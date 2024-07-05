Torsten Asmus

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) is a business development company that invests in corporate debt securities, collateralized loan obligations, and structured credit. Although its salient features seem well-aligned, the BDC remains underfollowed and arguably underappreciated. As such, I decided to delve into its headline features to convey its potential. Moreover, I unlocked some of PSBD's risk factors to balance the analysis.

Herewith is my take on Palmer Square Capital BDC.

A Basic Overview

Palmer Square Capital BDC is a business development company that focuses on direct lending and subsequent internal credit enhancement. Approximately 98% of the company's portfolio consists of fixed-rate loans, which yielded a net investment income yield of 12.8% in Q1. Moreover, the BDC is invested in 211 companies operating in 39 industries, cumulatively delivering $452 million in EBITDA during Q1.

Portfolio Features (Palmer Square)

Furthermore, most of the BDC's portfolio consists of first-lien loans with a weighted average interest coverage ratio of 2.2x. Additionally, 96% of the BDC's loans are secured, and its top 10 constituents comprise less than 10% of its portfolio.

Portfolio Features (Palmer Square)

Palmer Square Capital BDC is a relatively new BDC. However, its performance since inception shows that most of its returns have derived from dividends, which, according to my knowledge, is normal for a BDC. The aforementioned variables have arguably played into a successful return environment. However, additional analysis is required to assess PSBD's return distribution prospects.

Data by YCharts

What's My Take Here?

The BDC's price sensitivity, valuation, and dividend prospects will be discussed later. However, here are a few portfolio-based standouts for me.

I enjoy the firm's interest coverage ratio of 2.2x. It's difficult to collate interest coverage ratios, as most BDCs don't share them in their headline metrics. Nevertheless, a comparison of close peers such as GSBD (GSBD) and NCDL (NCDL) illustrates my point.

Company W. AVG Interest Coverage Palmer Square Capital BDC 2.2x Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) 1.5X Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) 2.2x (First-Lien Only: 89% of Portfolio) Click to enlarge

Furthermore, I think the BDC's concentration risk is low, with my basis being that its top ten constituents comprise less than 10% of its portfolio. Moreover, as illustrated below, PSBD is sector-diversified, which, I think, will benefit it as sectoral cyclicality isn't perfectly correlated.

Sector Exposure (Palmer Square Capital)

Lastly, PSBD is a new kid on the block, meaning most investors have yet to notice it. As such, I think asymmetrical market liquidity might come into play, possibly leading to excess returns (versus its more established peers).

Pricing Argument

Duration

At a basic level, a fixed-income asset's duration refers to its price change for a 1% parallel shift in implied interest rates.

Most bond vehicles have positive duration, meaning their values increase when interest rates drop. However, as a variable-rate vehicle, PSBD has little duration. Why? Because the rates used to discount its future cash flows (to establish a current fair value) and its coupons are mostly inversely related. As explained later in the article, other risk premiums play a role. However, I see interest rate duration risk as the salient feature, given the vehicle's dominant exposure to first-lien debt.

The reason I like the vehicle's floating rate structure is because it can isolate against interest rate uncertainty. As shown by the dot plot's dispersion, the Federal Reserve's opaque rhetoric, and fluctuating inflation, interest rates are highly uncertain. Therefore, I currently prefer exposure to floaters rather than fixed-rate debt.

U.S. Dot Plot (Bankrate)

Valuation

I collated data from a few of PSBD's peers and noticed that it seems relatively undervalued. Although these BDCs have idiosyncracies that drive their asset bases, I think the PSBD is systematically undervalued (on a relative basis). Moreover, a P/NAV ratio of 0.94x stands out to me, as I consider a P/NAV below one undervalued on an absolute basis (unless there are adverse structural reasons for the discount).

Company P/NAV Palmer Square Capital BDC 0.94x Goldman Sachs BDC 1.06x Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0.97x Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) 1.05x Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) 1.09x Click to enlarge

Aside: I used the BDCs' previous quarter NAVs and the closing stock prices on July 3rd to calculate the P/NAV ratios. Additionally, the links to Golub Capital and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending's investor presentations weren't included earlier in the article; please see them below.

Yield

A peer analysis of PSBD's dividend yield conveys a similar story to its P/NAV, whereby its yield is solid if compared to some of its peers. I would add that the BDC is early in its life cycle, meaning its yield has runway because a retained earnings build-up can spark a higher yield.

Company Forward Dividend Yield Palmer Square Capital BDC 10.39% Goldman Sachs BDC 11.65% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 10.13% Golub Capital BDC 9.83% Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 8.84% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Despite being positive about the BDC's dividend, I would, however, be cautious from an interest rate vantage point as lower rates might diminish its yield. Moreover, PSBD is a young BDC, meaning it has yet to prove itself as a sustainable payer.

Risks

Credit Risk

PSBD primarily invests in first-lien debt, meaning its asset base's credit risk is probably lower than that of a high-yield bond vehicle. Nevertheless, credit risk might still play a secondary role. Moreover, a tertiary role could be witnessed as the fund partakes in leveraged loans.

PSBD's Investment Strategy (Palmer Square Capital)

As illustrated below, investment-grade credit risk has lowered in the past year. However, I want to caution against the general inverse relationship between the yield curve and credit spreads. The yield curve has shifted lower in the past month, and additional downward momentum could spark a rise in credit spreads, especially if the earlier-mentioned economic factors are considered.

OAS Investment Grade (FRED)

As illustrated below, Polen Capital recently executed a regression, showing how low recovery rates can be on leveraged loans. As such, I would ideally be level-headed here instead of committing to this BDC without considering its asset-level risks.

Default Rates (Polen Capital)

Liability Level

If realized, credit risk could penetrate the fund's liability level. It currently has a leverage profile consisting of positive spreads, conveying its liability level's exposure to credit risk. Moreover, the BDC recently secured a $400 million CLO from Bank of America (BAC); CLOs can be credit risk-sensitive, adding risk to PSBD's funding cost.

Liability Schedule (Palmer Square Capital)

Final Word

This is a new kid on the block with immense potential. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc.'s key metrics suggest it has a best-in-class valuation outlook, robust dividend potential, and interest rate protection abilities. Although I think risks such as credit spreads might influence its liability level and a portion of its asset base, I am bullish about this asset's future.