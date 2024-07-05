xxwp

Introduction

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the June employment situation report showing that the US economy had created 206,000 jobs last month. In addition to the downward revision of more than 100,000 jobs for April and May combined, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. While the pace of job growth is certainly slowing and the unemployment rate is rising, there are a couple of major red flags showing further and immediate weakness may be coming to the labor market.

Early Signals of Weakening

Data heading into today’s jobs report showed signs that the labor market was weakening. First, throughout the month of June, weekly initial jobless claims numbers began ticking up. By the end of the month, the four-week moving average of initial claims had risen to over 235,000 per week, which approached a one year high. Adding fuel to the fire of concern was continuing claims, which encompass unemployed persons beyond the first week surged to a one-year high of above 1.85 million at the end of June. The growth in continuing claims shows that the economy is beginning to purge workers at a faster rate than hiring them.

The job openings and labor turnover survey for the month of May also continued the softening narrative. While the number of job openings relative to the number of unemployed persons ticked up in May, the downward trend in the ratio is showing a persistent softening in the labor market. The softening is further exacerbated by the increase in total unemployed in the June report from 6.65 to 6.81 million, the highest level since October 2021.

Further Weakening in the June Jobs Report

The June jobs report further validated the weakening trends from prior labor reports. The overall unemployment rate, while modest at 4.1%, is at its highest level since late 2021. The unemployment rate now sits 0.1% higher than the Fed’s most recent projection for 2024. Additionally, average hours worked in a week remained at 34.3, which matches levels seen in late 2019 and is well below some of the higher levels we saw when the labor market was under stress during and shortly after the pandemic.

Digging deeper into the report highlights more signs of softening. For the fifth consecutive month, the total number of full-time employed persons is lower than the same month a year ago. Also, the decline in the number of full-time employed people is accelerating, with a year-over-year decline greater than 1% for the first time in this business cycle. The government also appears to be hiring at a faster pace than the private sector, with the proportion of government jobs in the economy having ticked up for over a year.

There is also evidence of a growing structural unemployment issue emerging. In the June report, the number of unemployed workers who have been unemployed for more than 27 weeks rose to 1.5 million, the highest level since February of 2022 and higher than levels seen in 2018 and 2019. While the change in long-term unemployment is certainly concerning, it’s important to note that the average duration of unemployment remains at under 21 weeks. If the structural issue persists, investors can expect to see an increase in average unemployment duration in future reports.

The Most Alarming Part of the Jobs Report

The most alarming data in the jobs report came when analyzing the demographic data with respect to unemployment. In one of the more shocking changes I’ve seen, unemployment amongst college educated workers jumped from 2.1 to 2.4% and workers with some college rose from 3.1 to 3.4% while other education levels remained static. This bucks the trend of under-educated workers seeing higher unemployment before educated workers when an economy is slowing.

A similar phenomenon occurred in late 2018 over a two-month period, and it reversed one month later, so if this is an anomaly, it should reverse quickly. Even during the Great Recession, as the labor market eroded in late 2007, unemployment among educated workers was not impacted until May 2008. This anomaly also carried over to unemployment by age, which saw rates rise among workers over the age of 25 and decline among 20- to 24-year-olds. If this is, in fact, an anomaly, we should see a reversal in the next couple of months, but if it is not, the labor market weakness will become apparent.

Wages and Inflation

While broad weakness appears to be emerging in the labor market, the data could be completely undermined if wages come in hot and end up contributing to higher price inflation. While average hourly earnings of 0.3% in June isn’t totally disinflationary, the 12-month moving average of monthly wage changes continues to slowly decline and supports the disinflationary movement.

Conclusion

The changes in full-time employment and the spike in unemployment amongst educated workers are highly worrisome, but a rate cut would be slightly premature without a couple more months of data. In fact, the next couple of labor reports should show whether these trends are holding and officially weakening the labor market. If the trends hold, and I’m inclined to believe they might, a September rate cut is warranted.