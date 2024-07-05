Volkswagen Blockbuster Deal Makes Rivian A Buy (Upgrade)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.62K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian Automotive partners with Volkswagen, receiving billions in investment for a joint venture to counter Tesla and lower development costs.
  • The deal with Volkswagen allows Rivian Automotive to address profitability concerns and potentially accelerate the profit timeline.
  • Rivian Automotive's valuation still offers a high margin of safety with cash accounting for almost 60% of market value.

Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

A week ago, Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) shocked investors positively by announcing that it was partnering with automaker Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) and that the German auto giant would invest billions of dollars into a joint

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.62K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RIVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RIVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RIVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News