da-kuk

While Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) offers a critical solution and has a reasonably strong competitive position, the company's business continues to decelerate. Much of this is likely a result of the demand environment, but competition in the SASE market is increasing.

The last time I wrote about Zscaler I suggested its valuation was attractive, given its market leadership and financial profile. I felt that the company's growth would probably need to stabilize before this mattered though. I continue to think that this is the case, particularly given that evidence points towards an ongoing slowdown over the course of 2024, which likely won't be well received by investors.

Market Conditions

Despite a shift in investor focus away from macro headwinds, elevated interest rates and uncertainty continue to weigh on demand for most software companies. Scrutiny remains elevated and Zscaler doesn't expect this to change in the near-term. This can be seen from the number of job openings mentioning Zscaler in the job requirements, which remains at a fairly low level.

Figure 1: Job Openings Mentioning Zscaler in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

While the macro environment is currently soft, there remains an enormous opportunity ahead of Zscaler, as the Zero Trust network security market is still nascent. Zscaler estimates that its core target customer group is only around 20% penetrated. The company also believes that there is at least a 6x upsell opportunity within existing customers.

Beyond this, Zscaler is expanding into adjacent markets, like vulnerability management, security operations, and branch security. Recent acquisitions and product innovations have expanded Zscaler’s 72 billion USD market opportunity by several billion dollars.

Longer term, competition is far more of a concern than macro headwinds or market size. Zscaler is reasonably well-placed, but competition has increased significantly over the past few years. It is not clear that this is having a large impact yet, though. Zscaler’s win rates remain very strong, although the company is seeing some pricing pressure. Zscaler is trying to minimize the impact of this by focusing on value selling.

The federal government is an interesting battleground for SASE vendors at the moment. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) believed it was well positioned for several large federal government projects in early 2024, but these deals did not close, causing a large miss in the quarter. Palo Alto has been working on project Thunderdome for 1.5-2 years, trying to sell SASE to the federal government. Thunderdome refers to the Defense Information System Agency's zero-trust network architecture. While this remains a large opportunity that Palo Alto is positive about, the company now believes it will happen over a period of time rather than all at once. Versa Networks has been chosen by DISA to provide SD-WAN, Zero Trust access and Customer Edge Security Stack capabilities for Thunderdome, though.

Zscaler serves 12 of the 15 cabinet-level federal agencies and continues to pursue new and up-sell opportunities within the federal vertical. The DoD is also implementing Zero Trust, with Zscaler signing a seven-figure ACV deal in the third quarter.

Zscaler Business Updates

Zscaler’s sales organization is undergoing a transition at the moment, including adding a new Chief Revenue Officer, replacing leaders, increased hiring of quota-carrying reps and a shift from an opportunity-centric sales motion to an account-centric motion. Attrition has also been elevated through this process, which is likely to create some headwinds in coming quarters

Zscaler is seeing strong traction in SD-WAN and believes that its Zero Trust approach is an advantage. SD-WAN expands the attack surface and enables lateral movement of threats. Zscaler uses a direct-to-cloud architecture and avoids VPNs, eliminating these problems.

Zscaler is also extending the Zero Trust concept to the LAN with its acquisition of Airgap Networks. Zscaler will combine its Zero Trust SD-WAN with Airgap to extend the Zero Trust Exchange to east-west traffic in customer branches, campuses, and factories. This eliminates the need for legacy segmentation solutions for East West traffic, like firewalls.

Data protection is a focus area for the Zscaler at the moment, with the company introducing a range of products (DLP, CASB, endpoint, email) in support of this. Zscaler also recently announced a Data Security Posture Management solution, which strengthens its cloud security offering. DSPM is used to assess the data environment and proactively reduce the risk of data loss. From a competition perspective, there are companies approaching the cloud security market from workload, devops and networking perspectives, and it is not really clear to me who is best positioned.

Zscaler has also introduced GenAI App Security to provide visibility and granular controls for GenAI apps. GenAI App Security delivers:

Visibility into the AI services used by employees

Policy control, which enables granular control of user access to AI services

Enforcement of data protection policies to prevent leakage of sensitive information

Zscaler recently acquired Avalor to assist its AI ambitions by removing data silos. Avalor's Data Fabric aggregates data from across the enterprise to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities based on a holistic assessment of risk.

Financial Analysis

Zscaler generated 553 million USD revenue in the third quarter, an increase of 32% YoY, while billings increased 30% to 628 million USD.

Zscaler expects 565-567 million USD revenue in the fourth quarter, representing 24-25% YoY growth. It should be noted that Q4 FY23 had a 20 million USD deal, creating a tough comparable period from a billing perspective. Attrition is also expected to have an impact in the fourth quarter.

I’m expecting something more like 28% YoY revenue growth in Q4, but this may not be enough to satisfy investors. With growth dipping below 30% and continuing to decelerate fairly rapidly, Zscaler could find it difficult to maintain its current revenue multiple.

Figure 2: Zscaler Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Growth continues to be driven by larger customers, which is not surprising given Zscaler's focus on this segment. Customer additions remain well down from the peak in 2022, highlighting the challenging demand environment that Zscaler is operating in.

Zscaler's 12-month trailing dollar-based net retention rate was 116% in the third quarter. While this could be considered poor, it is reflective of Zscaler's business, where it tends to land large rather than landing small and expanding over time.

Table 1: Zscaler Customers (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler) Figure 3: Zscaler Quarterly Customer Additions (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

Zscaler's gross margins ticked up in the third quarter, which was partially the result of the company extending the useful life of its cloud infrastructure. Zscaler's operating margin was also up significantly, driven in large part by a fairly modest increase in sales and marketing expenses in recent quarters. Recent hiring could pressure margins in coming quarters, though, particularly if growth continues to decelerate.

Figure 4: Zscaler Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Zscaler)

After a surge in hiring in late 2023 and early 2024, Zscaler job openings have rapidly declined in recent weeks. I tend to view this type of shift in job openings as indicative of an unexpected deterioration in the business.

Figure 5: Zscaler Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Conclusion

There are a number of signs that Zscaler's growth will continue to moderate in the coming quarters, placing pressure on the company's share price. While Zscaler remains a market leader, the company is facing pricing pressure, and go-to-market changes could suggest that competition is also becoming more of a problem. This must be weighed against the fact that Zscaler is a leader in a large and growing market. Generative AI is also probably a tailwind longer term, even if it is pressuring IT spend in other areas at the moment.

Demand headwinds and an evolving competitive landscape mean that volatility will likely be elevated in the near term. It is highly likely that Zscaler outperforms the market over a longer period of time, though, due to its growth prospects and current valuation. Zscaler trades on something like a 55x earnings multiple using a normalized profit margin at maturity, a low figure for a company likely to grow at something like a 20% CAGR over the next decade.