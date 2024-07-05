praetorianphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has soared in the last few days following the announcement that it had exceeded its delivery expectations. However, these had previously been lowered further and further. Especially in a year-on-year comparison, and if we look at the general sales, profit, and margin development, we cannot speak of positive developments for the company. The forward P/E ratio is now very high, even for Tesla standards. Tesla's share price fluctuates strongly; there will be better entry points again.

What happened yesterday?

In the last five days, the share has gained 22% and is now back above its 52-week average, thus back in an upward trend. What happened?

There are reports that Tesla exceeded delivery estimates in the second quarter, i.e., delivered more than expected and sold more than BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) overall in the first six months of 2024.

Tesla is being sized up by analysts and investors are reporting 443,956 deliveries for Q2 to beat the consensus estimate for a tally of 439,302 vehicles. Notably, most of Tesla's sales came from the smaller and cheaper Models 3 and Y lines, with the company selling only 21,551 of its more expensive models that include X and S, as well as the new Cybertruck. For the first half of the year, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) sold more than 910,000 vehicles globally, which was higher than the tally for Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Company. Seeking Alpha news.

It sounds great at first, but there's a catch. According to Bloomberg's graphic, the estimates have been repeatedly revised downwards, so reality has now caught up with and overtaken these increasingly poor estimates.

The quote below summarizes the situation well. Further down in this article, I include a chart showing the company's long-term sales development, where this can also be seen.

Moreover, even beating estimates meant a 5% drop in deliveries, year over year. On a rolling four-quarter basis, Tesla's vehicle sales flattened out last summer and Musk in January explicitly abandoned the company's previous growth target of 50% per year, compounded. The beaten-down consensus estimate implies sales dropping outright in 2024. With the first-half numbers now in the books, even hitting that forecast requires two record quarters in a row, averaging 487,000 deliveries apiece. Pending that next "growth wave," Tesla's core business, accounting for 89% of its gross profit, isn't growing. Bloomberg: Only Musk's Robotaxi Can Save Tesla Investors Now.

Overall, it appears that CEO Elon Musk has successfully managed to draw the market's attention to the next big things: AI, robotaxis, and robots. This distracts from the actual current business development, which is doing less well. An interesting tweet from Elon: The 22% rise in just five days may also be partly the result of a short squeeze.

Industry Overview

Recently, I wrote an in-depth, nearly 5,000-word article titled "Power Shift Part 2: Western Brands In China's EV Market," which will be my go-to article over the next few months regarding the industry overview of the EV market.

The article is particularly relevant for Tesla investors, as Tesla produces and sells a significant proportion of its vehicles in China. I also go into more detail about the markets, somewhat pejoratively referred to as the "Rest of the World," and the impact of the recently introduced 100% tariffs.

The Past: Financial Progress & Trends

This is an overview of revenues, expenses, and net income over a longer period, which shows the company's main problem: the growth dynamic is no longer there. This is the first thing to consider-apart from any plans, it is important to step back and see where we currently stand. In Tesla's main business, which consists primarily of cars, growth has become stagnant.

This upper graph also demonstrates the convergence of the revenue and expense lines, which means that the margins are decreasing. In the following comparison of the EBIT margin, we see that Tesla is no longer doing so well compared to some of its competitors.

However, I would like to point out that the EBIT margin does not include interest payments. The net income margin of highly indebted companies may look significantly worse. If we look at the figures and compare the same companies, we see that all of them, except Tesla, have worse numbers. How can that be? Tesla earns income through interest, while highly indebted companies have to make interest payments. Additionally, Tesla benefits from favorable tax advantages.

In my view, it makes sense for Tesla to lower its margins to put the EV competition under as much pressure as possible. Currently, for example, Ford is losing a lot of money with its electric division. If Tesla puts them under continued pricing pressure, Ford is faced with the choice of either staying exclusively with combustion cars or continuing to lose money with electric vehicles. I analyzed Ford just a few days ago.

Currently, the car market is under enormous competition, as there are old classic brands and new pure electric vehicle brands. I assume that many companies will not survive the competition and will exit the market by the end of the decade. Tesla can accelerate this process through price pressure on the competition.

