Investment Thesis

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) signed up a California-based customer who is willing to pay up for its high energy density batteries.

Consequently, I now believe that Enovix will not need to dilute shareholders as significantly as I previously stated.

More specifically, I now conservatively assume that Enovix may get away with only diluting investors by 4%, rather than the 7% that I previously estimated.

In short, I'm upgrading ENVX to a Buy. Here's why.

Rapid Recap

Back in November, I said,

I continue to believe, as I've done for some time, that this business is highly compelling. Even as I remark it will take at least into 2025 until this business starts to report any meaningful revenue from its battery commercialization.

I'll be the first to admit that this has been a tough stock to own. The stock moved down to the single digits as delays and hiccups and unrelenting cash burn moved my position from a Strong Buy to a Hold.

However, recent events have confirmed ENVX as a mighty compelling investment opportunity.

What's Enovix?

Enovix is seeking to commercialize a modern lithium battery that has more capacity. The company believes its results show that the batteries hold 30% more capacity than the best modern lithium batteries. And as a consequence, when the company gets to scale, in 2026, it will be able to sell to mega-cap OEMs, seeking a reliable supply of lithium batteries.

The advantage of holding more battery capacity is that as devices demand more horsepower, the battery is the limiting factor to unlocking a device's full potential. That's the pitch.

ENVX presentation

Enovix's goal has been to get one of the top smartphone OEMs as a customer, such as Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), and to sell batteries. That's the company's overarching strategy.

Next, let's discuss its fundamentals.

Growth Rates Discussed

As I've mentioned in previous articles, this business is still in its pre-revenue phase. Nonetheless, understanding the limitations of power, especially the energy required to run AI technologies, I find myself particularly interested in Enovix.

In my previous analysis, I said,

[...] for now, it appears that Enovix is growing at a rapid pace. But its underlying growth rates are nearly entirely tied to its acquisition last October.

This aspect hasn't changed. As such, keep in mind, that the outlook from here is going to be bumpy.

Nevertheless, recently, we heard that Enovix has signed up a California-based technology company to provide silicon batteries and packs for a mixed-reality headset.

Details of this agreement are scarce. From the verbiage, it appears to be an early-stage pilot scheme. Certainly, not too significant.

But the fact that a potential customer is already interested in Enovix's prospects enough to fund its operations with some capital leads one to believe that soon, perhaps in the next six months, there may be other customers eager to send Enovix some more capital in exchange for more samples.

ENVX Stock Valuation - 40x Sales

Previously I remarked,

Enovix finished Q1 with a net cash position of $80 million. If we presume that Enovix burns through approximately $180 million of free cash flow in 2024, this implies that its balance sheet will move to a net debt position in the next twelve months. More specifically, the cash on its balance sheet will go from around $260 million to approximately $100 million of net debt.

Now, here's the thing that's very interesting. Let's say that this unnamed customer sends Enovix around $25 million as a mixture of a one-off payment plus revenue for its battery samples over the next 12 months.

This could mean that Enovix may perhaps only burn through $150 million of free cash flow in the next 12 months. And on top of that, since the share price is now, so moving higher, this means that Envoix's need to raise capital via equity will be dramatically less dilutive.

Even though I continue to believe that Enovix's road to 2025-2026 will be a bumpy one, I'm very hopeful that this is now the start of its ascent, and that over the next year, as it moves ever closer to 2026, when it reaches full production, the stock can continue to climb higher, as the business' intrinsic value increases.

The Bottom Line

Investing in Enovix now makes sense because the company has secured a high-profile customer in California, which signals strong demand for its high-energy density batteries.

This development means Enovix will require less shareholder dilution than previously anticipated, reducing it from an estimated 7% to just 4% (maybe even less?).

Consequently, the reduced need for additional capital through equity makes the stock more attractive and strengthens the investment case. With the potential for more customer acquisitions and continued growth toward full production in 2026, Enovix's future prospects appear promising and exciting.