A “Buy” Rating for Shares of K92 Mining Inc.

It's time to update the rating for the shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF) (TSX:KNT:CA) stock. This company is a producer of gold equivalent ounces or “oz AuEq.” - as it produces copper and silver in addition to gold - from metal deposits in Papua New Guinea. However, gold is the most important production, as it accounted for almost 90% of the company’s revenue in the first quarter of 2024.

This analysis confirms the “Buy” rating given in the previous analysis dated September 8, 2023 and shares with the previous article roughly the same upward catalysts. These mainly consist of supportive macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions that favor the formation of higher gold prices, while production growth is an infallible prerequisite for the supply of robust volumes of metals.

Since Last Rating of Buy: How K92 Mining Inc. Shares Performed

September 8, 2023 (previous analysis) – to date, K92 Mining Inc. share price has risen by 30.28% while the S&P 500, the benchmark of the US stock market, has gained 23.68% as the market of K92 has welcomed the following combination of factors and their impact on the future of K92.

Before examining these factors, in the previous analysis it was also indicated that the investor had the chance to outperform the market with an even bigger margin if, as suggested, he benefited from the formation of stock price dips before the subsequent rallies. There were two dips: one formed in early November 2023 and another one in late February 2024:

The first drop was due to aggressive headwinds for K92 shares, which began blowing when the gold markets were shocked by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at an International Monetary Fund panel. Powell had said that “Fed officials were not yet convinced that interest rates were high enough to bring inflation down to the 2 percent target over time.”, reported Carl Surran, SA News Editor at Seeking Alpha. The short-term interruption of bullish sentiment in gold prices, shaken by the Fed chairman's hawkish comments, caused the metal's first weekly loss in five weeks.

The second crash in the stock price was triggered by “the second consecutive monthly decline for gold”: amid signs of a stable economy, market participants pulled back their bets on interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Since gold does not generate any income, it suffered from the high interest rates that instead favored the focus on the demand for US Treasuries.

How K92 Mining Inc. Operations Develop: Production and Costs

Mining throughputs and metallurgical recoveries continued to perform well following the Phase 2A plant expansion to 500,000 tonnes per year (or “tpa”), resulting in a significant improvement in sales volumes of 27,462 ounces AuEq, a 27.80% year-on-year increase in the first quarter of 2024.

Tonnes of ore processed increased 11% YoY to 130,632 tonnes or 1,436 tonnes per day (or “tpd”) and was 5% above the Phase 2A expansion design rate of 1,370 tpd. Although the gold recovery rate of 90.7 percent was slightly below the average of the last five quarters, it was an improvement of 160 basis points over the previous year.

The benefits of the upgrade of ounces produced, and recovery yields are getting noticed in terms of more affordable costs: The all-in-sustaining cost per ounce (AISC/oz) fell 9.3% YoY to US$1,366 in Q1 2024.

These operating figures were supported by continued bullish sentiment in the Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR), with K92 Mining finding the opportunity to sell AuEq at a much higher price in the first quarter of 2024, representing a significant 17% increase in the average realized selling price of US$2,016/oz year-on-year.

The Stock Led by Solid Financial Results

Thus, the company reported strong financial results since the previous analysis, among which:

a strong financial position stood out with strong liquidity of $79.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, boosting Stage 3 and 4 expansions of the processing facility of the Kainantu mine (180 km Northwest of Lae, Papua New Guinea) and exploration activities.

From the current 500,000 tpa, Stage 3 is scheduled to come on stream at the end of April 2025, resulting in a throughput of 1.2 million tpa, and Stage 4 is scheduled to come on stream in the second half of 2026, resulting in a further increase in throughput to 1.7 million tpa.

Following the completion of Phase 3, the company is a Tier 1 miner producing 290,000 oz AuEq per year at AISCs of less than US$550/oz (net of by-products) or less than US$735/oz (by-products). Following the completion of Phase 4, the company is producing 470,000 oz AuEq per year at AISCs of less than US$450/oz (net of by-products) or less than US$690/oz (by-products).

The Kainantu underground mine and mine infrastructure complex include the Kora, Kora North, Korea South, Judd, Judd South, and Irumafimpa deposits.

GAAP EPS of $0.09 on 21.5% Y/Y revenue jump to $75.3 million, beating estimates by $9.95 million in Q4 of 2023.

48% YoY increase in revenue of $59.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 which topped the consensus by $2.39 million.

