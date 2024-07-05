airdone

ABOVE: The asset class was a natural for casinos

Premise: A grad school professor of mine once set forth what he designated as the ultimate measure of whether he opened a position in a stock or took a pass, no matter how cheap it seemed. It appeared a rather bizarre ultra-deep dive to our class. In our group of 23, fifteen students raised arguments against it. But there is a real germ of truth at work here.

Most of their objections centered around the idea that basic underlying knowledge of the surface underlying logic of a buy was constructed on sound principles, perhaps 50%, and the rest was a compound of guesswork and pure luck. FFO or P/FFO were basic metrics for real estate investment trusts, or REITs, of course, but one can find a dozen other data points to assure the skittish.

Not all sectors or all the REIT stocks would apply to the professor’s thesis. Many challenged the professor. But after a deep dive into the shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) recently, I noticed that building an underlying case below the obvious “underlying case” had some merit in looking at the VICI stock prospects.

I recall several conversations I had with the two Caesars (CZR) executives assigned to develop the company’s own REIT, which met every key criterion valuing the stocks and potential yields going forward. Ed Potoniak and John Payne were gaming pros with broad-based knowledge in the field and about prospects for VICI Properties Ltd when it was formed in 2017.

Above: Near a recent high, but still loaded with a solid 6% return.

There is a basic bull case for REITs in general and VICI specifically that now has widespread currency among savvy REIT believers. It fundamentally says, don’t worry about trading ranges. You buy REIT shares to get the 6% proven return over time in a low-risk security that will always beat treasuries—even though not by much at times.

Yet, it’s a sleep-tight investment where you don’t have to nail bite your way through every time the FED burps or Vegas revenue sags for a quarter. This is not to imply FED burps have no short or intermediate impact on REIT trading ranges. But over time, these tend to accommodate and settle into a return that justifies the position. So, if you have opened a position in VICI this year, for example, you are looking at a trading range between the mid-twenties and the low $30s over the past year. Stagnated stock prices are a characteristic of the stock because, in many senses, they trade like bonds with a possible kicker based on good Vegas numbers.

Also noted as a pillar of REIT values is the long term, proven ability of casinos to meet 100% of their rent obligations, no matter the overall tone of the casino business in Las Vegas.

Worst-case risk outcomes

Thirdly is the conviction that a full-bore recession would at worst cause tenants to call for lease adjustments of one kind or another. This could mean postponing escalator clauses in leases built into the CPI. Or spreading out rent payments until the economic threat passes. It is to be remembered from the financial crisis of 2007-9 that the Las Vegas total decline in gaming wins was 10%. The Vegas market by 2010 had recovered most of its revenue, and by 2011 was in full recovery. Since then, Vegas has moved through 3 record-breaking years.

The casino portfolio assembled by VICI includes the most successful, iconic properties of the industry. Their marketing power is built off multi-million memberships in their loyalty programs that create reward points applicable to any of its properties over time. It is virtually a foolproof system to keep customers circulating within their own systems. It is like circulating water.

So, assume all the special REIT metrics are sound (FFO), etc. and overall realty values on the Strip keep moving up, what further assurances would be needed to motivate yet more conviction? REIT valuations can be tricky, as are realty values over time. But VICI’s strength based on the unique businesses housed in their buildings takes a bit more understanding.

Enter Professor X’s deeper underlying case supporting the surface case

Although RET investors are generally clear on the rationales for opening positions in REITs, I looked at VICI from a different point of view—not from a pure realty buy, but as a veteran casino operator. What further general foundational realities underlay the REIT surface bull takes? Is there a foundational rock-hard set of facts about casinos below all its metrics that strengthen it as a solid reason to be in the stock?

And mostly the differentials between office, shopping and residential REITs do lie beyond standard real estate data sets as investments.

One difference that makes all the difference

Above: Caesars Palace sustains the Vegas iconic image worldwide.

Casinos are single use buildings, which gives landlord and tenant further insurance against catastrophic failure. They do not lend themselves to alternate usage easily. There are examples of properties which sought to convert failed casino properties into straight hotels, apartments, hospitals, condos, you have it.

But the ever-optimistic outlook of casino developers never fails. You take over the property, change the signage, redecorate and voilà! You have a new casino.

Current example: Hard Rock buys the Mirage and converts it to the Hard Rock brand.

What’s key here is that VICI properties are assets licensed by the state government. You buy the casino building, you get the license. That immediately separates casino realty into another class of valuation. But while many other realty types do require some form of government approval, nothing is more complex and drawn out than the casino licensure process. That’s why the majority of replacement buyers are already licensed in good standing with their states. That adds intangible value, though it may limit potential bidders.

The conclusion: The deepest dive of conviction lies at FFO and AFFO as a de rigueur data point for judging a REIT’s performance. At the deepest level, the prospect that a casino building can ever wind up a ghostly, abandoned presence because no casino developer has an idea to revive it under another brand. Someone always steps up. Sometimes it takes months, sometimes years, but the realty value of the underlying ground still remains as a new developer may implode the old building and build an entirely new property. This is an underlying value of casino reality that rarely gets past the estimated value based on key data points.

That, among other “underlying” values below the data points, is what my professor meant. Like the ground beneath the casino—it is licensed. It is a factor in its value because only two kinds of investors can buy it. One, already-licensed operators. Or two, potential buyers with no license but a solid reputation which includes enduring the licensing system, which can be grueling, including extensive background checks on all executives.

REITs are permitted to spend up to 30% of income flow on acquisitions. They don’t always make good choices. This is especially true for VICI because their expertise mainly lies in casinos. Both top executives noted, CEO Ed Pitoniak and COO John Payne, are alumni of CZR with long records of hands-on casino realty and development, by the CZR board to head the VICI spinoff. Later on, VICI consolidated its lead position by acquiring MGM’s (MTM) REIT, MGM Growth Properties.

VICI has migrated beyond casinos into what could be seen as eyebrow-raising fields like bowling alleys. But investors will need to absorb such deals ahead because gold mines like casino realty in A-1 locations like Vegas are running out of supply. Breaking through its currently narrow trading range, the stock will need to find newer pastures to expand its prospects for share price growth.

Meanwhile, VICI is a consistent performer with rising dividend payouts built into its financial structure.

Here’s the simple, but brilliant formula crafted for VICI from day one:

Borrow when rates present good math. Buy the realty of an operating casino. Work a triple net lease only. Work in escalators based on the CPI. Establish a rental number that lies comfortably into the prior operating cost related to that property. Set a payback/rent duration banks find comfortable. Build a track record of prompt payment of rent, swing that number to pay back to the banks, leaving a percentage for the REIT as its FFO. Create a healthy balance sheet that invites enough interest from possible lenders to keep acquiring trophy buildings in proven casino markets. Earn attractive FFOs that keep interest in stock whether trends move either positive or negative over time.

The formula fits many investor profiles. The “underlying” bedrock below the usual data performance. Those considerations take the value of the assets beyond formula that usually contribute to the ultimate price satisfaction to the seller (the casino operator), the REIT, baked in return against most asset classes, conviction in rent flow, and more than sufficient protection against catastrophic losses if the casino operator fails.

In effect, the deep power of casino realty beyond the numbers insulates it from disaster in a tough industry.

As Senor Roberto, the jittery landlord in Godfather II, explained to Don Corleone, “Da rent staysa de same….”

As we have noted, no casino ever closed down because

“Da rent didn’t staysa de same….” More or less.