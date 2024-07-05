Cooling U.S. Jobs Market Keeps September Rate Cut In Play

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Jobs growth is cooling, particularly in the private sector, and the unemployment rate has now broken above 4%, which is helping to keep wages in check.
  • With inflation also looking better behaved the chances of a September interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve continues to build.
  • The June jobs report shows non-farm payrolls rose 206k versus the 190k consensus, but there were some big downward revisions to the history.

Department of Commerce in Washington

davidevison/iStock via Getty Images

By James Knightley

Weakening jobs trend accompanied by rising unemployment

The June jobs report shows non-farm payrolls rose 206k versus the 190k consensus, but there were some big downward revisions to the history, with the previous two

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.85K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News