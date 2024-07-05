jetcityimage

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I mean to clarify the overall upside for Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) (OTCPK:SMMNY), a company that I not only have invested in, but have significantly put capital into during periods of undervaluation. One of my early articles still has a very impressive 20% overall RoR from back in September of last year. The RoR since my last actual article is one you can find here, and that, unfortunately, is negative for the time being, with the S&P up 8.32% in the while, but Siemens Healthineers down 6.57%.

So, in this article, we'll look at overall company results, and see what upside may be possible here going forward. At the time of my last article, Siemens Healthineers saw good revenue growth, margin improvement, and contract wins, leading to an increase in valuation. I still believed this to be cheap. Since then, the company has declined, and because of the recent quarterly report from 2Q, we'll look at what In this report caused this decline (if anything).

And, most importantly, to see if this company still presents the sort of valuation upside that would warrant a "BUY" here, giving you a potential market-beating outperformance going forward.

From A to Z, here is 2Q24 for Siemens Healthineers.

Siemens Healthineers - Now that we're cheaper, I'm more interested again

I'll be honest, the downturn puzzled me a bit here. I did not expect 2Q24 to be a bad quarter - and it wasn't. I also didn't expect the company to go down, yet it did.

For Q2 2024, Siemens Healthineers reported good revenue growth (3% YoY, good for what are tough comps given the overall macro and trends here), and more margin expansion, which is driving earnings up.

The company's equipment-related book-to-bill is now up above 1.05x, with growth in the imaging sector at 3% despite extremely tough comps which saw a 13% YoY growth last year. Varian, which I expected to be down (read my last couple of articles), only dropped 2%. This was good because the last year saw Varian growth of 27%. Also, despite the drop, margins in Varian were up quite significantly - another positive.

The company also saw significant growth in Advanced Therapies, 8% on strong comps, with continued good margins, and Diagnostics up 4% with margin expansion. So all in all, I do not see the underlying reason or rationale for the decline in share price, at least not from fundamentals or results.

Siemens Healthineers IR (Siemens Healthineers IR)

As you can see, the company is combining its Imaging, Varian, and AT segments, which are already performing well, with the transformative segment of Diagnostics, which is moving to a better position.

It goes without saying that Healthineer has expertise in key treatment areas, including CT lung screening, Wide-angle breast cancer screening, robotics integration in imaging, and active radiation therapy through a host of new, innovative products and technologies.

Siemens Healthineers IR (Siemens Healthineers IR)

Remember, the main "case" for a low-yielding healthcare/engineering or "healthineering" is continued high growth rates, which is only sustainable if the company maintains its margins, maintains its market position, and maintains its growth rates. For the time being, this seems to be the case that is actually happening, and this also is the official forecast for this company and what it is expected to manage.

Siemens Healthineers IR (Siemens Healthineers IR)

What's even more impressive about these results is that they come despite significant FX headwinds, higher interest costs, and the aforementioned strong previous-year comp numbers. From a geographic perspective, China declined by double-digit numbers - but this is due to China's growth of 25% in the previous period. Main geographic growth in this quarter comes from EMEA, despite high 10% YOY growth rates, and Americas at 5%.

Diagnostics is the segment that interests me most - because this is the segment where the company currently is facing some "issues": For this quarter, the segment went profitable, moving from YoY negative EBIT to positive EBIT of €45M. A very good first step, with margin turnaround driven by operational improvements and the transformation program. There's an ongoing YoY margin expansion which is also benefitting from the longer useful life of leased-out lab analyzers.

Thanks to very strong results in 2Q, the company is able to confirm the full-year outlook, which comes to mid-to-high level single-digit growth. It's not yet where we "want" it to be, but it's getting there to where I would say that the company can definitely achieve this.

Siemens Healthineers IR (Siemens Healthineers IR)

Things that I see continue to be able to impact this forecast and drive these estimates down is margin pressure in the various segments as a product of the macro, such as a longer-than-expected continued turnaround in the Diagnostics segment. While results here are positive at this time, it's far from the margins we see in the other company segments, so we'll want to be careful with forecasting too much too quickly here.

Leverage is not a problem for Siemens Healthineers. The loan volume remains at roughly €13.5B, not that much for this company, and the company has low loan interest rates on average (compared to virtually any other company here), with some loans that still have a negative interest rate. One of the company's loans in USD has a negative 0.14% interest rate, maturing this year, which I consider to be noteworthy. Later maturities are now up to 2-3%, yes, but this company has stayed low in its overall cost of capital for a very long time - and this is part of the benefit.

