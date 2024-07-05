WTAI: Limited By AI Revenues

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
482 Followers

Summary

  • The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is underperforming the S&P500, Nasdaq, and the tech sector.
  • WTAI's stock selection methodology focuses on stocks with revenues derived from either AI or innovative activities.
  • AI revenues are limited mostly to semiconductor stocks.
  • Other companies may take time to benefit from AI, and this could impact WTAI's performance.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

AI has been a hot topic and hot sector for several years now and investment by mega-cap technology companies is ramping up. Nvidia (NVDA) and other semiconductor stocks have been the main beneficiaries so far, but the AI

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
482 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WTAI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on WTAI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News