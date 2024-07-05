VisionsbyAtlee

Introduction

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is one of the world's leading financial services companies and the go-to venue for futures and other derivatives for hedging purposes. As I explained in my first article published over a year ago, I view CME as somewhat counter-cyclical and therefore an ideal addition to my diversified portfolio. Of course, CME is not necessarily counter-cyclical in terms of share price action, but from an operational perspective - and as a long-term investor, I don't care about short-term stock performance as long as underlying earnings and cash flow remain strong. While many financial services companies struggle with a volatile and/or uncertain market environment, CME benefits.

One of the most important categories for CME - I'm almost inclined to say it's the bread-and-butter segment - is interest rate and Treasury futures. While this category accounted for around 40% of average daily contract volume (ADV) after the Great Recession in 2009, the contribution stabilized at over 50% (excluding the pandemic-related blip in mid-2020, Figure 1). While ADV as a whole has grown at a CAGR of 6.4% over the last 15 years, ADV for interest rate products has grown significantly faster at 8.9% per year.

Figure 1: CME Group Inc. (CME): Average daily volume of interest rate futures as a percentage of total average daily volume (own work, based on company filings)

So why am I focusing on interest rate futures ADV here? The reason is simple.

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC), a much smaller financial services company, has launched the FMX Futures Exchange and plans to challenge CME's de facto monopoly on U.S. interest rate futures trading. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved FMX back in January, but the exchange won't begin operations until September, so it will be some time before we see any impact on CME.

In my previous coverage of CME Group, I praised the company's extremely high profit margins and low capital intensity, which, along with its monopolistic tendencies, form the foundations of what, I believe, is a perfect symphony of a high-yield and dividend growth stock.

So, is CME's huge free cash flow margin - and thus my investment case - at risk now that competition is heating up? I don't think so, at least not over the long run. Let me share in this update the main reasons why I continue to sleep very well at night with my investment in CME Group stock.

Why I Expect CME Group To Be Able To Maintain Its Monopoly

As already shown, CME Group generates a significant percentage of its income from interest rate futures. Including the foreign exchange business, FMX will theoretically compete for almost 40% of CME's revenue. Of course, given the fact that the platform will not be operational until September, and knowing how time-consuming it is to build such a platform and attract and retain customers, it would be overly conservative to consider FMX as an equal competitor.

Nevertheless, BGC's market-leading front-end FMX UST technology should not be underestimated, especially knowing that CME Group is a company with a very long history of acquisitions and therefore likely a complex array of technologies. In my view, it is reasonable to hypothesize that FMX is technologically much more flexible, also due to its much smaller size. One notable example is that FMX offers the fastest matching for cash U.S. Treasuries - but of course the market is comparatively small ($0.8 trillion versus $4.2 trillion for the futures market).

According to FMX's investor presentation, the exchange is expected to compete with CME on three fronts: cross-margining, technology and discounts.

First, in terms of cross-margining opportunities, it is worth noting that FMX has partnered with LCH (formerly London Clearing House), primarily because BGC does not operate its own clearing house. Thereby, FMX benefits from the market position of LCH, the world's largest clearing house for interest rate swap (IRS) collateral. According to slide 10 of FMX's investor presentation, LCH cleared $1,319 trillion worth of IRS in 2023, while CME only cleared $30 trillion. While this positions FMX for significant efficiency gains in cross-margining, I think it is relatively misleading to compare the $1.319 trillion directly to CME's $30 trillion without mentioning that CME has partnered with DTCC to realize similar efficiencies (see this presentation on DTCC's operational scale).

Secondly, FMX aims to narrow the spread by offering a smaller tick size for the contracts, resulting in a better deal for the counterparties involved in the trade. It is impossible to say whether the tick size offered by CME is due to technical limitations, but I suspect that it is simply leveraging its strength as the market leader. If FMX can indeed maintain its significantly better offer, CME will probably have to follow suit. In the "worst case" scenario, CME will have to increase its technological investments to modernize its likely somewhat inferior technological infrastructure.

