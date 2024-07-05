SCHY ETF: Appreciate The Screening Intent, But The Jury Is Still Out

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.66K Followers

Summary

  • SCHY employs a rigorous screening process whilst selecting its stocks, but the results are not good enough.
  • VYMI, its larger peer, appears to have better qualities.
  • We close with some thoughts on the technicals and the valuations.

Set of different banknotes standing

splain2me

A Multi-Pronged and Rigorous Approach In Portfolio Construction

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) is one of the more recent (created only in April 2021) international ETFs that focuses on high-yielding non-US stocks that have a decade-long track record

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.66K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News