The gloom continues for the wind industry and more so for major offshore wind developments that impact major turbine maker Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) and more so offshore wind project developer Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY). Vestas, the world’s biggest turbine manufacturer, has had an up and down 12 months, being down 11.5% year on year, while Orsted is down 41.4% year on year. My take on this is that we are at a key inflection point where action on climate change (or lack of it) is nearing a point of no return. All kinds of political events are conspiring against the wind industry but climate emergencies make clear what happens without substantial action. Here I present how I see the situation and why I see opportunity for Vestas.

A critical time for addressing emissions

Last year’s COP28 meeting produced some significant pledges by delegate countries to get serious about addressing the urgent climate issues. The COP28 Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, which was signed by 133 countries, acknowledged the need to increase significantly emissions reducing efforts between 2023 and 2030. The pledge was for trebling renewables (more than 11,000 GW) by 2030 and doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements (from 2% to 4%/year until 2030).

COP29, to be held in November 2024 in Baku Azerbaijan, a noted oil & gas producer, has a tough job to implement the COP28 pledge. Initial steps don’t seem promising as three journalists were intimidated and turned away (after being accepted to participate) from an energy industry conference last week in Baku, Azerbaijan. Baku Energy Week included a 2-day forum sponsored by BP (BP), TotalEnergies (TTE), Uniper (OTCPK:UNPRF) and leading oil & gas figures.

One can see increased activities by the oil and gas industry to counter climate actions, with Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (SHEL), BP, the American Petroleum Institute and US Chamber of Commerce accused of “deceptive practices” to “entrench use of fossil fuels” misleading the general public and collaborating with academic and trade groups seeking to build credibility, while knowing the information presented was misleading. One doesn’t need to look far among the Seeking Alpha community to get a sense of how successful the fossil fuel industry has been in sowing doubt about the extreme position that humanity is currently in.

Renewables are clearly a way of addressing the problem, but solutions also require exit from fossil fuels. Prominent oil & gas companies are clear that they do not have responsibility to address greenhouse gas emissions and they plan expansion of fossil fuel production. Offshore wind is powerful, reliable and its timing complements solar PV power generation. It seems to me that delaying and minimising wind power has drawn particular interest from the oil & gas industry. And the efforts have been successful.

Big picture on the revolution in power generation

Sometimes it helps to take a high level view of the progression of a revolution, because one sees issues that get lost in the undergrowth. An excellent example is an interview with Bill Nussey where he discusses the issues involved in local (rooftop solar PV) and big end of town power generation (large scale solar, wind, gas, coal, nuclear) which involve government and monopoly. His comparison with the evolution of the computer, the cloud and internet makes for compelling watching. It is a “chatty” interview but well worth spending an hour on. I found it gave me a different perspective concerning my renewable energy investments.

The computer and mobile phone revolutions tell us about the amazing results one gets when you perfect devices by manufacturing lots of them. Solar PV is the energy medium that parallels the computer chip, and it comes as no surprise that solar PV is rapidly becoming the world’s biggest energy source. So much for oil never being replaceable!

The thing is that wind has interesting production characteristics and the technology to make power from it with big turbines translates from the oil & gas industry, especially offshore.

BP pauses offshore wind activities

Perhaps as a result of booming oil & gas prices, some oil & gas companies are pulling back from renewables initiatives. Very recently BP’s new CEO Murray Auchincloss is taking decisive action on major renewables initiatives by the company, specifically relating to a major push by former CEO Bernard Looney into offshore wind. This plays into my observation that the fossil fuel industry is finding it hard to exit its problem molecules.

How serious is the pushback against offshore wind?

For some time now, attacks on wind have been stepping up, now only by right wing politicians in the US and Europe, but also by company CEOs. Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) CEO Darren Woods is particularly dismissive of the suggestion that power will be decarbonised largely by wind and solar. His view is that finding substitutes for oil & gas is hard because the scale is enormous, the cost astonishing and he has no real sense of exiting oil & gas ever. His focus is on molecules when the solution involves electrons. He ignores the scale of renewable energy developments. The thing is that scaled solutions for power generation and management are available now and offshore wind is a key part of the solution.