Having worked in the banking sector myself, "evolved" IT systems that oftentimes have to be managed with an additional layer of software were the rule rather than the exception. This gives FMX an immediate edge. However, as the industry adjusts to a system migration that is also increasingly facilitated by artificial intelligence, I believe it is only a matter of time before CME is technologically on par. In fact, CME Group has recently partnered with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) to:

"revolutionize the 20-year-old data connectivity and delivery model and make it easier for customers to immediately access data directly from anywhere in the world."

I find it interesting that in the same process, Google made an equity investment of $1 billion in the form of non-voting convertible preferred stock in CME Group. While this is certainly not a significant investment for Alphabet, it is indicative of the quality of CME.

In this context, it is worth noting that FMX is partially owned by three market makers (Citadel, Jump Trading and Tower Research Capital) and major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Citigroup Inc. (C). The equity partners currently own 25.75% of FMX, and their stake will increase to 36% if certain trading volume targets are met (slide 2 f., FMX investor presentation). $176 million, especially when split between the ten consortium members, is of course not significant, but given the tiny size of FMX (implied total valuation of $667 million) I would not interpret the investment as a lack of conviction. However, in my opinion, the agreed increase in ownership upon reaching certain trading volume targets indicates that FMX will remain minimal for the foreseeable future.

In terms of technology-related investments, CME investors should be careful not to misinterpret the increase between 2017 and 2020 (blue line in Figure 2) as a sign of technological development. According to CME's 2023 10-K (p. 34), most of these are costs related to the maintenance of hardware and software required to keep the infrastructure up and running. This also explains the almost perfect positive correlation with technology costs as a percentage of revenue (recall that CME derives more than 80% of its revenue from clearing and transaction fees).

Figure 2: CME Group Inc. (CME): Technology expenses, absolute numbers and relative to revenues (own work, based on company filings)

To assess whether investment in the business is increasing, I, personally, monitor capital expenditures and the ratio of depreciation & amortization to capital expenditures (Figure 3). While it is certainly a positive sign, highlighting CME's wide economic moat, that the company needs to invest less and less and yet can maintain growth (red line in Figure 3), I think CME could have invested more in its technology infrastructure. With the entry of FMX, I expected increased investments in the coming years, which will, of course, have a negative impact on profitability.

As an aside in this context, I would not interpret FMX's competition in terms of providing and monetizing market data. It is of course true that "FMX will compete for a significant portion of CME's market data revenue, which totaled $644 million in 2023" (slide 9, FMX investor presentation), likely and largely due to the technological agility of the new competitor. However, CME investors should put this in proper context (see Figure 4 in my first article on CME), and I am convinced that increased technology investment will have the positive effect of making CME's market data segment increasingly attractive as well.

Figure 3: CME Group Inc. (CME): Depreciation & amortization divided by capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues (own work, based on company filings)

Increasing competition is positive from this point of view, as CME Group will be more or less forced to improve its technological infrastructure. This should enable it to improve customer satisfaction and thus (already strong) customer loyalty. However, even if CME Group increases its capital expenditures to more than 6% of revenues (higher than the maximum relative spending in the last 15 years), the free cash flow margin would still be well above 50% and thus not pose a risk to the quarterly dividend and still allow for a sizable special dividend at the end of the year.

Profitability is one aspect where I see BGC at a distinct disadvantage. Therefore, I believe that CME has much greater headroom in technology-related investments than the newly emerged competitor - despite being backed by several major banks and market makers. Comparing free cash flow (conventionally calculated by deducting capital expenditure from operating cash flow), CME shows strong profitability. In contrast, BGC's free cash flow margin is relatively spotty and was even negative in 2016 and 2018 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: CME Group Inc. (CME) versus BGC Group, Inc. (BGC): Unadjusted free cash flow margin (own work, based on company filings)

However, if we treat stock-based compensation as a cash expense (and adjust for working capital movements via a three-year rolling average), profitability diverges even further. Stock-based compensation is typically between 1.5% to 2% of revenues for CME, but for BGC, it averaged more than 10% over the last 15 years. This is partly attributable to the company's structure preceding its conversion into a C-Corporation, but nonetheless significant. It can be argued, of course, that these are non-cash charges, but eventually, performance shares issued need to be repurchased to offset dilution. Upon adjustment, both BGC's mean and median free cash flow margin over the last 15 years is practically zero (Figure 5, red bars). CME's adjusted free cash flow margin is also lower, of course, but still around 50% of revenues.

