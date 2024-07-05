Dusan Stankovic/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is a cancer and neurology-focused biotech working on a late-stage therapy for Alzheimer's disease, with additional early efforts in the natural killer cell therapy space. I have covered them multiple times in the past, with a drumbeat of improving optimism over the course of the last year. In particular, a steep decline in share price created what I felt was an opportunity for a favorable buy-in, which worked in the short term but has since continued to fall. Today, I want to give an update for INMB to see how the investment thesis is continuing to shape up, and what we can reasonably expect from the company vis-a-vis clinical catalysts for the near term.

Pipeline Updates

XPro

INMB bills itself as a platform company, with XPro (alternatively XPro 1595) being the main entity of interest in development. This is a "dominant negative" form of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFa), a sort of sterilized form of TNFa that blocks activation of normal TNFa, helping to correct what is thought to be a driver of pathology of inflammatory diseases.

The main shot on goal that INMB is pursuing is Alzheimer's disease, a setting where the company has experienced ups and downs related to clinical holds and early signs of activity. I have covered these in some detail in my other articles, so I won't belabor the point if you want to read more about that rollercoaster ride. In brief, however, there was a clinical hold placed on their phase 2 trial after over a year in regulatory purgatory, which was lifted early this year. Moreover, the company has presented findings suggesting correction of imaging findings thought to be associated with functional impairment from Alzheimer's disease.

Since that last article, INMB has continued chipping away, announcing validation of the 24-month stability of XPro, which will be an important piece of the planned phase 3 trial for XPro in Alzheimer's disease.

INMB also announced ongoing results from 2 patients with Alzheimer's disease who have received XPro as part of the Australian Special Access Scheme. These patients have been in the phase 1 study for at least 3 years, with no significant safety signals observed to date. The patients have experienced no cognitive decline in the intervening years, and they have apparently expressed interest in continuing XPro therapy. In the same announcement, INMB guided that the ongoing phase 2 study should be completed on track.

A comment on these kinds of findings: while they are very exciting to consider, particularly in light of no available therapy halting the decline of cognitive function, it is critical to take the results with a grain of salt. These patients were specifically selected to be highlighted because they were apparent success stories willing to provide their testimonials. INMB is not touting this as definitive proof of efficacy, just another signal among signals they're building up. It's hopefully a sign of things to come, but that's as far as we can take it from what we know here.

INKmune

INMB is also continuing progress on INKmune, a tumor cell cocktail intended to engage the body's natural killer cells to fight cancer. I have highlighted the findings from early studies the company has demonstrated so far. Progress in the early-stage study in castration-resistant prostate cancer continues as the company has enrolled more patients. No guidance on a timeline for initial readout from this study has been provided to date, only "periodic updates" as enrollment continues, which likely means a fairly steady drip feed of tolerability and initial activity findings.

Financial Overview

As of their latest financial filing, INMB held $26 million in cash and equivalents, with debt of $7.5 million. Operating expenses and net loss for the quarter were $11 million. At this cash burn rate, the implied cash runway is between 2 and 3 quarters. The company has tapped into its at-the-market offering program to continue shoring up its coffers at the cost of dilution.

This filing does not take into account the $9.7 million in proceeds gained from a direct share offering conducted in April.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - XPro continues to make progress

INMB has yet to have a truly negative readout of any kind for their Alzheimer's disease program. I don't know for sure whether this is a solidly positive sign because we've still yet to see a definitive signal of efficacy for XPro. However, we can certainly say that there are no meaningful signs I find concerning, as the phase 2 study continues its march to a critical readout. We have some soft guidance on a timeline for this readout, as well, with enrollment anticipated to be completed "mid-2024," with data coming within 6 weeks to 6 months after the last patient is enrolled.

This means, by a simple estimate, that we're looking at something like early 2025 before it would be reasonable to expect data, in my opinion, given how we have not yet heard about the trial completing enrollment, and how often data delivery is delayed significantly.

Risk - Cash remains a near crisis and has not been addressed

This timeline creep is an issue, since INMB operates on a razor's edge with respect to operating capital. They have guided that they have resources on hand to fund themselves into 2025. The offering bought them a little more time, but INMB is going to be under substantial financial pressure to get those phase 2 data out, and a position of strength is going to be absolutely critical to fund the next leg of their Alzheimer's disease efforts.

Bottom-Line Summary

The cash issues faced by INMB continue to be pretty challenging to the investment thesis, and I suspect they explain a lot of why market sentiment continues to be depressed for the company. I am inclined to reiterate my "Strong Buy" sentiment, given that progress is continuing with no new negative signs, but at an even cheaper share price than the last time I wrote about the company.

Granted, since my last article, there has been approximately 8.6% dilution, accounting for more than the share price decline. All told, INMB has in hand the potential to transform the management of Alzheimer's disease, and we're going to get a critical data readout by spring 2024 (I would wager). This kind of catalyst has the potential to transform the company, meaning I wouldn't sleep on this stock. There is a lot of downside risk from here, of course, but INMB remains an important opportunity at these price points.