be announced, and what kind of ramp should be anticipated is not immediately apparent. To a certain extent, the CEO has essentially said, “trust me” with regards to the expansion beyond mobile gaming.

And then secondarily, again, this expansion outside the mobile gaming business is something we’re really excited about.

As someone who writes about “zero trust” the term d’jour in the cyber-security world, I have a disposition not to trust most statements like the above. That said, the exceptional success of this company’s latest technology innovations would suggest that “if they build it, advertisers will come.”

The nice thing is that published estimates essentially ignore the opportunity here. Whatever revenues APP generates will be incremental to current consensus forecasts.

Competition in the space

For years, AppLovin and Unity have been locked in a competitive battle. Unity stumbled badly a couple of years ago when its technology wasn’t providing correct data to optimize add revenues for publishers. It was a messy error that drove away many customers and prevented the company from selling to new users. Subsequently, Unity acquired Iron Source which had a leading monetization solution; its mediation platform had won high marks for maximizing returns to publishers. Earlier this year, the entire Iron Source management team left Unity; information about what precipitated the departure has been sparse. What has happened is that Unity’s “Grow” solution has continued to show declining revenue, while APPs revenue growth in this space has reached exceptional levels.

In addition, Unity’s former CEO attempted what amounted to a hugely unpopular revenue grab that upset creators. Unity’s strategy had been to use its creation tools as an on-ramp for its Grow solutions. With creators up in arms about Unity’s aborted pricing policy, its ability to win new developers for its Grow platform hit a serious roadblock.

These days, it is believed that AppLovin has a market share in the in-game mobile advertising space of 17%. Principle competitors include Google (GOOG) AdMob, Facebook (META) and Digital Turbine (APPS). AppLovin’s current mediation platform is called MAX. AppLovin has its own ad network which is called AppDiscovery. It is the AXON AI engine that has made AppDiscovery such an attractive network for publishers. They simply get more bang for their buck when they use that network. Because AXON has been evolving so rapidly, it is difficult to say at a given time just how much it produces better results than competitors. It is really all about the efficacy of campaigns, and that is basically a moving metric constantly improving. The reality is that advertisers will increase their investment in what has been working. If AppDiscovery campaigns produce better results than AdMob, advertisers will vote with their dollars-and that is really what has been happening over the last 6 quarters.

Using AI as a tool to enhance the results of in-game advertising is a difficult and time consuming undertaking. Even with all of the compute power available to developers and data scientists, multiple correlations have to be tested and the results analyzed. At some point, perhaps, the development of algorithms will be more automated but at this time, the development cycle has a considerable level of manual intervention. Currently, apparently, AppLovin has an advantage in the sense that its algorithms simply work better, and it is willing to spend at elevated rates to maintain differentiation. But, as the CEO pointed out during this latest conference call, the improvement in technology, i.e. the increasing accuracy of the predictions, takes place stepwise, and not in a smooth ramp.

There will always be competitors in this space, and of course some of them are larger with significant advantages in potential resources. But overall, my thesis is predicated on the company being able to maintain a significant competitive advantage through continued improvements to its AXON platform.

AppLovin’s Business Model: Improvements have been substantial

APP has achieved a stunning increase in profitability over the past 18 months. Part of this is based on cost discipline; more is based on the rapid growth of the company’s software business. It is important to note that at this point, AppLovin remains a company with two disparate business. That can make operating metric ratios look more than a bit peculiar. Over time, it is likely that the company’s software business will become the dominant revenue source for the company, and that, in and of itself, will bend cost ratios significantly. At this point, while the company’s software platform revenues are 64% of the total, profits, as expressed as adjusted EBITDA show the software platform already contributes 90% of the total. That is a function of software revenues having an overall 73% adjusted EBITDA margin while apps revenue has an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%. The software platform margin of 73% and the apps margin of 15% have been unchanged for the last 3 quarters.

Overall operating expenses ticked up a little bit last quarter by about 5% sequentially. Much of this increase was the cost of reserving and acquiring GPUs to support current and anticipated growth. The actual dollars spent on cost of goods rose by about 10% but then so, too, did sequential revenues.

Lately, AppLovin has been able to ramp its free cash flow margin noticeably. The company’s free cash flow has risen by 37% over the last year while adjusted EBITDA has more than doubled. Free cash flow grow, while impressive, was constrained last quarter by the increase in receivables, a function of the strong revenue performance.

