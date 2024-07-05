wdstock

A cursory glance at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), the gigantic electronics retailer, may tell the casual investor that this is a great, classic value investment. Best Buy is a stock that's currently trading at below-market valuation multiples, pays a near-5% dividend, and may stand to benefit from a device refresh cycle following landmark AI announcements from many tech brands: what's not to like?

In my view, however, confidence in Best Buy is misplaced. The stock is up ~7% year to date and currently offers a 4.6% dividend yield, but I think ongoing risks are likely to put downward pressure on this stock throughout the remainder of the year.

I last wrote a bearish opinion on Best Buy in January, when the stock was trading closer to $75 per share. Best Buy has indeed risen slightly since then but underperformed the broader market. I continue to assign a sell rating to this stock, as I believe two near-term factors are likely to erode investors' confidence in this name:

Decline in same-store sales growth. It's important to note that Best Buy is guiding toward sequential improvement in same-store sales, but we haven't seen any evidence of this being possible just yet. In fact, Q1's same-store sales growth landed on the lower end of the company's initial guidance.

Cash flow is slim, and the company's shareholder returns program is eclipsing what the company is bringing in from an FCF basis.

Meanwhile, here are the longer-term risks I see in Best Buy:

More and more business is shifting online: As more customers prefer e-commerce over in-store shopping, I believe more consumer demand will shift directly toward electronics brands and away from third-party resellers.

As more customers prefer e-commerce over in-store shopping, I believe more consumer demand will shift directly toward electronics brands and away from third-party resellers. Best Buy will have to compete on price: More to the point above, if Best Buy wants to compete against brands directly, it will have to do so on price. The company has noted that consumers have become more and more deal-driven. Competing on price will come at a cost to Best Buy's margin, which is already shrinking.

More to the point above, if Best Buy wants to compete against brands directly, it will have to do so on price. The company has noted that consumers have become more and more deal-driven. Competing on price will come at a cost to Best Buy's margin, which is already shrinking. Replacement cycles are lengthening: The company has also noted that customers, in part pressured by a weaker macro, are hanging onto devices for longer, which is hurting revenue.

All in all, despite Best Buy's dividend and currently cheap 13.5x P/E ratio (based on Wall Street's consensus of $6.10 in pro forma EPS this year), I'm still keen to avoid this name.

Weak comparable sales: Is it wise to bank on a turnaround?

The first thing investors need to keep in mind: comparable sales (also known as same-store sales), which is a measure of revenue growth while excluding the impact of store openings and closures within the period, continue to decline in the high-single-digit.

And yet, the company's outlook for FY25 (the fiscal year for Best Buy ending in January 2025), and thus consensus hopes for Best Buy, rest on comparable sales improving.

Best Buy FY25 outlook (Best Buy Q1 earnings release)

The company's outlook for FY25 is shown above, and to get to pro forma EPS of $5.75-$6.20 (note that consensus of $6.10 is currently sitting on the higher end of this range), the company is relying on getting same-store sales back to a decline of -3% to flat y/y.

And yet in the most recent quarter, Best Buy's overall comparable sales declined -6.1%. The international segment did a little better with a -3.3% decline (and yet note that international is still less than 10% of overall company revenue), while the domestic segment's comparable sales declined -6.3% y/y.

Best Buy comparable sales by category (Best Buy Q1 earnings release)

There is not a single bright spot among Best Buy's major categories. It is seeing higher comparable sales in services (i.e., support services like Geek Squad) but this is only a very small percentage of total sales. Meanwhile, the appliances and entertainment categories are seeing massive y/y declines.

The company is banking on both a more benign consumer spending environment plus demand pull-forward from AI product launches to help recover comparable sales back to growth. Per CEO Corie Barry's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

From a major category standpoint, we continue to expect sales in our computing category to show growth for the full year. We expect revenue for the rest of our product categories as a whole to be down, partially offset by growth of our services revenue. As we plan for the next three quarters, we expect our comparable sales performance to sequentially improve. For the second quarter specifically, we expect comparable sales to decline approximately 3% compared to the 6% decline we saw in Q1. Based on month-to-date sales and results, our estimated comparable sales for May are expected to be better than our Q2 guidance. We are encouraged by these results, but from a timing perspective, we don't fully lap last year's Memorial Day sales until our June fiscal week one, and we continue to be very thoughtful about the time periods between sales events. Let's talk about computing and the exciting things happening there. We expect the category to benefit as early replacement and upgrade cycles gain momentum, and new products featuring even more AI capabilities are released as we move through the year. We have seen early signs of improvement as year-over-year comparable sales for laptops turned slightly positive in the fourth quarter and that trend continued in Q1. Last week, Microsoft announced Copilot Plus and laptops from Microsoft, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung are available for pre-order on our website right now and will be available on June 18. These devices have faster speed, better battery life, greater efficiency, they are much cooler, and baseline Copilot features like summarization that can quickly recap pages of documents or lengthy email threads."

Needless to say, it's not a safe bet to bank on growth acceleration that hasn't happened yet. We don't have concrete results to demonstrate that Microsoft's Copilot Plus announcements, or Apple's Apple Intelligence announcement at WWDC, will stimulate any compression in the refresh cycle for Best Buy and other retailers.

Dividend risks

Meanwhile: Best Buy is spending cash on dividends and share buybacks like a company that's generating a lot more income than it actually is. Take a look at the Q1 cash flow statement below:

Best Buy FCF (Best Buy Q1 earnings release)

Operating cash flow in Q1 was only $156 million, and after netting off $152 million spent on capex, FCF was close to zero. At the same time, Best Buy spent $252 million on dividends ($202 million, $0.94 per share per quarter) and buybacks ($50 million).

This isn't just a seasonality of cash flow issue either, as we know Q1 tends to be a slower sales quarter for Best Buy. The same issue persisted throughout the entirety of FY23 as well. In FY23, as shown below, Best Buy generated $1.47 billion in operating cash flow but only $675 million in FCF after capex:

Best Buy FY23 FCF (Best Buy Q4 earnings release)

Meanwhile, the company spent $801 million on dividends, and $340 million on buybacks, for $1.14 billion in total capital returns.

Key takeaways

In other words: Don't make the mistake of thinking that Best Buy's dividend is anywhere close to safe. The company is currently in a roughly cash-neutral position ($1.21 billion of cash and $1.15 billion of debt, or $60 million in net cash), so it could increase its leverage to keep funding its dividend hole. But a bet on Best Buy is essentially a bet that the consumer electronics space will see a wave of fresh buying inspired by new AI features, and that is far from guaranteed. I'm staying on the sidelines here.