As a major driver of market valuations across US-listed stocks, higher earnings and sales helped K92 Mining shares gain positive momentum after the release of the quarterly reports, but an impetus came again from the financial position as this remained strong as of March 31, 2024, with a treasury balance of US$73.4 million and debt-free. A solid financial condition enables successful exploration activities at a competitive cost. In just 2 years to the end of 2023, measured and indicated resources in Kora and Judd combined had increased by 13% to 8.1 million tonnes at 10 g/t AuEq ("grams of gold equivalent per tonne of ore) for 2.6 million ounces AuEq. The inferred resource at Kora and Judd increased by +70% to 16.5 million tonnes at 8.48 g/t AuEq for 4.5 million ounces AuEq. The exploration focus is on the high-grade intrusion-related Kora and Judd gold-copper deposits, as drilling results will accompany the expansion of the Kainantu processing plant to exploit its growth potential. However, just 4 km southwest of the Kainantu Gold Mine, the company holds the Blue Lake Porphyry discovery with 10.8 million ounces AuEq inferred resources or 4.7 billion pounds CuEq (“copper equivalent”) inferred resources.

The Crucial Support of the Gold Price

The price of the yellow metal was supported by a) and b) scenarios as follows:

a) central banks solidly accumulating the metal, safe-haven demand, and hopes for a reversal in Federal Reserve monetary policy were all behind the late-December 2023 “gold eyeing first annual gain since 2020;”

Later, it emerged that central banks' gold purchases and the demand for safe havens were related to same demand factor: Behind these leading global monetary authorities was China, which sent a strong recessionary signal to the West. Realizing the threat that sticky inflation and the Fed's restrictive policies posed to US growth, China began dumping large amounts of its own US foreign exchange reserves to buy gold to hedge against a devaluation risk. Robert Crayfourd and Keith Watson, co-managers of the CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income Fund, had pointed to the Chinese central bank's “buying of bullion every month since October 2022” to reduce its US dollar reserves, just a few months after the Fed in the US began sending recession signals by raising interest rates in mid-March 2022 to curb inflation. The Chinese central bank's action sparked such positive sentiment for the yellow metal in the West that even Western investors, including US investors who had previously held back on their gold purchases, began building safe-haven gold reserves. The reversal was triggered by investors in bullion-backed ETFs, which as early as late 2023 were seen already as kick-starting the process and bringing “further upward momentum” in the following year.

b) The Federal Reserve's decision on March 20, 2024, to leave interest rates unchanged at the current 5.25%-5.50% and maintain its forecast of three rate cuts in 2024, as this stance, by strengthening the risk of an economic slowdown, continued to build the case for safe-haven demand for gold from foreign central banks, also leading to an increase in holdings of Western bullion ETFs. Buoyed by a rebound in safe-haven gold assets due to the economic risk from Federal Reserve's “Higher-for-Longer” stance on rates, “gold prices soared to a new record high above $2,200” per ounce during trading on May 21.

Meanwhile, economic data has developed in a way that adds fuel to the risk of an economic slowdown: as progress in disinflation is too slow, several Federal Reserve officials are predicting just one rate cut instead of three, and that it will come later than earlier this year.

The Outlook for the Price of the Gold Metal

Based on the above observations, it is therefore possible to derive the factors that are most likely to continue to influence the gold price. Due to the risk of economic slowdown and rising global uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions, the long-term uptrend in gold prices will be favored by its safe-haven properties while short-term sharp spikes will probably also occur as market participants hope the Fed will cut interest rates.

At the end of May 2024, UBS Group AG (UBS) Wealth Management’s team of analysts welcomed the central banks' purchases as “strategies that generate returns in gold”. The analysts suggested the yellow metal as a countermeasure against the risk of an economic slowdown burdened by slow disinflation and expensive consumption credit and investment loans, and they indicated that “healthy” hedging demand also helps against the geopolitical risk factor. Solita Marcelli, the head of the UBS team of analysts, had raised the forecast for the year-end gold price to $2,600/oz, according to MarketWatch.

Recently, other major US banks have been engaged in this activity of predicting the price of gold in the upcoming period: Citigroup Inc. (C), which is targeting $3,000/oz in the next 6 to 18 months, while a more limited but still generous rise to $2,700/oz by year-end is seen by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) materialize at the end of 2024.

Currently, the gold spot price is trading at $2,360.55/oz.

The Share Price: a Dip Is Possible

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. under the symbol KNTNF, trading on the U.S. Over-The-Counter market or OTCQX, were trading at $5.81/share at the time of writing with a market cap of $1.39 billion. Since they are tied to the rise in gold prices, shares are not trading low as they are very close to the upper limit of the 52-week range of $3.35 to $5.97 and above all lines of the MA Ribbon.