The company’s use of stock based compensation is small. Last quarter the SBC expense ratio was about 9% compared to 12% in the year earlier quarter. The company has actively managed its outstanding shares which have decreased by 7% last year. Actually, the cadence of the decrease in outstanding shares was more rapid but as the company is now GAAP profitable, this impacted the calculation of fully diluted shares to account for all options, a requirement of GAAP accounting. The company uses essentially all of its free cash flow to shrink its capitalization, and some quarters, it repurchases shares in advance of free cash flow. Last quarter, for example, free cash flow was $393 million, while share repurchase was $424 million.

Risks to the investment thesis

Essentially there are 3 risks to the thesis, and I am not likely to resolve those risks in this article. One risk is that the company’s in-game advertising growth will see declining percentage growth. At the least, it is highly unlikely that AppLovin will continue to grow its software revenue at 91% as it did last quarter. The company has forecast flat revenue growth for this quarter, and the consensus revenue growth estimate for 2025 is 12.5%. No one really can know the extent to which the AXON powered can grow; it is a function of the returns it creates for advertisers, and that continues to grow as the AXON algorithms are enhanced.

A second risk to the thesis relates to the success of the company’s initiatives outside of the gaming vertical. Since this is a nascent initiative, handicapping its success in terms of revenue contribution is almost impossible. The company has a focus on extending its penetration of verticals outside of gaming. It has a strategy to do so, and it has begun to develop a partnership with some e-commerce sites such as Flip. The company has bought Wurl, which provides its users, a performance marketing channel in the connected TV space. Much of what Wurl does is outside of the gaming space, but it is still basically in start-up mode.

The third risk for this company might best be described as that of changing privacy policies that might impact data flows necessary for the operation of the company’s AI solutions. A few weeks ago APP shares were pressured when Apple announced some changes to its AdAttributionKit which is replacing a prior technology. Apparently, the change was a rebranding rather than a substantive change; in fact it is believed by some analysts that overall the change will be a positive as there will be additional points for measurement.

But it is always possible that at some point there will be some kind of change in privacy policies that might impact the ability of AppLovin to obtain the data it needs for its algorithms and its mediation solution. That is not likely a short term risk, but one to make note of and to track.

AppLovin’s Valuation and the case to buy the shares

AppLovin’s business and its valuation has been on a roller coaster ride since the company initially made its public debut in 2021. For a while after the debut, it was a hot stock, and then in 2022, growth disappeared and the valuation crashed to earth. And now…?

AppLovin shares have a very compressed valuation, mainly because analysts and investors are concerned about revenue growth in 2025. At the moment, and with my projection of revenues for the next 4 quarters of $4.32 billion, the EV/S is less than 4.9X. I have forecast that the 3 year CAGR will be just below 30%. This is consistent with the company’s articulated aspiration.

I am making that forecast mainly because I do believe the company will be successful in building a significant business using AXON in areas outside of its current base of mobile game advertising. It is of course, a guess, as anything to do with the future is, but the success of using AI to dramatically enhance the results of AppDiscovery ought to be readily transferable to verticals outside the mobile gaming space. And the track record of this management suggests it knows how to exploit opportunities on a profitable basis.

Based on the success of AXON 2.0 in driving revenue growth, AppLovin has seen a substantial increase in its free cash flow margin. It has been rising consistently for about a year. Last quarter the free cash flow margin was more than 37%. There is some seasonality in free cash flow margin performance. In the interest of prudence and to reflect seasonal performance, I am projecting a full year free cash flow margin for AppLovin of 32%. Needless to say, the combination of those two metrics which is the way I generally try to value stocks, has left the shares with an extremely discounted valuation. In fact, its valuation is about as low as that of Teladoc (TDOC), UiPath (PATH) and Upstart (UPST). Rational investors would do well to consider just how discounted that leaves APP shares; those comparables are sick companies whose valuation reflects their problems. APP has some exciting opportunities that are not in any way reflected in its valuation.

To recapitulate, APP has a continued opportunity to gain share in the mobile advertising market because AXON, a part of the offering, has been successful in using AI such that advertisers on its AppDiscovery simply have been getting superior returns, and as long as they do, the core growth of the company’s business is likely to continue at elevated levels. The company’s long-time competitor, Unity, is suffering through a difficult transition and currently lacks something equivalent to AXON 2.0.

APP has had a history of modest beats when it reports its quarterly results, and there is nothing to suggest that this will not continue to be the case. What I don’t know is whether the management will choose to disclose some additional success in its non-gaming initiatives, and whether that success might lead to stronger than expected guidance. The more specific management chooses to be on that score, the greater the short-term upside opportunity-but I would simply not buy APP shares expecting this will be the quarter in which it discloses specific deal or current revenue contribution from that source. I am reiterating my buy recommendation on APP shares and expect them to continue to produce positive alpha over the next year and beyond.