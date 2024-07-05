tupungato

If people are actually paying attention, circa July 2024, markets are exceptionally momentum-driven. I'm not sure if this is simply a function of massive pools of capital, collectively deploying similar strategies because momentum has been working so well, or if we can throw out all the textbooks and everything we learned in B School. Although I think it's probably the former, if it's the latter, that would mean the great works, such as Graham and Dodd and many others, need to be swept into the dustbin of history. Either way, it feels accurate to make the statement that old-school, bottoms-up analyses, including speaking with management teams and underpinned by buying proportional stakes in businesses, at attractive valuations relative to normalized EPS or EBITDA power, are out of favor. Markets feel so short-term driven that it is "as if" people only want to buy stocks that are going up, regardless of valuation, and regardless of what they do, as an actual business.

Despite how markets are currently geared and have been geared for a few years now, with growth dramatically outpacing value, I continue to march forward, one foot at a time, even if progress seems limited, and when quest can seem quixotic. Therefore, today, I write to share a "Jumping Up and Down Strong Buy" - Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), at $38 Per Share.

According to Seeking Alpha's charting, as of the July 3, 2024, closing bell, and measured over the past five years, shares of PLAY have gone nowhere. In fact, if Rip Van Winkle was long shares of PLAY, five years ago, and woke up, on July 3, 2024, his total return would've been a loss of about 4%.

I've been closely covering this company for many years now.

See below:

Exhibit A: The World Is Our Oyster (published on June 4, 2020, at $23.05 per share)

Exhibit B: Steve Cohen Takes Advantage Of The WSJ-Induced 26% Sell-Off (published on Sept. 22, 2020, at $16.22 per share)

Relatively High Short Interest

Throughout that time period, quite remarkably, as the business has performed fairly well, PLAY's short interest has been elevated, at least most of the time. Yes, its short interest has ebbed and flowed, but a reasonably high short interest has been more of a constant. As of June 14, 2024, there were 6.17 million shares sold short, which is more than 15% of PLAY's entire share count.

If we exclude passive ETF holders, which as of March 30, 2024, accounted for north of 10 million shares, BlackRock Inc. (5 million), Vanguard Group Inc. (3.94 million, and State Street Corporation (1.27 million), a closer look at PLAY's short interest yields a tally closer to 21% short interest to actual float.

Now that we have established that I've been bullish and covering PLAY shares for over four years now and that it has been shorted to highly short, depending on the specific time period, let's discuss my current thesis.

My Jumping Up And Down Strong Buy Thesis ($38 Per Share)

Simply stated, Dave & Buster's Entertainment is one of the best businesses, outside of whiz-bang technology or big pharma, that I've ever seen. This is a company with mid-20% adjusted EBITDA margins, that has plenty of growth ahead (via international franchising and store refreshes, and new store expansion), and yet, as the late Rodney Dangerfield would say "Can't Get No Respect."

In early April 2024, after reporting solid Q4 FY 2023 results, albeit with comps down 7%, shares of PLAY leapt to $69.82. Then on June 12, 2024, when PLAY reported its Q1 FY 2024 results, which missed consensus estimates and included a negative comp of 5.6%, this sent the stock into a tailspin. The stock has been on a downslide ever since. Notably, since July 3, 2024, PLAY shares closed at $37.98, which represents a 45.6% drawdown from its April 3, 2024 52-week high.

If you take a step back, though, because, after all, if you're reading this, chances are you too are a level head, logical, and rationale value investor, someone that loves to put capital to work when babies get thrown out with bath water, this looks like a great spot to load up on PLAY shares. And if that is the case then, like me, you're asking the existential question - Has Dave & Buster's business prospects and fundamental outlook really changed?

My answer is unequivocally - No!

Moreover, I'm downright giddy that I get a chance to load up on PLAY shares at this valuation. And trust me, I know how stocks work and I understand that stock prices are about future earnings power relative to consensus estimates.

Speaking of Valuation, Let's Examine It

There are a few different ways to look at it and think about valuation:

Price-to-Earnings

Over the past three fiscal years, PLAY has earned between $2.21 and $2.88 per diluted share, with the company earning $2.88, in FY 2023.

PLAY FY 2023 10-K

Stocks and stock prices are about the future, so let's look at consensus estimates for FY 2024 to see if Mr. Market is sussing out a big EPS decline.

Nope!

In fact, consensus estimates are pegged at $2.88 per share, for FY 2024.

YahooFinance

Next, we can look at operating cash flow.

On an annual basis, this has ranged from $283 million to $364 million. Looks pretty healthy to me.

PLAY FY 2023 10-K

As of June 7, 2024, PLAY had 39.56 million shares outstanding. So $37.98 per share x 39.56 million shares is only a market capitalization of $1.502 billion. As of May 5, 2024, PLAY's Q1 FY 2024 period, the company had $32 million in cash and $1.289 billion of long-term debt. So, from an enterprise value perspective, PLAY is trading a current enterprise value of $2.76 billion.

In FY 2022 and 2023 PLAY generated EBITDA of $431.8 million and $515.1 million, respectively.

