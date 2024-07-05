2 Very Overrated And 2 Very Underrated BDCs

ogichobanov

As my regular readers know, I'm generally not fond of the business development company - BDC - (BIZD) sector right now for three main reasons. One, valuations are quite bloated relative to historical averages. Two, the sector has become overcrowded, with hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into the sector in recent years, creating an increasingly unfavorable supply-demand balance for investors, as there's too much money chasing deals right now. Third, the economy is showing clear signs of weakening, with unemployment rising to around 4%, consumer spending confidence weakening, the yield curve remaining sharply inverted, and even Ares Capital Corporation's (ARCC) CEO recently warning that defaults and non-accruals are likely going to rise meaningfully this year across the sector.

So far, things have remained remarkably stable on that front, but things could change quickly, as they often do with debt investments, since the difference between a performing and non-performing loan is often a discrete change, in comparison to equity investments, where performance often improves or declines in a more continuous manner. Additionally, the strong tailwind driving earnings growth in the sector in recent years has been primarily a rapid rise in short-term interest rates. As a result, if the Fed were to start cutting rates in the next six to 18 months, what has been a tailwind would quickly become a headwind for the earnings power of these development companies. With that in view, I still think there are a few decent opportunities in this space, and I remain invested in some of them. This article will share two BDCs that I think are quite overrated right now and two that I think are still underrated.

Overrated BDC No. 1

Arguably the most overrated BDC right now is Hercules Capital (HTGC). The reason that we think it's overrated is mostly due to valuation. It currently trades at a whopping 1.8 times its underlying book value, despite historically trading at just an average of 1.2 times its book value. This means that it's about 50% overvalued, despite the sector facing the aforementioned headwinds. Combine this with the fact that its earnings per share are expected by analysts to decline at a 2.4% CAGR over the next several years and its current dividend yield of just 7.6% on an expected next 12-month basis, the yield-plus-growth profile is quite unattractive. On top of that, there's a meaningful chance of book value declines if non-accruals and defaults do indeed increase. On top of that, there's substantial potential for a valuation multiple contraction, making it one of the least appealing business development companies at the moment.

Now, it's not all bad news for Hercules Capital as it does have an investment-grade credit rating and a strong balance sheet, with a leverage ratio well under one, is generating strong returns on investments, and its dividend is well-covered by earnings. However, it's also worth keeping in mind that it invests in high-growth venture capital-backed companies that could potentially struggle significantly if the economy experiences a downturn. Overall, while we're fairly positive about the fundamentals of the company, we think the valuation is blown way out of proportion, making it one of the most overrated BDCs in the market today.

Overrated BDC #2

Another BDC that we think is very overrated right now is Main Street Capital (MAIN), and for largely the same reasons as HTGC. Its fundamentals are quite solid at the moment, and it also has an investment-grade credit rating and a pretty low leverage ratio that's well below one times. Moreover, its non-accruals are just 0.5% of portfolio value and 2% at cost, and it has a tremendous long-term track record of creating shareholder value. Finally, its dividend yield of 6.1% is fairly attractive and well covered by earnings.

However, like Hercules Capital, the valuation is very high at 1.76 times its underlying book value and is also fairly elevated compared to its historical average of 1.49 times. Additionally, analysts expect its earnings per share to decline at a 0.5% rate per year for the next several years. Combined with the 6.1% dividend yield, the total return outlook is quite weak, especially if you account for potential valuation multiple contraction.

Underrated BDC #1

That said, there are some BDCs that have quality investment portfolios and offer compelling dividend yields along with valuation multiple expansion potential. The first one is Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (OBDE), which is the newer and smaller sister BDC of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) and both are managed by Blue Owl (OWL).

However, OBDE currently trades at a 4.22% discount to its net asset value, whereas OBDC trades at a 0.52% premium to its net asset value. On top of that, OBDE has a slightly lower leverage ratio and a higher percentage of its portfolio in debt (95.3% compared to 86.6% for OBDC). Additionally, 88.8% of its portfolio is in first or second-lien debt compared to just 80.7% for OBDC. As a result, it's meaningfully more defensively positioned right now, which is ideal in the current environment, and it also trades at a cheaper valuation relative to its net asset value.

Combined with its attractive 9.3% expected next 12-month dividend yield and what should be a low single-digit annualized earnings per share decline similar to other BDCs mentioned, there's at least a chance of this BDC delivering 9% to 11% annualized total returns moving forward. If its valuation multiple could expand toward one time in line with OBDC, it should at least offset the decline in earnings to deliver decent total returns, making it one of the most attractive opportunities in the BDC space right now.

Underrated BDC #2

Another BDC that's a little bit riskier than OBDE but has a very large margin of safety is FS KKR Capital Corporation (FSK). It's backed by a leading alternative asset manager in KKR (KKR), which has a pretty solid underwriting performance, as there's only a 1% non-accrual rate among KKR-underwritten loans in the portfolio, which now make up 88% of the total loan portfolio and are growing their share over time. Additionally, the expected dividend yield of 13.9% on a next 12-month basis combined with the steep 17.15% discount to net asset value provides a very large margin of safety, even if the earnings per share decline at a faster rate than some of its safer peers.

However, we expect that KKR's improved underwriting, as it continues to make up a larger and larger percentage of the portfolio, should earn the BDC more respect in the market. Meanwhile, the large discount to net asset value provides a nice cushion in case the net asset value does decline meaningfully due to increased non-accruals and defaults throughout the sector. Last, but not least, the very large dividend yield should offset earnings headwinds the company faces as well, even if it has to reduce the dividend payout somewhat. As a result, for more aggressive, total-returns-oriented investors, FSK provides a compelling opportunity.

Investor Takeaway

As you can see from this article, while there are not many opportunities that I like in the BDC sector right now, there are several decent ones that are at fair value and a couple that I think are still buys, including FSK and OBDE. Personally, I'm limiting my exposure to the sector and investing more in BDC bonds than I am in common equities right now because of my concerns about the fundamentals and the outlook. However, I'm building my watchlist for the event that the BDC sector does pull back sharply at some point in the future, as I would love to load up again on these nice income-generating machines.