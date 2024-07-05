Warner Bros. Discovery: Approaching My Buy Price Target (Rating Upgrade)

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is a stock I have suggested readers avoid until far lower quotes appear. My last article in February here explained a rating downgrade to Sell on slowing economic signals and weaker technical trading momentum, with WBD priced around $10 per share.

Seeking Alpha - Paul Franke, Warner Bros. Discovery Article, February 19th, 2024

And, following along the path I laid out in February, the stock quote has slipped from $10 to roughly $7 in recent trading sessions. My bearish long-term view of $40 billion in net debt (total debt minus cash) hasn't really changed. Yet, the lower share pricing goes, the more interesting it becomes as a takeover/merger candidate (with another media giant) and unique investment asset with solid compounding potential if/when interest rates retreat into 2025.

I have mixed feelings on the immediate direction for interest rates, although lower rates are not impossible. At this stage, higher rates will hurt the economy (consumer demand for streaming services), in addition to dropping Wall Street valuations of businesses with extra debt. For sure, if we continue to experience a soft landing with falling inflation and interest rates over the next 6-12 months, Warner Bros. Discovery could reverse the trend into a big equity winner from $7.

Overall, I feel it prudent to raise my rating to Hold from Sell, based on the price approaching my $5 target made earlier in the year. Let's review some of the changes in my Warner Bros. Discovery outlook since February.

Business Description - Warner Bros. Discovery, Q1 2024 Earnings Release

Positive Business Developments

On May 8th, the company announced a bundling deal with Disney (DIS). Including the Disney-controlled Hulu service, the new service looks like direct competition for cable providers. According to the press release,

Beginning this summer in the U.S., the streaming services will be offered together, providing subscribers with the best value in entertainment and an unprecedented selection of content from the biggest and most beloved brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, and Warner Bros.

Honestly, if Disney adds ESPN sports to this package eventually, third-party distributors like Sling TV and cable providers may find it difficult to compete for a comprehensive offering of content. Assuming monthly subscription prices are lower (cutting out the middleman between consumers and content creators) with ad-tiers available to consumers, the bundling of streaming services could be quite disruptive for the delivery of studio movies, network television entertainment, video productions for the masses, and other digital media.

Rumors this week (July 1st) also place Warner Bros. Discovery in discussions with Paramount Global (PARA) (PARAA) on a partnership deal for their streaming content. Without doubt, WBD's share price slide could be reversed on the right type of agreement, with even stronger cash flow potential in the future vs. current forecasts.

Further, if WBD can pull the Paramount+ content into its bundling deal with Disney, I believe Netflix (NFLX) may slip from its king-of-the-hill position for studio-created media delivered online in America. The 2024 Hulu+ and Disney+ bundle with ads for $9.99 a month is probably the correct direction for the industry. The new combined Disney+ homepage moves viewers from hundreds of entertainment options to literally thousands (including series episodes).

Adding Warner Bros. Discovery content could be a real eye-opener for the streaming industry. Plus, if a partnership deal with Paramount's free-to-view PlutoTV is reached (for older, rerun type content) and bundled in the Disney/Warner Bros. Discovery setup, traditional cable companies could be in deep trouble.

Disney has been looking for a way to become the top choice in streaming for years. The partnership and bundling angle could actually turn Disney into the leading streaming distributor, finally passing Netflix for consumer desirability. Back in 2016, I did mention CEO Robert Iger should buy out (merge with) Netflix here, and consolidate pretty much the whole streaming marketplace under Disney’s name. Since then, Disney (the largest Hollywood studio by revenue) has been playing catch up.

Low Valuation on High Debt

It’s hard to ignore, Warner Bros. Discovery has one of the highest debt totals of any media/studio/streaming company out there. As such, the stock deserves a lower-than-normal valuation vs. peers and competitors. Investors are attracted to entertainment names, nevertheless, with the group usually trading at premium valuations to the S&P 500. The unanswered question is, can WBD pay down its debts and grow the business at the same time?

Below, I have drawn the most basic enterprise value ratios, which include both debt and equity added together. EV to forward 2024 estimates for EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 6x and revenues of 1.4x place WBD as one of the cheapest industry choices, if you zero out its debt.

YCharts - Warner Bros. Discovery, Enterprise Value to Forward 2024 EBITDA & Sales, Since April 2022 Merger

Compared to peers Paramount Global, Disney, Netflix (NFLX), AMC Networks (AMCX), Lionsgate Studios (LION), Warner Music Group (WMG), Roku (ROKU), Alphabet-Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta Platforms (META), and Spotify (SPOT), Warner Bros. Discovery looks quite inexpensive. Only the two problem children (from excessive debts and little earnings) of Paramount and AMC Networks are priced like WBD.

YCharts - Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Streaming Peers, EV to Forward EBITDA, 6 Months

YCharts - Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Streaming Peers, EV to Forward Sales, 6 Months

Free Cash Flow

One-time asset sales and operating cash flows have pumped the accounting concept of "free" cash flow above $7 billion on a trailing 12-month basis. With a sliding stock quote over the whole span, free cash flow yield on the equity value of the company has risen to 42%! Again, this rate ranks as one of the best in the group, which is a good thing for value investors. I will say normalized free cash flow generation, in my research, should be in the $3 to $4 billion range going forward, equal to roughly 20% to 25% in free cash flow yield, depending on fluctuating stock quote levels.

