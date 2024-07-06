Chatham Lodging Trust: I Continue To Buy The 8.1% Preferred Yield

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chatham Lodging Trust's financial performance for preferred shareholders remains robust, with a strong preferred dividend coverage ratio.
  • The REIT's balance sheet shows low net debt compared to real estate assets, providing a substantial cushion for preferred equity.
  • Series A preferred shares offer an attractive current yield of approximately 8.1%, making them an appealing income-focused investment in the current interest rate climate.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Walking, airport or business woman with phone, suitcase or luggage on social media in New York. Travel, airplane or corporate lady texting to chat on mobile app on international flight transportation

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In the past few months I have been taking advantage of the relatively low price of the preferred shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) as I think the risk/reward ratio looks pretty good right now. As it has

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.43K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLDT.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I regularly add on dips in the share price.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CLDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLDT
--
CLDT.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News