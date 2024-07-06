s-cphoto

Avista (AVA) recently reported earnings on May 1 where the stock price jumped from under $36/share to over $38/share over the course of 10 days. At the end of January I wrote the article My Top Four Utility Picks For 2024 where I selected Avista as one of the top four utility picks on my radar. If we look at how Avista performed during this timeframe we can see that it very closely aligned with The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) but still underperformed this diversified ETF from a price perspective.

Data by YCharts

Since May 9, we can also see that AVA's underperformance of XLU has become even more pronounced.

Data by YCharts

One of the reasons we invest in individual stocks like Avista instead of ETFs like XLU is that we like to benefit from the pricing discrepancies that come from owning individual stocks instead of a handful of stocks (XLU currently consists of 32 companies). These pricing discrepancies lead to situations where we gain ownership of a stock at below average prices but because we focus on investing in dividend-paying stocks we are also able to capture an above-average dividend yield so that we can benefit from the income while we wait.

For perspective, the current yield associated with the Avista stock is 5.61% while the current yield associated with XLU is 3.19%. I think we can all admit that a spread of nearly 250 basis points is hardly trivial especially from the perspective of an income investor.

Now, this doesn't mean that we always purchase stocks at rock bottom pricing which is why we look at trimming back high-cost shares since this improves the effectiveness of our invested collateral (lower-cost shares = higher dividend yields and safer cost basis that potentially allow us to exit a position without incurring significant losses).

We use the recent change in pricing to sell out of some of our high cost shares and then add more shares as the price has come back down.

AVA - 2024-5 - Transaction History (Charles Schwab)

Here is what this transaction looks like from a realized gain-loss perspective:

AVA - 2024-5 - Realized Gain-Loss (Charles Schwab)

Where I made the mistake on these trades is that I set a limit trade to sell another 100 shares at $39/share which would've significantly reduced the high cost shares shown in the lot details below. Looking back at this I was being a little too greedy when in hindsight it would have made sense to have taken the $150(ish) loss on 100 shares, especially now that the price has returned to a much more attractive level.

AVA - 2024-5 - Lot Details Updated (Charles Schwab)

From the transaction history you can see that we have increased our exposure by 75 total shares (100 shares less the 25 sold) which is the key reason why I have updated the limit trade to be for 150 shares at $38/share. The positions highlighted in red indicate the high cost shares that would be eliminated if our limit is achieved.

In certain cases it is possible to make the argument that if a stock has a lower yield but a higher average dividend growth rate that it could make sense to invest in that company over a company that offers a higher yield with lower average dividend growth rate. In the comparison of XLU with Avista we can't even make that argument because XLU's average 10-year dividend growth rate is 4.05% while Avista's dividend growth rate over the same timeframe comes in at 4.15%.

May Dividend Increases

John Traditional and Roth IRAs had no positions that paid an increased or special dividend during the month of May.

Traditional IRA - May Trades

There were a total of two trades during the month of May.

Traditional IRA - 2024-5 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

You can see from the image below that there was a small loss associated with the sale of Avista shares. The cost basis associated with this position was $39.66/share which means that if we had continued holding these shares the unrealized loss from this position would be a little over -$126 (using the closing price of $34.61/share) or nearly 3x the loss that was realized.

Traditional IRA - 2024-5 - Realized Gain-Loss (Charles Schwab)

Roth IRA - May Trades

There were a total of three trades during the month of May.

Roth IRA - 2024-5 - Trades (Charles Schwab)

I discussed the sale of Bank OZK (OZK) in the last update John's April 2024 Retirement Income Update: Closing Our Position In Bank OZK, and it is worth noting John is still long Bank OZK Preferred Series A (OZKAP). We also closed out of Essex (ESS) because the position was quite small, and the upside potential has been significantly reduced.

Roth IRA - 2024-5 - Realized Gain-Loss (Charles Schwab)

As you can see from the closure of these two positions, John had sizeable gains due to the low cost basis that the shares were purchased at. As always, we view capital gains as an added benefit, and we do not focus on these as a way of generating additional income because it is inconsistent and the idea of selling because there are gains involved is not sound reasoning alone to justify something. If you look at the previous work I have on the three sales (including the introduction of this article) you will find that John has very specific reasons as to why we took the actions that are reflected in the images above.

Portfolio Composition

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of which holdings are generating income.