PLAY FY 2023 10-K

So, if we use EBITDA, a more conservative number than adjusted EBITDA, at $38 per share, PLAY is trading at only 5.36X EV/ FY 2023 EBITDA. And seeing that consensus estimates for FY 2024 are similar to PLAY's reported EPS, in FY 2023, PLAY's forward valuation is pretty definitely less than 6X EV/ FY 2024 EBITDA (consensus estimates).

I would love readers to share a list of stocks with mid-20% adjusted EBITDA margins that have lots of future growth, and lots of future EPS and EBITDA power, and yet, are only trading less than 6X EV/ Current FY 2024 EBITDA.

The Bearish Arguments/Risks

The bears will point out PLAY is vulnerable to a difficult macro backdrop as its business is dependent on consumers spending disposable at its establishments. Secondly, they will point to the company's $1.25 billion of net debt and PLAY's high capex spend as the company is aggressively remodeling its entire fleet over the next three fiscal years. For perspective, the only reasons PLAY even has any net debt are because the company paid $835 million to buy Main Event (the deal closed in late June 2022) and because the company has aggressively bought back its own stock.

As for the debt, per its Q1 FY 2024 earnings report, this is very manageable, at 2.3X

The Company ended the quarter with a Net Total Leverage Ratio of 2.3x as defined under its credit agreement as the ratio of the aggregate principal amount of any Consolidated Debt less Unrestricted Cash and unrestricted Permitted Investments to Credit Adjusted EBITDA (each as defined in the credit agreement). The Company's maximum permitted Net Total Leverage Ratio is 3.5x. (Source: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Q1 FY 2024 earnings press release)

The Qualitative

(Please note, all quoted material is from Dave & Buster's Q1 FY 2024 conference call, which took place on June 12, 2024):

As we are far-sighted and patient value investors, let's not get lost in the weeds and get thrown too far off the scent. Enclosed below, I will share a few key qualitative and quantitative highlights from PLAY's June 12, 2024, conference call to encapsulate why I'm bullish on PLAY shares. These are the key points as we don't need to get lost in the weeds and bogged down by focusing on its new food and beverage menus or a new point of sales investment. Those are core blocking and tackling tasks that management gets paid to do.

1) 550 Possible Stores - Plenty Of Unit Growth

As of May 5, 2024, PLAY owned and operated 224 stores.

The company believes the brand has the potential to expand the concept to 550 global locations.

Our new unit model continues to be highly compelling with our 2022 and 2023 cohorts delivering 40% ROIs consistently. We continue to believe in a long-term potential of 550 stores, which we estimate is an EBITDA opportunity of $150 million to $225 million with the long-term potential of 550 stores in total.

In FY 2024, PLAY is planning 15 new stores. This means we're in the top of the fourth inning for this story if you think 550 units, especially in the smaller formats, is realistic.

2) Aggressively Remodeling Its Existing Fleet (FY 2024 - FY 2026)

PLAY generates very healthy operating cash flow and this enables them to redeploy that capital back into growth and EBITDA margin-enhancing investments.

In aggregate, we have seen success and increased year-over-year sales in the remodels we have opened to date. However, what has been most encouraging is that our fully programmed remodels have driven double-digit growth in sales, even more encouraging is that these remodels are also up double digits in traffic.

In terms of cadence, this will take place in roughly, three years, pretty evenly split at 33% to 35%, per fiscal year.

We will increase the pace of remodels and expect to have 35% of the fleet completed by the end of 2024, 68% completed by 2025, and 100% by 2026. Given the encouraging results of our pilots, we plan to continue to add special event managers to our stores and markets and expect to benefit from our improved special event menu, operating model, and event management capabilities.

3) Signed 38 International Franchise Agreements, The First Opening This Quarter

Starting this quarter, PLAY will open its first international franchised locations.

See here:

We expect to have several international stores open in the coming months and we will continue to leverage the D&B brand to drive more international franchise agreements.

See here:

Internationally, we signed up seven additional international franchise units committed to development, bringing our grand total to 38.

4) Special Event Hiring Yield Strong Results

This is one of the biggest drivers and most lucrative pieces of PLAY's business, Special Events. The company is a good operator and is constantly searching for ways to drive strong operating results. This is a key driver of growth ahead.

On special events, in order to provide more accountability at the local level, we strategically reinserted 20 sales managers into the stores in the back half of 2023 and ensured that their compensation was tied to top-line performance. We have seen significant outperformance relative to the rest of the system of those stores relative to both the prior year and 2019. Based on that success, we've added over 30 additional sales managers in fiscal 2024 to date. We expect this to have a meaningful positive impact on the revenue trends in this segment, which are already approaching 2019 levels overall.

Putting It All Together

I've covered and been bullish on Dave & Buster's since June 2020. I love the business and we get a great chance to buy shares as it's currently out of favor. The company trades at a very low valuation driven by a cocktail of negative sentiment, macro fears, and misplaced fears surrounding its debt, which is only 2.3X leveraged. If you take a step back, this is a fantastic business, with mid-20% adjusted EBITDA margins. The company has many growth drivers ahead, including new store expansion (at a smaller and more profitable footprint and store design), a fleet revival, and a healthy International franchise pipeline.

In a market trading at all-time highs, measured by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, I love buying quality businesses at attractive valuations of less than 6X EV/ FY 2024 Adj. EBITDA (consensus estimates). We only get this opportunity because of how the market is currently geared, favoring momentum and growth over value.