YCharts - Warner Bros. Discovery vs. Streaming Peers, Trailing Free Cash Flow Yield, 1 Year

In fact, asset sales have jumped annual operating cash flow to $8.7 billion vs. around $2 billion for interest expense. As investors, our research work involves figuring out how cash flows and interest costs will change in the future.

YCharts - Warner Bros. Discovery, Consolidated Cash Flow vs. Interest Expense, 2 Years

Mountain of Debt

Unfortunately for WBD shareholders, too much debt and slow sales growth do not mix well historically. It's the main reason share pricing has been under pressure over the last year. For a bit of good news, nearly all debt at the end of 2023 was financed at fixed rates in the 4% to 5% range, with maturities beyond five years. So, there is no immediate risk of bankruptcy, assuming cash flows remain steady. If the company commits all of its free cash flow to debt reduction, interest expense will likely slide lower year after year, with other variables remaining the same.

SEC 10-K Filing - Warner Bros. Discovery, FY 2023

However, as a percentage of sales, total interest expense stands at a whopping 5% rate! In comparison, Disney's "high" level of debt costs 2.2% of sales to finance, Paramount leverage represents 3% of revenue, while AMC Networks spends 5.7%. My guess is, the stock quote will not rise appreciably until this number gets back to 3% to 4% (outside of a takeover/merger with another media giant), which may not happen for years.

YCharts - Warner Bros. Discovery, Net Financial Debt & Interest Expense as Percentage of Sales, 3 Years

Using my guesstimate of recurring free cash flow in the $3-4 billion range annually, it would take a theoretical 10-13 years for Warner Bros. Discovery to become debt free. But, if we sprinkle on the positive sales effects of inflation (with rising digital subscription prices) and continued industry growth in streaming vs. traditional avenues of media viewership (with better advertising revenue at WBD), the company’s debt situation could look materially better in the next 3-5 years. My opinion is that the equity price could be getting close to zigzagging higher year after year, sooner rather than later, anticipating and discounting a gradually healthier balance sheet over time.

Chart Pattern Trying to Bottom?

Healthier technical momentum is also starting to appear on the charts, which could be a leading indicator that WBD's price will eventually bottom this year. The Negative Volume Index reached a low in April (circled in red below). NVI gives a readout of trading activity on lower volume days, with a rising trend often signaling a lack of overhead share supply.

Very bullish action can be found in the On Balance Volume indicator. Bottoming in late February (circled in green), more net volume has been appearing on up days vs. down closes. May and June in particular have been terrific months for OBV, which can be rare for a stock declining in price.

Lastly, the 14-day Ease of Movement calculation has to a degree flatlined in recent months. This usually takes place when there is relative balance between daily buying and selling results. It’s the opposite situation of August 2023 (boxed in blue), where a large EMV drop explained an overwhelming imbalance of selling. Since that setup, the price has declined from $13 to $7 over ten months.

StockCharts.com - Warner Bros. Discovery, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference

Final Thoughts

I am personally waiting for quotes under $5 to start buying, which may or may not materialize into the autumn months. To me, Warner Bros. Discovery is still a work in progress, not exactly ready for prime time. Given a recession begins soon or fears of one get louder, a general market decline of -15% to -20% could provide the excuse for another push lower in WBD shares. My summary for bearish logic (investment risk) is recession odds remain elevated, while it could take a few quarters before Wall Street finds confidence in the effort to bundle streaming content.

If you have held all the way down from the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger price of $25 in April 2022, most of the damage to your account has already been done. At this point, holding through $5 and perhaps $4 in a recession scenario may still work out a few years from now. I can see $10, $15, even $20 for upside over time, given lower interest rates keep borrowing/refinancing costs in check and a new economic cycle improves streaming pricing power.

In the meantime, company management is trying to move cash “earnings” generation into the plus column. Warner Bros. Discover has plenty of cash flow, yes. Income generation, not so much. If EPS surprises to the upside with $0.30 to $0.40 yearly numbers in 18-24 months, there shouldn’t be appreciable investment risk buying shares around $5 later in 2024.

Seeking Alpha Table - Warner Bros. Discovery, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made July 2nd, 2024

Again, the primary risk of owning WBD right now is that a severe and prolonged recession could move sales numbers in reverse, making it more difficult to cash flow debt payments (like interest expense, maturing debt, and/or reducing outstanding loans). The only saving grace in a worst-case economic contraction is that the majority of Warner Bros. Discovery debt is fixed at low borrowing rates for an extended period of time. Without the fixed-rate debt advantage over other media assets, I really wouldn’t have any desire to own WBD.

When you add up all the pros and cons, I feel Warner Bros. Discovery is close to bottoming in price. It is definitely positioned in better shape than my last article in February. I am upgrading my view to Hold. Like I have mentioned, it is an attractive buy-on-weakness idea, especially if the price performs in line with percentage declines in the S&P 500 and peer streaming industry, during an overdue market correction.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.