There are good reasons to be optimistic about the next trading sessions of K92 Mining shares: After the initial expansion phase, the company is well on its way to joining the community of mid-sized mining companies with the next expansion stages 3 and 4 within two years, and there are also high expectations for the gold spot price market. These factors have impressively driven the share price into the upper part of the cycle along a positive underlying trend, and as they continue to exist, there is no reason why the same cannot still be true for K92 stock. Given current macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, gold is likely to be sought as a safe haven asset to protect the value of portfolios from negative influences. However, in line with what has happened in recent weeks, this share price could also create a dip that investors should not skip but take advantage of to have a better chance of beating the market. As previously shown, if they used dips, this stock outperformed the market by an even larger margin. The 14-day RSI of 57.61 indicates that there is ample room for shares to form a dip, and headwinds favoring this are no stranger to the current environment. This has been a fairly common occurrence this year. Each time market participants downgraded their expectations for the Fed's first rate cut, as higher interest rates do not bode well for non-yielding gold, the short-term headwind to gold prices led to a significant drop in K92 Mining's share price (2 dips formed and have previously been described this analysis). At the same time, the company's growth prospects at more attractive price levels provided the opportunity to increase exposure to gold in the promising long term.

CME FedWatch allows investors to stay up to date with the latest probabilities regarding the FOMC's interest rate changes, which as of this writing suggest a 66.5% likelihood of a 25-basis point cut in the federal funds rate from currently 5.25-5.50%, at the September meeting.

If more reasonably (in our view), you're in wait-and-see mode with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the chorus of policymakers oriented to keep interest rates high as disinflation fails to convince on key US economic data, you'll probably see more negative pressure for gold prices. These will be exerted by the stronger US Dollar Index (DXY) and the higher opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding gold as soon as market participants join you in the wait-and-see mode in line with the Fed stance.

On the way back to the medium-term target of 2%, inflation is not doing so easily, it is stubborn, which after this summer vacation, when household spending tends to be wilder, may make it harder for the Fed to see the inflation problem with a little more clarity and keep its wait-and-see approach with repeated hawkish remarks. As market participants scale back their hopes for a rate cut in September, the stronger DXY and the higher opportunity cost of holding zero-yielding gold, based on a deja-vu dynamic, will provide bearish effects for K92 shares. This analysis sees another dip ahead to "Buy" and increase shares of K92 Mining profitably.

We don't think investors will regret holding off on buying K92 Mining shares for the opportunity to benefit from a dip a bit ahead. The gold price has already largely factored in the 25 basis point rate cut expected in September, as the majority of gold lovers will now be invested in gold, reflected in the high probability of a 66.5% US Fed pivot in September. For K92 shares, on the other hand, the consequences are likely to be much more severe and could lead to a "healthy" share price pullback if the Fed leaves interest rates at current levels in September, as for the gold prices very loud in the markets would be a no-cut scenario. Despite the above-mentioned expectations of market participants, the Fed Chairman and his policymakers do not seem inclined to cut interest rates any sooner than towards the end of the year or even in 2025. If they have brought forward the first cut and reduced the number of cuts from three in March to just one currently, it is unlikely that there will be so many various inputs from the economy, including the labor market, between now and September that the US Federal Reserve will suddenly change its line.

The same reasoning applies to shares of K92 Mining Inc. under the symbol of KNT:CA on the Toronto Stock Exchange. At the time of writing, these shares were trading at CA$8.07 a share, with a market capitalization of CA$1.90 billion.

Shares are trading above every line of the MA Ribbon and near the upper limit of the 52-week range of CA$4.64 to CA$8.16 per share. The 14-day RSI of 60.96 does not rule out lower valuations, as further headwinds could lie ahead.

Low Liquid Stock in US OTCQX

There are some disadvantages usually associated with the low daily trading volumes and investors are certainly aware of this aspect: K92 Mining Inc. shares on the US OTCQX market seem to be characterized by low trading volumes: over the past 3 months, an average of 119,136 shares have been traded on the US OTCQX (scroll down to the Trading Data section on this Seeking Alpha page).

Of the total 236.53 million shares outstanding, 232.13 million shares are in the free float, freely tradable on the open market of the US OTCQX, and institutions own 50.80% of the free float.

Investors must therefore remember that it can be very difficult to bring an oversized position up to the desired volume if circumstances suddenly demand it.

Conclusion

K92 Mining is on its way to higher mid-tier production goals with its multi-phase expansion projects. Supported by the positive development in the gold price, the shares therefore seem well poised to reflect the positive market sentiment.

Shares are a Buy. They are trading at high levels but there is potential for another dip in the share price to exploit as downward pressure could loom after the summer.

