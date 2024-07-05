SCHY ETF: Appreciate The Screening Intent, But The Jury Is Still Out

splain2me

A Multi-Pronged and Rigorous Approach In Portfolio Construction

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is one of the more recent (created only in April 2021) international ETFs that focuses on high-yielding non-US stocks that have a decade-long track record of paying dividends (although REITs are not considered in this portfolio).

Unlike a lot of other alternatives in this space that are mostly myopic about the yield on offer, SCHY pursues a more rigorous screening mechanism that also incorporates some additional fundamental screeners that are considered pivotal in measuring dividend quality. At the eventual stage, they also bring through a volatility screen to weed out high-volatility stocks.

SCHY's base universe for procuring stocks is from the Dow Jones ex-US Large Cap index and the corresponding Mid Cap index as well, and stocks with 10-year dividend track records make the cut. After employing a few market-cap and daily volume screeners, these stocks need to also have an indicated dividend yield (IAD) that is greater than or equal to the median indicated dividend yield or 40th percentile of the universe.

In the next stage, they set out to establish a composite score for these stocks based on 4 key parameters: FCF to debt with zero debt companies garnering a higher rank, Annual Return on Equity, IAD, and dividend growth rate over 5 years.

The 400 stocks with the highest composite score progress to the next round (in case of a tie in the composite score, stocks with the higher IAD get a higher rank), where the portfolio is pruned down to just 100 stocks. The deciding factor in this final stage is 3-year price volatility in USD terms, with the final constituents required to have a volatility score which is less than or equal to the 60th percentile volatility of the 400 stocks.

The final stocks which make the cut are weighted on a float adjusted market-cap basis, with great care taken to ensure that there is no concentration in any pocket. No stock takes on a weight of over 4% (weighted quarterly), and sector weights too are capped at just 15% offering useful diversification (although as we highlight later on, this has been detrimental to SCHY). Crucially, they also run a daily weight cap check to see if the aggregate weight of all the stocks with individual weights of over 4.7% crosses the 22% landmark; if that happens, the index is re-weighted immediately.

On paper, SCHY comes across as very meticulous in its selection and weighting of stocks, but one may also argue that some of its methodology is superfluous as it hasn't necessarily translated to compelling results.

Yet, Not Good Enough To Trump VYMI

In order to gauge SCHY's merits, we've measured it against the largest international focused high dividend-yielding ETF - the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI). VYMI came to the bourses 5 years before SCHY, and unsurprisingly, it has accumulated a far greater AUM of over $8bn (SCHY's AUM is less than $0.8bn).

VYMI also covers a much wider pool of stocks (over 1500, as opposed to just 136 stocks for SCHY), and as a result, it does not necessarily resort to a lot of churn on an annual basis (turnover ratio of just 8%). Also, VYMI's screening mechanism isn't as detailed as SCHY, with the focus being on stocks that are forecasted to have "above-average dividend yields". As noted earlier, SCHY employs a lot of screeners and as a result, you don't necessarily have a very stable portfolio. For context, its annual turnover ratio is 5x the level of VYMI's corresponding ratio.

From an income angle, there isn't an awful lot of difference between the two products, although based on the current price, VYMI offers a slightly better yield that is 43bps higher. It's worth noting that previously SCHY used to distribute its dividends on a semi-annual basis, but now it follows a quarterly calendar, just like its larger peer.

Seeking Alpha

Despite employing an elaborate screening mechanism, note that at the end of the day, it hasn't been enough to outperform VYMI, with the latter trumping SCHY by 2.85x.

YCharts

Where one could perhaps praise SCHY's screening is in its ability to procure low volatility stocks, and that's reflected in the rolling volatility profile of these two products, although the difference is not particularly stark with less than a 100bps differential.

YCharts

Where SCHY scores rather poorly is on the risk-adjusted return front, where it hasn't even been able to generate excess returns over the risk-free rate during the past 3 years. Note that SCHY throws up negative readings on both the Sharpe ratio front (where total risk is considered), and the Sortino ratio front (where only downside risk is considered).

YCharts

One of the main reasons why SCHY has fared poorly is because of its tight weighting standards, which have prevented it from being favorably exposed to European financials. VYM enjoys 36% exposure to the financial sector (and most of the stocks are European financials) whereas SCHY has only 15% exposure to the financial sector. Note that over the last 3 years when European stocks have gone nowhere, European financials have notched up positive gains of 16%!

YCharts

Closing Thoughts: Risk-Reward On The Charts Look Mixed But Valuations Are Cheap

SCHY's intent in portfolio construction is welcome, but at the end of the day, it isn't delivering robust-enough results. On the charts, we have a mixed picture.

The image below measures SCHY's weekly price movements over the last 2.5 years, and here we can see that the product has broadly chopped around within the $22-$25 range. At current levels of nearly $24, we don't think it's the most opportune zone to stage an entry as the reward-to-risk equation is less than 1x (the difference between the CMP and resistance/ the difference between CMP and support). You ideally want to be deploying funds at the lower end of this trading range.

Investing

Having said that, those who believe in the concept of mean-reversion will be enthused to note that SCHY's portfolio of stocks appears to be one of the most oversold pockets within global markets. The current relative strength ratio is at record lows and 15% off its long-term average. Crucially, also consider that SCHY's portfolio of stocks is priced at a weighted average P/E of just 10.9x, which translates to a whopping 38% discount relative to global stocks.