Investment Thesis

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) is a company that aims to revolutionize the marketing of beauty products through the use of AI.

In the 6-K released on June 7, 2024, the company announces a $150 million share buyback plan.

The company shows excellent results; in 2023, revenues grew by 45% compared to 2022, and looking at the most recent quarterly data, we notice that revenues are still increasing strongly.

On May 12, 2023, Oddity acquired Revela, a biotech startup, and Revela currently operates the Oddity Labs located in Boston and I believe this to be a very valuable asset.

I believe that in the future the company could expand greatly with new ventures.

Share Buyback Program

On June 7, 2024, Oddity Tech announced a share buyback plan that will last until June 30, 2027.

Through this plan, the company will purchase shares on the open market, and will dedicate a maximum of $150 million to this operation. As can be read from the documentation, the shares that the company will purchase will be class A common shares.

Buyback has a positive effect for shareholders as it reduces the number of outstanding shares, uplifting critical metrics including earnings per share. In fact, the market reaction was quite bullish to the share buybacks announcement.

As you can see, the green arrow corresponds to the day of the announcement of the buyback program. The stock went from $36 to $45 almost immediately. After the initial shock, the price began to fall and then settled around $42.

There are currently 45 million class A shares and the price is $42, so the total value of the shares is $1.890 Billion. Therefore, if the company spent $150 million today to repurchase its shares, it would be able to buy back approximately 7.93% of the outstanding shares. Furthermore, we have to consider that the purchase will take place over the next three years, so in the end, I don’t think there will be a particularly significant effect in the increase in EPS.

In my opinion, we should not consider this news with a speculative purpose, but rather as a signal that the management believes strongly in the company and in the growth possibilities that there will be in the future. The management believes that the shares currently have value, so in my view this operation should be seen with a long-term perspective.

Oddity Labs

On May 12, 2023, Oddity acquired the biotechnology startup Revela. Following the acquisition, Revela became part of the Oddity Labs division.

I think that these research laboratories are one of the most important assets for the future of Oddity, in these laboratories artificial intelligence is used to generate new molecules which could then be marketed as components of personal care products. This leads the company to have a strong competitive advantage, firstly because through these Labs the company can design new products by exploiting internal know-how, and secondly the valid molecules that have been discovered are then patented and therefore remain part of the company’s intangible assets.

Although the company is very young, it has managed to exploit the resources available to establish an important asset that can certainly be useful for innovation. The know-how that is generated thanks to Oddity Labs can also be used for the current and future ventures.

Financial Overview

Let's now analyze the main financials of the company:

The first thing that we can notice is the increase in the current assets in the last years, this is quite predictable as in order to carry out the buyback the company will use current assets, in particular cash and short-term investments.

This is also specified by management in the latest 6-K:

ODDITY currently has over $250 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments on its balance sheet. It has zero financial debt, and an additional $100 million available through an undrawn credit facility. The company’s cash deployment strategy prioritizes reinvestment in the business, M&A, and buybacks as appropriate.

Solvency (Author's calculation)

As the table shows, the company is very stable, has a low level of liabilities and, as specified by the management, has zero financial debt. This translates into low leverage, in fact, the debt to equity ratio is around 0.5.

Profitability (Author's calculation)

From the profitability analysis, we note that the company has a high Gross Profit Margin, and I would have expected a higher net profit margin. The company currently loses a lot of money in selling, general and administrative expenses. This should not surprise us as these expenses are composed by marketing, research and development costs etc. which are the “core” costs for this company. However, I believe that the net profit margin could improve in the future, because the costs incurred by the company can be optimized through the economy of scale.

For example, assuming that the company undertakes new ventures, research and development costs would not increase as much as potential revenues would increase.

Valuation

The great potential of this company is also translated into real data, in fact, the cash flows are constantly growing:

From 2020 to today, cashflows from operating activities have gone from $23 million to $87.5 million with a CAGR of 39%.

Even looking at the most recent data made available by Seeking Alpha, we can see how both revenues and earnings exceeded expectations:

To value this stock I used the discounted cash flows model assuming future growth of 5% per year.

As a discounting factor, I have used the WACC derived from the capital asset pricing model which is estimated at 8.19%.

Using this data, the following evaluation is obtained:

Valuation (Author's calculation)

As we can see from the table, the model estimates a total value of the company of $3.6 billion and considering that there are currently 45 million outstanding shares, dividing the firm value by the number of shares gives a price per share of $80.

The market price of the stock is currently around $40, so it appears undervalued. It should also be considered that I have assumed a future growth in cashflows of 5% which is quite conservative considering the historical data.

We must also consider that the company has started the share buyback program so the number of shares will decrease in the near future and this could lead to a further increase in the share price.

Downside risk

Oddity tech currently owns only two brands: "Il Makiage" and "SpoiledChild". The risk is linked to the fact that the company does not have a significant level of differentiation. The marketing model that uses AI contributes indirectly to the success of the company, but the fundamental factor is the ability of brands to attract customers and retain them. The fact that Oddity currently relies only on two brands is certainly a risk factor because in this way, sales will be more volatile and it is difficult to predict whether the success it has had in recent years can be replicated in the future.

On the company's website there is a page that suggests Oddity's intent to acquire another brand, but unfortunately, there is no more precise information yet:

Conclusions

After analyzing Oddity, the thoughts of the economist Joseph Schumpeter came to my mind, who stated that the successful entrepreneur is the one who invents something that destroys the paradigm and who, through innovation, generates a new paradigm. Oddity’s business model certainly destroys the traditional marketing model in the beauty and wellness sector. The company has a lot of growth potential, and I really like the technological and innovative approach it has, but we must also keep in mind that the company was recently listed and only has two brands. I believe that the share buyback program, which demonstrates management's confidence, along with the positive evaluation from my DCF model, indicates that this investment is convenient right now, so my rating is to BUY.