Traditional IRA - May - 2023 V 2024 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Roth IRA - May - 2023 V 2024 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income will be down -1.8% (previously down -3.9%) in the Traditional IRA and down -2.8% (previously down -4.2%) in the Roth IRA for FY-2024. Remember, these numbers look bleak because it assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not assume consistent income levels from SWVXX or CD's because we are trying to err on the side of safety.

I have also added a combined monthly income table to give a better perspective on how John's total retirement income potential is impacted.

Retirement Projections - May 2024 (CDI)

The next two images have been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to where John's income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc.). These are also more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CD's, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024-5 - Traditional IRA Income & Forecast Comparison (CDI) 2024-5 - Roth IRA Income & Forecast Comparison (CDI)

From the numbers above, we are expecting to see a realistic income growth of 6.6% in the Traditional IRA (up from 6.3% in last month's update) and 9.1% in the Roth IRA (down from 12.4% in last month's update) for FY-2024. The large drop for the Roth IRA largely has to do with a timing issue, so this resulted in the amount of expected income from the month of May to be overstated.

Ultimately, it is not unrealistic that both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA could generate year-over-year income increases in excess of 7%.

Lastly, John is currently of the age where he must withdraw funds from his Traditional IRA in order to satisfy is Required Minimum Distribution (RMD). The key with this is that we want to make sure his income generated exceeds his RMD amount for as long as possible. Doing this ensures that John has the cash flow needed in order to avoid having to sell parts of his portfolio in order to generate the income he needs during retirement.

2024-5 - Traditional IRA Withdrawals (CDI)

To satisfy John's 2024 RMD he is required to withdraw $13,274.04, and he has chosen to do this in increments of $1,106.17/month. Using the information from the Traditional Portfolio Income Forecast (Actual) table we are estimating that John will produce a total of $1,513.31/month of income, which results in a payout ratio of 73.1% of John's income generated. This means that John has approximately $4,800 of additional income per year that he could use to supplement his income if he wanted to.

Conclusion

We have made a handful of shifts to John's portfolio recently (especially at the closeout of June), and the goal of these changes is to improve the quality of his investments by finding undervalued opportunities that pay dividends and offer upside potential.

Our goal is not to constantly trade in and out of positions, but we have no problem executing on trades when the investment thesis makes sense. In these articles, I do my best to provide the context behind why trades were made because there is a method to what can seem like madness. It is also true that most of the time we are adding-to and taking-away from existing positions, as opposed to closing out of existing positions and creating positions in entirely new investments that have never been part of the portfolio. The truth is that the majority of these investments have been held for at least 3-4 years and the size of those positions have expanded and contracted.

As a general rule, the more undervalued a sector of the market is the more likely it is that we are looking to increase the size of those holdings while the more overvalued a sector becomes results in decreasing the exposure because we seek to rotate capital in the same way that we recently closed out of OZK and ESS and have since opened new positions in Carter's (CRI) and UPS (UPS).

Referencing the tables above, we have been successful in meeting our goal of generating increasing amounts of income during retirement. Going back to 2018, we have seen John's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA increase average annual income by:

Traditional IRA - 12.2% per year

Roth IRA - 10.3% per year

The Traditional IRA did receive contributions through 2021 (John always contributed the maximum that was allowed) but the Roth IRA did not receive any additional contributions since 2018. Therefore, we can say that this contributed to the outperformance of the Traditional IRA as compared to the Roth IRA. Secondly, these income growth numbers assume the worst for growth in 2024 and use the conservative estimates that suggest Traditional IRA income will be down -1.8% while the Roth IRA will be down -2.8%. In reality, we expect that these numbers will actually end the year at 6.6% and 9.1%, respectively.

By focusing on income growth as opposed to account balance growth (which for the record we have also seen) we are in a sense creating an investment portfolio that has a pension-like benefit without the risk associated with a pension because John controls the money and if the day comes when he passes Jane doesn't risk receiving reduced income because he didn't elect a survivor benefit option. In my line of work, I have seen this happen on a handful of occasions where the primary breadwinner did not elect a survivor continuance option because this comes at a cost of reduced income. In many circumstances, a survivor benefit option will only pay a certain percentage of the original monthly pension amount depending on what was selected (50%, 75%, etc.).

John and Jane are long all holdings mentioned in this article with the exception of Bank OZK and Essex Property Trust.