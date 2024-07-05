TanyaJoy/iStock via Getty Images

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) is a biotech that should be on all traders and investors' radar. The reason why I state that is because it is gearing up to report data from several studies over the next 1-year period. Specially, there are two phase 3 studies using its drug obicetrapib to treat two different patient populations where elevated levels of LDL-C are present. One late-stage study, known as BROOKLYN, is using this drug to treat patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia [HeFH]. The second phase 3 study deployed is known as BROADWAY, and it is using this drug to treat patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD].

The importance of bringing up this biotech and both of these programs is that results from both of these studies are expected to be released in Q3 and Q4 of 2024, respectively. The truth is that this biotech has even been able to advance a pivotal phase 3 study using obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe to treat patients with HeFH and/or ASCVD known as TANDEM. These patients cannot control elevated levels of LDL-C despite being on maximum lipid-lowering therapies. The reason to keep an eye on this program would be because topline data from this study is expected to be released in Q1 of 2025.

Things bode well for this company, primarily because of the demand seen in the ongoing phase 3 PREVAIL CVOT trial. Enrollment had been completed for this several months ago, but because of huge demand for patients to get into this cardiovascular outcomes trial, enrollment was extended. With obicetrapib showing great success in being able to lower LDL-C together with statins, plus several data readouts expected within a 1-year period, I believe that investors can benefit with any potential gains made.

Obicetrapib Program Expansion Leads To Several Catalysts To Look Forward To

The thing is that NewAmsterdam Pharma had been able to initiate several studies for its entire program using obicetrapib to lower LDL-C for patients on statins who are not adequately addressed or well tolerated. Having said that, this program deploys several studies, where data readouts are rapidly approaching. The goal of this drug is to act as a selective cholesteryl ester transfer protein [CETP] inhibitor that achieves multiple functions, which are as follows:

Lowers LDL-C which is at high levels in patients with HeFH and/or ASCVD

Increases levels of high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol [HDL-C] or good cholesterol

Increases number of ApoA1 containing lipoproteins - also responsible for removing excess cholesterol.

With these functions of obicetrapib, it has been able to establish a considerable program. As I noted above, the phase 3 BROOKLYN trial is responsible for using this drug as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated lipid lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with HeFH. Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia [HeFH] is a type of inherited genetic disorder where a person experiences very high levels of LDL-C. Despite these patients being on statin therapies, they are not adequately controlled at all.

The global Heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia management market is expected to reach $58.54 billion by the end of 2033. This is a considerable market opportunity for sure, and investors won't have to wait long to see data from this particular late-stage study. It is expected that results from the phase 3 BROOKLYN study, using obicetrapib for the treatment of patients with HeFH, are expected to be released by Q3 of 2024. The primary endpoint of this study will be the percentage change from baseline to day 84 of LDL-C between those who take 10 mg of obicetrapib or placebo.

Another phase 3 study exploring the use of obicetrapib for patients with elevated levels of LDL-C is known as BROADWAY. However, it is important to note that this trial is using this drug as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated lipid lowering therapies for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [ASCVD]. The thing with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is that these patients experience a buildup of fats and cholesterol on artery walls. Despite such patients being given maximally tolerated statins, they too are not adequately addressed. Thus, the goal is to see if adding in obicetrapib into the mix generates a better response with this particular trial. I must state that this is another huge market opportunity for NewAmsterdam to go after. That's because the atherosclerosis market is expected to be valued at $59.5 billion by 2033. This is another catalyst where investors won't have to wait long for. What makes me say that? Well, that's because it is expected that results from this ongoing phase 3 BROADWAY study using obicetrapib for the treatment of patients with ASCVD, are expected in Q4 of 2024. In this study again, the patients are to be randomized in the following fashion:

10 mg of obicetrapib

Placebo.

The primary endpoint of this phase 3 BROADWAY study is the same as that of BROOKLYN above, in that the percentage change from baseline to day 84 in LDL-C between 10 mg of obicetrapib and placebo will be evaluated. That is, in both instances, obicetrapib as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statins must show a statistically significant decrease [lowering] compared to that of placebo. It remains to be seen if either of these late-stage trial achieved statistical significance compared to these primary efficacy measures. However, there is some evidence that can be pointed to for some assurance. This would be regarding data that was released from the prior phase 2 ROSE study.

This particular trial was set up to test up multiple doses of obicetrapib compared to the placebo. Patients were randomized to receive one of the following doses as follows:

5 mg of obicetrapib

10 mg of obicetrapib

Placebo.

The primary endpoint of this particular mid-stage study was the mean percent change from Day 1 to Day 56 in LDL-C for all groups of obicetrapib versus placebo. The outcome was positive in that the median percent change in LDL-C observed was 59% for patients in the obicetrapib arm, versus only 6% in the placebo arm. The reduction advantage of the drug in this trial was statistically significant regarding this primary endpoint, with a p-value of p<0.0001. PCSK9 inhibitors have comparable LDL-C lowering, but where NewAmsterdam might end up holding a competitive advantage would be regarding lipoprotein[a] or Lp[a] lowering.

