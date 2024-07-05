Palmer Square Capital: An Overlooked BDC Worth Considering

Jul. 05, 2024 12:08 PM ETPalmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (PSBD)
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an underfollowed business development company investing in corporate debt securities, collateralized loan obligations, and structured credit.
  • The BDC's portfolio consists mainly of fixed-rate loans, which generated a net investment income yield of 12.8% in Q1 while maintaining low concentration risk.
  • Despite being relatively new, the BDC shows promising returns from dividends, relative value, and potential excess returns due to asymmetrical market liquidity.
  • I am bullish about PSBD BDC's prospects.
Rising bond market yield.

Torsten Asmus

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) is a business development company that invests in corporate debt securities, collateralized loan obligations, and structured credit. Although its salient features seem well-aligned, the BDC remains underfollowed and arguably underappreciated. As such, I decided to delve into its headline features

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.91K Followers
Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an independent research firm and a self-funded holdings company. Readers can expect systematic and fundamental coverage of U.S. stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.With that said, happy investing, everyone!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSBD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News