Is Tesla An AI Robotics Company? Possibly

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.27K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. has charted an underwhelming YTD performance, despite the recent rally from the April 2024 bottom, with us concurring that the stock "does not look like a Magnificent 7 stock."
  • The management believes that it is "more than just a vehicles" company and nearer to an "AI robotics company," attributed to their FSD/ Robotaxi/ Humanoid Robot ambitions.
  • While we concur with the massive opportunities in these end-markets, it is uncertain when we may see Tesla effectively monetize these capabilities - attributed to their penchant for 'elongated timelines.'
  • The stock is likely to remain volatile moving forward, attributed to the mixed signals on EV demand, multiple key events occurring in H2 '24, and the uncertain macroeconomic outlook through 2026, if not 2027.
  • We will also be highlighting a few metrics to look out for in the upcoming earnings call on July 23, 2024, with it underscoring the health of Tesla's businesses along with near-term prospects.

ai robot thinking

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)(NEOE:TSLA:CA) in April 2024, discussing the three key factors why we believed that the company might face further downgrades, as the automaker failed to leverage its first mover

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.27K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News