Near 52-Week Lows, Molson Coors Beverage Offers A Compelling Value And Income Play

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
628 Followers

Summary

  • Molson Coors stock has dropped below $50 per share, far from stable levels expected of the company.
  • The company produces a variety of beer brands, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages to diversify its portfolio.
  • Molson Coors has a strong balance sheet, with growing revenue streams, share buyback program, and increasing dividends, making it a good value play.

Coors Light in a cooler full of ice

giacomofortunatophoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poking around companies in the realm of 52-week lows, I came across venerable brewing company Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP). Dipping below $50 per share, the company is far away from the stable levels one

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
628 Followers
Jason Ditz is the Senior Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 20 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News