As an aside, and as an additional sign of BGC's comparatively weak profitability and more cyclical cash flows, the company reduced its quarterly dividend in May 2020, from $0.14 to $0.01. It was only in April 2024 when the dividend was raised again for the first time, to $0.02 quarterly. By comparison, CME Group increased its quarterly dividend by 13.3% in 2020 and declared a special dividend of $2.5 in December (flat year-over-year).

Figure 5: CME Group Inc. (CME) versus BGC Group, Inc. (BGC): Free cash flow margin after adjusting for stock-based compensation and working capital movements (own work, based on company filings)

Thirdly, FMX will likely aggressively compete in terms of rate per contract (RPC), in particular during the phase of ramp-up. However, it remains to be seen how well retention of newly attracted customers goes when the emerging competitor eventually adjusts its RPC to increase profitability.

For now, we can only speculate about how significantly the offerings from FMX eat into CME's bread-and-butter segment. It can be argued that CME's pricing power in terms of RPC is endangered, especially during the ramp-up phase, but it will take time for the effect to become visible in CME's interest rate RPCs and ADVs. Obviously, it’s worth keeping an eye on these statistics, which are published on a monthly (ADVs) and quarterly basis (RPCs).

The overall RPC for CME's interest rate futures is remarkably stable (red line in Figure 6), suggesting that the firm hasn't been engaging in "price gouging" and is another sign of its leadership position. With FMX likely to offer free trial periods and aggressive rebates during the ramp-up period, I expect the corresponding RPCs at CME to decline. The market may (temporarily) re-rate CME stock lower due to fears of a prolonged decline in profitability, but given BGC Group's limited financial flexibility, I doubt profitability will be permanently impacted.

As an aside, I would not interpret the overall decline in RPC at CME Group as a sign of diminishing pricing power (blue line in Figure 6). As I have explained in my previous articles, this is largely due to the structure and size of the newer product offerings.

Figure 6: CME Group Inc. (CME): Overall average rate per contract and interest rate futures rate per contract (own work, based on company filings)

Conclusion

At first glance and after reading the FMX presentation, it looks as if CME's de facto monopoly could be disrupted by a new market player backed by several large banks and market makers. On closer inspection, however, the risks posed by the new competitor appear to be very manageable. I actually see the increased competition as a positive, as it "forces" CME Group to improve its technological infrastructure, which (as an outsider) I view as comparatively lagging, mainly due to the company's growth through acquisitions.

While this is of course very subjective, I don't exactly see the omission of CME's cross-margining agreement with DTCC while praising FMX's collaboration with LCH ("43x more interest rate swaps [cleared] than CME in 2023") in the presentation as a sign of strength.

The smaller tick size to be offered by FMX represents a significant advantage, but it remains to be seen whether FMX can maintain this in the long term. CME may have to follow suit and increase technology investment. However, knowing the enormous profitability and size of the market leader, I think the impact is very manageable and likely only temporary.

However, I think it's difficult to argue against the hypothesis that CME has probably underinvested recently, which leaves a bit of a bad aftertaste. That being said, the decline in relative capital expenditures should not necessarily be taken as an outright sign that management is focused on short-term profitability. In itself, a decline in relative capital expenditure is a sign of a company operating a monopoly that requires little investment to maintain (or grow) its market share. The long-term collaboration with Google is a positive sign in this context, as is Alphabet's $1 billion equity investment in CME.

Finally, CME is likely to come under (modest) pressure in the short term in terms of interest rate futures RPCs, as it will probably have to offer discounts - at least during FMX's ramp-up phase.

That said, I believe that CME has significantly more room to maneuver in the potentially looming "race to the bottom" due to its much higher cash profitability, it's much more robust balance sheet (Figure 7), and ultimately, its better credit rating (AA-, vs. BBB- for BGC, both with a stable outlook) - even though FMX is backed by a consortium of market makers and banks. I would therefore not over-interpret the recent downgrade by JPMorgan, which is also a member of the consortium backing FMX.

Figure 7: CME Group Inc. (CME) versus BGC Group, Inc. (BGC): Debt and leverage metrics (own work, based on company filings)

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.