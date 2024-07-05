da-kuk

AI has been a hot topic and hot sector for several years now and investment by mega-cap technology companies is ramping up. Nvidia (NVDA) and other semiconductor stocks have been the main beneficiaries so far, but the AI boom has yet to lift other companies in a similar way. The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF (BATS:WTAI) illustrates this point quite well as it is a broad representation of companies utilizing AI and it is consistently lagging the broader stock market. As this article outlines, this underperformance may continue for some time.

Still Underperforming

I last wrote about WTAI in January in an article titled "WTAI: A Solid Play For AI's Second Wave." Here is how the fund has performed since then.

It is still underperforming the S&P500 (SPY) and significantly underperforming the Nasdaq (QQQ) and the technology sector (XLK).

A closer look at the fund and its drivers explains why this may be.

Introducing WTAI

WTAI was launched in December 2021, which was unfortunate as it was just when the broader stock markets rolled over into a bear market. Its AUM has steadily grown since 2023 and is now a reasonable $297M.

Liquidity is decent with an Average Daily Dollar Volume of $3.52M. The expense ratio is also reasonable at 0.45%. WTAI is a passively managed fund which seeks to track the "WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index, which identifies companies that are primarily involved in the investment theme of AI and Innovation."

One of the problems with this and any other fund in this space is that it is difficult to define companies "that are primarily involved in the investment theme of AI and Innovation." WTAI holds Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA), all of which are involved in AI, but obviously derive the bulk of their revenue elsewhere.

WTAI uses a proprietary methodology for stock selection which throws a wide net, perhaps intentionally as it needs to select around 75 stocks. Here are some of the steps.

Companies need to be involved in either “Artificial Intelligence Activities (producing AI software, semiconductors or other AI hardware)” or “Innovative Activities”. The latter is a particularly woolly definition and stocks are selected as described in the prospectus:

The Index Provider identifies Innovation-related companies by reference to classifications made by independent firms, through public company filings and/or by identifying companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture, sale and/or service of Innovative products or services.

Now that “Artificial Intelligence Activities" and “Innovative Activities” have been defined (up to a point), the selection process continues.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from (i) one or more of the three Artificial Intelligence Activities or (ii) Innovative Activities, as described above, as of the Index screening date. The Index Provider expects that 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Artificial Intelligence Activities.

Obviously, AAPL, AMZN and TSLA do not derive 50% of their revenue from AI Activities. I wonder if there is much revenue from AI at all. These stocks must therefore fall under Innovative-related companies. This is fine - the inclusion of stocks like AMZN is overall positive for the fund's performance - but it does make the portfolio rather loosely based on AI and therefore hard to gauge if AI as an overriding theme is performing well or not. Indeed, based on the sector exposure graphic below, it looks likely that semiconductors make up 35.41% of the total 50% of companies involved in “Artificial Intelligence Activities" as they will be the main ones deriving their revenue from AI.

Further selection rules based on market capitalization, liquidity and geography are applied. WTA does have 25% of its portfolio in foreign stocks, (primarily Taiwan (6.81%) and South Korea 5.08%)). The portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually on the third Friday in May and November.

Once stocks are selected, they are - more-or-less - equally weighted.

The Index is a hierarchical, multi-category, modified equal-weighted index. The Committee makes strategic decisions regarding the weight allocated to each of the Artificial Intelligence Activities and Innovation themes based upon market forecasts, equal weighting the constituent stocks which are selected for inclusion based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria.

Here is how the top 10 looks right now.

NVDA had only a 1.42% weighting back when I last wrote about the fund in January and this has more than doubled to 3.09%, which is a good thing in terms of performance. Obviously, with 75 stocks there are some weightings under 1%, but overall the holdings are well balanced and diversified with the top 10 making up only 24.63% of the overall portfolio.

While I like the fact WTAI is diversified, diversification has tended to hurt performance in recent years. The first section showed how much better XLK has performed and that particular fund weighs its top two stocks, Microsoft (MSFT) and NVDA, at 42% of its portfolio.

WTAI Outlook

While a second wave in AI is likely at some point, it may be slow to develop. AI clearly has huge potential, but the companies really benefiting from it at the moment are the semiconductors creating the infrastructure for the likes of Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) and MSFT who are racing to find applications. META will spend up to $40B on AI activities in 2024, but as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “Building the leading AI will also be a larger undertaking than the other experiences we’ve added to our apps, and this is likely going to take several years.”

At this stage, not many companies outside the semiconductors are creating substantial revenues from AI. Various uses have been found but these have been largely in areas such as efficiency such as Chatbots and AI tools. Smaller companies involved in AI tend to be swallowed up by the mega-cap tech companies investing billions.

Where WTAI lies in all this is not as clear as I would like in order to make an investment. Around 50% of its holdings should "derive at least 50% of its revenue" from AI. In reality, this section is made up almost entirely of semiconductor stocks which constitute 35% of the portfolio. The other 50% of its holdings are in stocks involved in “Innovative Activities” and may not derive revenue from AI at all.

At some point, the focus could shift from revenues derived from building the infrastructure, i.e. semiconductors, to the actual AI applications and we will be able to get a better idea of future earnings potential. This, however, looks years away. WTAI may perform reasonably well in the meantime due to its exposure to big tech and semiconductors, but its diversified holdings in other area and almost equal weighting system makes it likely to lag broader markets.

Conclusions

WTAI's stock selection methodology is interesting and gives it a diversified portfolio. However, the inclusion of stocks in “Artificial Intelligence Activities" and “Innovative Activities” gives it a loose association with AI and this fund is not an accurate measure of the success (or otherwise) of AI as an overall theme. This is more to do with the fact AI is in its infancy and revenues are hard to come by outside semiconductor stocks.

As more applications are found for AI and revenues grow in other applications, WTAI's composition may well change and this is a fund to keep an eye on. At this time, though, it does look too early to invest in it and it could continue to underperform. I therefore rate it a "hold."