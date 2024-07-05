Junior Pereira

Intro & Thesis

I've been covering Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A) stock here on Seeking Alpha since October 2023 and last updated my "Buy" rating in April of this year, calling the sell-off in PBR an opportunity to buy at discounted prices. The stock has indeed risen since then; unfortunately, the overall return of Petrobras, including dividends, underperformed the S&P 500 index (SPX) (SP500) over the past 3 months.

Although much of the uncertainty about the company is already priced in - indeed, the stock looks quite undervalued - I think Petrobras deserves a downgrade given the recent news regarding the company's management and other factors. I have therefore decided today to lower my rating from "Buy" to "Hold."

Why Do I Think So?

As I always do, let's begin with analyzing the company's latest financial results.

Petrobras' sales revenue in Q1 FY2024 amounted to $27.8 billion, which may look like a lot, but it represents an 11.2% decline compared to last year. The company's gross profit margin amounted to 51.57%, down from 52.72% in Q1 FY2023, indicating a loss of approximately 115 basis points in gross margin for the past year. At the same time, the company's OPEX increased by 27.85% YoY despite the drop in revenue - according to the management's commentary, "the ongoing climate catastrophe in Rio Grande do Sul has necessitated significant humanitarian and operational efforts from Petrobras". This situation has been compounded by other challenges: Production levels have been affected by downtimes in main production units and a policy to cause these downtimes in the first quarter. Consequently, the company's consolidated net income decreased by 34.86% YoY. Notably, the company's FCF didn't decline as sharply as net income, with only a 17.3% drop. Return on capital employed (ROCE) was 10.4%, also significantly lower than last year's figures of 15.7%. Additionally, net debt increased by 16.12% to $43.6 billion, a substantial change, in my view.

To make a preliminary conclusion here, I see that the company's profitability, margins, and top-line have all declined, and most other key financials have worsened - this is even though the average price per barrel of oil was 2.4% higher than in Q1 FY2023. Also, as Petrobras has been investing heavily in various projects and initiatives, its debt has increased, leading to net debt-to-EBITDA rising to 0.86x - that's 48% higher than in Q1 FY2023.

I have no objections to significant investments in the company's development; in fact, they are inevitable and seem to be reasonable as the current high oil prices are not declining much even amidst partially deteriorating global economic data. The market seems to understand this, as the main trigger for PBR's recent correction wasn't the EPS or sales miss - it was mainly the dismissal of the former CEO, who had prioritized shareholder return above all else. Now, with Brazilian President Lula putting to power his close political ally (Magda Chambriard), the risks have increased significantly, in my view.

Firstly, there's a risk that future dividends will be lower than before - that's because Petrobras is now likely to allocate more funds to CAPEX, thereby reducing the FCF available for dividend payouts. Looking at the projected dividend yields for FY2025 and FY2026, we see that Petrobras is expected to pay out less than 10% in dividend yield. Given the current market risks and geopolitical situation, this is a relatively low yield for a company like Petrobras, when looking at the historical norms.

On June 2024, Lula tried to reassure investors, stating that no one wants shareholders to lose money, emphasizing the need for continued oil profits during the energy transition. In my opinion, the message lacked specifics and can only be seen as an attempt to rekindle interest in the stock, so I don't buy those words.

Secondly, according to Brazil Journal, Petrobras is going through significant management changes under its new CEO, who replaced several career technicians with the PT (Workers' Party) and FUP (Single Federation of Petroleum Workers). For instance, these transformations have seen at least 12 executive managers changed especially in areas like exploration & production and engineering (the areas where PBR excelled historically). This development should concern investors and other executives since the E&P area is crucial for Petrobras' operations. Such persons as Wagner Victer and Eduardo Costa Pinto who are among the new employees lack recent experience within Petrobras or even in oil industry generally, according to the same source. So in my opinion, there's a danger that replacing experienced technically trained executives with politically chosen ones can be less efficient in running the company, thus affecting Petrobras' operations, decision-making processes, and overall performance adversely in the longer run.

Three reasons lead me to the conclusion that Petrobras deserves a downgrade. First, the weakness of the local currency since the new president took office is a major cause for concern. Although the trend towards a weaker Brazilian real has been in place for a long time, there was a particularly sharp decline in early 2024.

This is problematic because Petrobras sells around 70% of its oil and gas products within Brazil, which means that the company is exposed to high exchange rate risks. I mean, when the local currency weakens, the company's revenues in dollars fall (just as last quarter's results showed). A decline in revenue is likely to be accompanied by a drop in margins, potentially causing a negative effect from operating leverage and resulting in disappointing EPS that may once again fall short of the current Wall Street analyst expectations.

However, I can't be bearish on Petrobras stock because I generally appreciate its asset quality and scale. According to Seeking Alpha Premium data, Petrobras currently trades at 4.5 times next year's earnings, which is about 60% below the energy sector median figure. Even if a discount for geopolitical risk is factored in, I don't think it accounts for the full 60%. It looks like the recent correction has made the stock too cheap: even taking into account the company's increased debt over the last year, Petrobras is trading at less than three times next year's EV/EBITDA, making it very undervalued compared to Western companies of a similar size.

However, buying a stock just because it's trading at a very low valuation multiple is usually a bad strategy. Think of what happened to your Alibaba (BABA) shares if you bought them on the basis of low multiples over the last 2-3 years. If the risks I described in today's article materialize, even partially, Petrobras' earnings per share and dividend forecasts could fall further- these would be very strong negative signals for the market, which could result in Petrobras remaining undervalued for an extended period of time.

The Verdict

In a nutshell, I think that despite still high oil prices, recent changes in PBR's management, including the replacement of experienced executives with political appointees, pose risks to operational efficiency. The weakening of the Brazilian real further exacerbates these issues and impacts local revenues, which account for 70% of the company's total turnover. Although Petrobras is trading at a significant valuation discount to its peers and on an absolute basis, these risks warrant a cautious approach. With all this in mind, I believe that the company's dividend yield needs to rise to at least 15% before Petrobras shares can be reclassified as a "Buy" again.

From a technical analysis perspective, Petrobras shares still look quite bullish, even if the price is currently in the middle of the range between strong support and resistance levels. The overall trend appears to be up, but if the risks I outlined in today's article materialize, the picture could break - the uptrend could become irrelevant and PBR would head lower in that case.

We cannot know the future, but we can discuss existing probabilities. According to my observation, there is a high probability that Petrobras will miss EPS and revenue expectations in the second quarter, the results of which are set to be published on August 8, 2024. I'm therefore lowering my rating to "Hold".