Reality is intruding

Climate issues are becoming so intrusive that emissions reduction initiatives such as from COP28 (see above) are now becoming more concrete. Perhaps this is why the pushback is so strong.

The global balance is shifting. Once, if the US and Europe didn’t agree with an initiative, that meant the end of it. Today, regardless of what the US and Europe think, China and India are determined to address their emissions problems through massive renewables programs. This is also switching the axis of change to Asia. One sees this currently with electrification of transport, where China (and India coming) is gaining control of the momentum for dramatic change and exit from the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine). The US (Europe?) is trying to stop this momentum, but it isn’t clear that they can. The result is that US loses influence.

Europe is actually making huge progress in managing the crisis which arose as Russia stopped supply of its natural gas. In the first half of 2024 the EU exceeded 50% of its power from renewables and for Germany, the figure was 65% renewables in its grid. Wind made a major contribution powering 34% of Germany’s grid.

Where does Vestas fit?

Vestas is Denmark’s 7th most valuable company. As one might expect for a Danish company, Vestas is conservatively managed and one gets straight answers from management in quarterly reporting. The company manufactures, installs and services wind turbines. It has a global presence of 157 GW wind turbines installed and 149 GW of service contracts averaging 11 years duration in 88 countries. It has a substantial footprint in the US & Canada with 42 GW turbines installed and 59 GW under service contracts.

Vestas pipeline of development projects amounts to 31 GW, with Australia, US and Brazil having the largest project pipelines. By region, there are 17 GW in APAC, 8 GW in the Americas and 6 GW in EMEA.

Vestas Q1 2024

The Q1 2024 Q&A was a very tedious one for management, with questioners trying to find significance in small changes in outcome of Q1. The point that management made constantly is that Vestas has a back ended year and a small decrease in Q1 is not significant. Overall guidance for 2024 was maintained. Vestas has a very level-headed, straightforward Scandinavian management team that comes over strongly in answers to questions. Most of the issues raised were seen as less of a problem than in the recent past (cost pressures, freight, commodities, issues with historical low margin orders).

Interspersed with the above tedium, there were a number of insights into various issues that point to good times coming. Opportunities in Australia were emphasised as being new and interesting but timing not clear yet, with Europe and the US being core markets that provide stability. The shortage of power in Europe provides opportunity, although some countries are vacillating. Offshore opportunities with Germany were highlighted. The US is seen as only recently getting fully engaged, but that engagement is interesting.

There follow some issues that were discussed that I think are of interest to Vestas investors.

Vestas and the US election

Management response to a question about potential risks for the upcoming Presidential election was measured and confident. Vestas has done business in the US for decades and it knows about uncertainties of the electoral cycle. Apparently, most customers are confident about building out green electrons. Donald Trump was not mentioned. I’m cautious because Donald Trump is very clear that his goal would be to mess up renewables, especially wind power. Perhaps Vestas thinks that a President’s power to change things is less straightforward than Donald Trump hopes?

Vestas and China

Vestas makes claims about being the leading wind turbine provider. In 2023 Vestas claimed 29% of new global onshore & offshore wind installations of 40 GW (excluding China), with other players being SGRE (OTCPK:SMEGF) (24%), GE (GE) (18%), Nordex Group (OTCPK:NRDXF) (16%), Enercon (6%) and others (7%).

For comparison, China installed more than 58 GW of wind power in 2023. In terms of global wind turbine production capacity (163GW), China accounts for ~60%. Note that in the Q1 2024 Q&A, management made clear that China is not a market that is open to Vestas. When asked about Chinese competitors, CEO Henrik Andersen indicated that Vestas pays attention to Chinese wind deals mentioning those in the Middle East/LATAM/Africa, but he made no further comment about competition with Chinese wind producers.