The average interest as of 2Q is now at 2.05%, and a very strong balance sheet with over €2.2B in cash and equivalents.

The advantages of this medtech company continue to be clear when it comes to fundamentals, where Healthineers still manages its A+ rating. These fundamentals are one of the key reasons I continue to invest in the company. The lower valuation also means that the dividend is slightly up compared to the typical high of 1.8-1.9% and at this time stands at 1.8% - ripe for investing, if you ask me.

To be clear, Siemens Healthineers demands of that you work with a premium in your assumptions - otherwise the thesis makes very little sense. I also won't claim that this company Is incredibly over-cheap here - because it isn't.

It's buyable, and here are the reasons why.

Siemens Healthineers - definitely buyable below 25x.

This company has not in fact been cheap for a long time - not during my last article, and I am not calling it cheap now either despite a 6% drop. I last updated my price target for the company around 4 months back, and at that time it came to €56/share. I'm not updating this target as of this time, and consider the main argument for upside and investing to still be what the company is capable of In a 3-5-year forward perspective.

Healthineers continues to work with a market cap in excess of €60B despite the recent decline, with a typical valuation of between 24-26x P/E. Because it tends to grow at double digits and has the quality that it has, I actually consider this to be a relatively acceptable price.

At anything above a 25.5x P/E, I would now become cautious when it comes to investing here - if we're below, well, then the company is a "BUY" with the current estimates for growth.

Current estimates are for 10% growth in 2024 (roughly, 8-10%), with 20% in 2025 and 15% in 2026. Diagnostics are thus expected to turn around in the next two years, which I consider to be an acceptable forecast - and not unlikely.

F.A.S.T graphs Healthineers Upside (F.A.S.T graphs Healthineers Upside)

This creates a situation where an A+ company with a 1.8% yield has a potential annualized upside of between 15% at around 23.8x P/E, and almost 20% annualized inclusive of dividends at the 25.5x mark. Despite the yield not being fantastic here, the potential for capital appreciation certainly is.

For price targets from other analysts, we have the following trends - and remember, these analysts tend to be fairly positive and usually have been. 20 analysts follow Healthineers with a range starting at €48 and going all the way up to €75/share, with a current average of around €61, which gives us a 13-14% upside. At that average, 18 out of 20 analysts are either at "BUY" or outperform - a very solid conviction as things stand here. I echo their thesis, but I choose a slightly lower PT to a conservative upside and return estimate. (Source: Paywalled TIKR.com Link)

Risks to Healthineers do exist and are worth mentioning, but remain macro-related, not company-specific. Moreover, we're talking about China, which as we could see for this quarter was not a great geography.

Healthineers unfortunately has a fairly significant exposure to this geography, and a non-trivial part of its growth plan is aimed at China - and this downturn is perhaps something of what the market attached itself to for the decline.

I have never made a secret out of not sharing much of the otherwise abundant enthusiasm about the Chinese market in this context (not just from this company, but other companies as well) - but the company is very clear in its communication, that they feel they have quantified carefully about customer hesitancy, so they believe their order and sales estimates are accurate.

Maybe I remain a bit too bearish on China for the sheer opaqueness of the country as an investment geography. There is some increase in order traction for the Chinese market here. Other than China and another geographic macro, it's mainly high-level pricing trends, which are barely worth mentioning as I see it, because this is something other companies share in as well.

I still do not see much operational risk for the company, and this is reflected in my long-term outlook, where I keep the company at a bullish rating with a "BUY" recommendation.

My thesis for the company is now as follows.

Thesis

Healthineers is among a class-leading group of companies in the medtech/equipment sector. While not the most profitable nor the most qualitative, nor the highest yield available, it nonetheless presents an appealing thesis with the potential for a double-digit upside at a parent's credit safety of A+/A1. This is worth noting and worth considering.

I give the company a rating of "BUY" due to the aforementioned combinations of fundamental stability, strength, peer/comp appeal, and relative upside in an uncertain world. What challenges there are, I believe Healthineers will master.

My PT is €56/share for the native, updated as of July 2024. I do not change this target, and I will no longer call the company "cheap", as I did in my last article. But I will the company to be worth buying, and I do believe that you can make a positive return at a double-digit level if you buy it here.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is now no longer "cheap" to me, but still constitutes a "BUY" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.