Head-to-Head comparison studies haven't been done, but having said that, what has been observed thus far is good. Obicetrapib has been able to achieve Lp[a] lowering of between 47% - 57%. Whereas, PCSK9 inhibitors have shown such Lp[a] lowering of 15% - 30% for the non-oral version and then 20% - 25% in the oral version of this drug. If such an advantage holds, then this is one possible competitive advantage that could be ultimately claimed.

Another Shot On Goal With Third Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The truth is that it remains to be seen what this company can accomplish with only using obicetrapib as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statins for these patients with HeFH and ASCVD in each of the respective studies I noted above. Each phase 3 trial is targeting these patient populations separately.

However, the company is taking it one step further in targeting both of these indications in a trial known as TANDEM. This phase 3 study is evaluating a fixed-dose combination of obicetrapib and ezetimibe for the treatment of both patients with HeFH and ASCVD who have high levels of LDL-C. The only difference here though is that obicetrapib combination will be compared to two arms. That is, the combination of 10 mg of obicetrapib and 10 mg of ezetimibe will be compared to the following control arms:

10 mg ezetimibe

10 mg obicetrapib monotherapy

Placebo.

The goal is to see if such a combination can achieve a better percentage change reduction in LDL-C compared to these 3 control arms over an 84-day period. This is another catalyst to keep an eye on, which is not that far off. The reason why I state that is because results from this pivotal TANDEM study, using obicetrapib + ezetimibe for the treatment of patients with HeFH and/or ASCVD, are expected in Q1 of 2025.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. had cash of $481.1 million as of March 31, 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of an upsized public offering of 5,871,909 ordinary shares of its common stock and 4,736,841 pre-funded warrants. This offering helped it to generate approximately $190 million after deducting expenses.

There are two options in case it needs to raise cash. One option would be that back on December 7th of 2023 it entered into a sale agreement with Cowen and Company LLC [TD Cowen] so that it could occasionally sell up to $150 million shares of its Ordinary Shares. During the 3 months ending March 31st of 2024 it did not sell any Ordinary Shares under this Sales Agreement. Another option would be the S-3 prospectus mixed shelf offering it just filed with the SEC. This would be the potential for it to offer up to $400 million of: Ordinary Shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription rights, purchase contracts and/or units. Its cash burn is $56.9 million per quarter, which should provide a cash runway of a couple of years, though the company apparently hasn't itself provided that figure.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in NewAmsterdam. The first risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing phase 3 BROOKLYN study, which is using obicetrapib for the treatment of patients with HeFH. Data from this study is expected to be released in Q3 of 2024 and there is no assurance that data from this trial will turn out to be positive, nor that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance.

The second risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing phase 3 BROADWAY study, which is using obicetrapib for the treatment of patients with ASCVD. Data from this late-stage study is expected towards the end of 2024 and there is no guarantee that the data from it will turn out to be positive, nor that the primary endpoint of percentage change in LDL-C at Day 84 will be met with statistical significance.

The third risk to consider would be in terms of advancing the phase 3 TANDEM study, which is using the fixed-dose combination of obicetrapib together with ezetimibe for the treatment of both patients with HeFH and ASCVD who have elevated levels of LDL-C. The hope is that by combining obicetrapib together with ezetimibe will produce a better outcome for these patients. There is no guarantee that putting obicetrapib with such standard of care [SOC] therapy will result in a greater decrease in LDL-C, compared to that of obicetrapib alone in this trial.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be the financial position that this company is in. That's because, as I noted above, it burns about $56.9 million per quarter and has $481.1 million in cash on hand. It has even gone on to file an S-3 filing with the SEC. This doesn't necessarily mean that it is going to use this to raise $400 million in funds, but it is quite possible that it may do so.

Conclusion

NewAmsterdam is an interesting biotech to look into. It is hoping to expand its market presence by going after a host of HeFH and ASCVD patients who are not adequately addressed by maximally tolerated statin therapy. It remains to be seen if the several studies it has will be successful. However, it will not be long before traders/investors will see whether obicetrapib is proven to be useful in lowering LDL-C. That's because there are several data releases expected from several studies in a 1-year period.

These would be the ongoing studies of: BROOKLYN, BROADWAY, TANDEM and eventually the pivotal PREVAIL trial. This final study is a cardiovascular outcomes trial, where enrollment was expanded because of high demand. Matter of fact, a total of 9,500 patients were randomized in this PREVAIL study. I believe this biotech has set itself up for great success by targeting two large, multibillion-dollar market opportunities. All that remains now is to see if the primary endpoint of each of the respective ongoing studies end up being achieved. If this is the case, then I believe enormous value can be generated for shareholders.