Just as there are issues about Chinese dominance of the global solar industry, there are issues in Europe and the US about competition from Chinese wind turbine manufacturers. Reports indicate that Chinese orders for wind turbines in 2022 amounted to 55.3 GW from three top Chinese manufacturers (Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCPK:XJNGF), Envision and Mingyang). The competition from China comes not only from manufacturing scale but also innovation. In the past 4 years, 426 new Chinese turbine models have been released, compared with 29 new turbine models outside of China. In 2023, China installed the world’s biggest turbine (18 MW) off the coast of the Southern province of Fujian. The world’s biggest Mingyang turbine has recently been selected for the Waterkant offshore wind project in the German North Sea, with 16 of the 18.5 MW turbines (260 meter rotor) scheduled for installation in 2028.

Australian wind

Given the delays that arose in the US in the recent past, Vestas is cautious about major opportunities emerging in Australia, despite the latest news being very encouraging for Vestas.

Since 2022, the Australian Government has been working on building an environment to help capture Australia’s numerous high quality offshore wind opportunities. The Government has used the following attributes in deciding potential offshore wind locations.

The attributes are:

i) strong and consistent winds

ii) close to areas of high electricity demand

iii) existing electricity infrastructure nearby

iv) existing transport and port infrastructure

Overall, Australia has the potential to generate 5,000 GW of electricity via offshore wind (100x installed capacity of Australia’s two largest electricity networks).

Six areas have been designated :

i) Gippsland, Victoria

ii) Hunter, NSW

iii) Southern Ocean, Victoria

iv) Illawarra, NSW

v) Bass Strait, Tasmania

vi) Indian Ocean off Bunbury, WA

An aside for Australian readers is that the above regions overlap with the opposition party’s attempt to dream about a nuclear industry for Australia and use the grid connections of about-to-retire coal plants. The reality behind this nuclear bid is really to delay exit from coal and expand gas; these are developments which, if they ever got to happen, would wreck the offshore wind projects. This gives a hint to the complexity of decarbonising a very fossil fuel intensive industry. I think nuclear and expanded gas have no chance of succeeding, but in today’s world, who knows?

As the offshore wind opportunities continue to progress, with Vestas well positioned to play a major role, recently Vestas announced completion of its largest ever onshore wind project order from Australian TagEnergy to provide 574 MW capacity (93, V162-6.2MW Vestas turbines) for the second stage of the 1.3GW Golden Plains Wind Farm. The first stage of Australia’s largest wind farm, which is located on 16,739 Ha of agricultural land in Western Victoria, commenced in 2023 and involves 756 MW installed capacity (122, V162-6.2 MW Vestas turbines).

I give details about the emerging Australian offshore wind opportunity to show how detailed, complex and long-term offshore wind projects are. The APAC (Asia-Pacific) region is becoming a major axis for offshore wind, complementing Europe and the emerging US offshore wind market. Recent information from the Global Wind Energy Council about the APAC offshore wind market suggests that there will be new offshore wind power of 215 GW in the period 2024-2033. China accounts for most (74%) of the expected new offshore wind power and this is not available to Vestas, but there are other emerging markets. These include Taiwan (7%), South Korea (5%), Japan (3%), Vietnam (3%) and India (3%). The Australian opportunity is expected to be 2% of the APAC total. There is a lot of business for Vestas to capture.

Data centers and AI

Management made clear that any impact of AI and data center power needs is a longer-term issue that isn’t going to impact quarterly outcomes. Perhaps the most interesting comment was to point out that there is a change happening concerning who enters PPAs, with the private sector becoming more involved, and that this is likely to be the case with data centers.

Conclusion

There are a lot of short-term issues impacting Vestas, the latest being a 16.6% fall in share price over the past month, which is likely due at least in part to the rise of right wing politics in Europe and maybe nervousness about a possible Trump Presidency. The point is that Vestas is a strong business with huge global reach (except China, Russia) in 88 countries, and approximately half of its business involves long term service contracts. There is much to get on top of, but my core takeaway is that Vestas occupies a key position in the wind industry that has to grow dramatically this decade if humankind is to have any chance of addressing the looming climate crises. It has calm management at the wheel and a Scandinavian approach to getting things done. Of course, there is a lot of risk but that goes with just about everything in today’s world.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow the massive transitions happening as the world begins to get serious about exit from fossil fuels and the electrification of everything. I hope that my comments are of interest to you and your financial advisor as you consider how to approach the end of burning fossil fuels.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.