The present: Valuation

The company's enterprise value is $769B, its market cap is $786B, and its cash position is about $16B.

Tesla's valuations often seem irrational, but we all know the market reflects the future. I think Tesla is best compared with itself, and of course, you should always take the business development into account. We can see that in the last two years, the future P/E ratio has rarely been as high as it is now.

It's a bad sign if the forward P/E ratio is higher than the current one. The situation turned in 2023, and now the gap to the current P/E ratio is widening. Another bad sign is that this is happening while the core business is stagnating or even declining.

Another useful figure is Enterprise Value to EBIT, as EBIT is less distorted by interest payments from the cash position or tax effects. Here, too, the recent increase has brought us back to a very high level.

Of course, the areas of autonomous driving, robots, AI, and other things have enormous potential, but it is by no means certain that Tesla will prevail against the competition here. Not only will Tesla produce robots, but several other companies will as well, and mass production and adoption within the population are not yet here.

In my view, a forward P/E ratio of 96 is far too high in a situation where the core business is stagnating, margins are falling, competition from China is intense, and the Cybertruck has been massively criticized in reviews. Short-term trades are another topic; I'm not talking about that. But there will likely be better entry points for a long-term investment. In the charts above, we can see that there were repeated entry points where the future P/E ratio was below 40.

Risks

The market is pricing in many possible positive future developments, but are you also pricing in the risks? I have doubts about that, and Tesla faces several risks.

The "Power Shift Part 2" article I mentioned at the beginning is about the sharp rise in competition from China. On the one hand, in the Chinese market, which is highly competitive and where Tesla generated around 22% of its sales in 2023. On the other hand, there is also international competition, as Chinese companies are penetrating more markets and now exporting worldwide. I spend a lot of time in Southeast Asia, especially Thailand and Vietnam, and I see more BYD vehicles than Teslas there. The global markets are becoming increasingly important, while the West is declining in relevance.

Below, we see EV sales by region. In 2022, the rest of the world was as big a market as the US, but much bigger in 2023. Europe is another important market for Tesla, and there, too, Chinese companies are rapidly gaining market share.

Power Shift Part 2: Western Brands In China's EV Market

The recently introduced high tariffs in the USA on Chinese vehicles could also threaten Tesla. This may protect sales on the domestic market, but it could also result in retaliatory measures by the Chinese government. For example, soft power measures such as influencing social media could be used to tempt the Chinese population to buy Chinese vehicles rather than Western brands. I think something similar is happening in the Smartphone sector, where Chinese national pride could play a role in purchasing Huawei devices over Apple ones, as the company has now managed to overcome the tough sanctions.

Share dilution, insider trades & SBC

These three things are standard checks I make in every article, as excessive stock dilution and stock-based compensation ("SBC") can disadvantage shareholders. In addition, insider trades sometimes contain valuable information about management's confidence.

Net profit was $13.6B in the last twelve months. While $1.91 billion is a lot for SBC, I have seen higher figures for many companies, especially in the tech sector. As far as the increase in outstanding shares is concerned, it has slowed considerably and now hardly affects existing shareholders. These are all insider trades from the last six months, which is also much less than in previous years.

OpenInsider

Conclusion

Considering the current actual business development, falling margins, and strong Chinese competition, it is fair to say that the high valuation is based almost exclusively on future hopes, such as robotics. I think the valuation is currently far too high for a buy; on the contrary, I think it's more of a profit-taking opportunity. We have seen recently that the valuation of Tesla does not always remain this high but fluctuates strongly, I am confident that there will be better entry points again. Here is a quick checklist to summarize some of the most essential aspects.

Investor's Checklist Check Description Rising revenues? No Increasing over longer periods Improving margins? No Possible competitive edge PEG ratio below one? No PEG ratio below one may suggest undervaluation Sufficient cash reserves? Yes Vital for the survival & growth, especially of unprofitable companies Rewards shareholders? No Returning capital to shareholders Shareholder negatives? Yes Actions that disadvantage shareholders Stock in an uptrend? Yes Trading above its 200-day moving average? Click to enlarge

