AMD: AI GPU Underdog With Serious Catalysts (Rating Upgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.58K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares have seriously lagged Nvidia, but the company is set to debut new AI products and ramp up Instinct MI300 shipments in FY 2024.
  • AMD's accelerated GPU roadmap is a key reason for my upgrade to buy.
  • New AI GPUs from AMD are set to challenge Nvidia's market dominance and could translate to serious free cash flow upside.
  • AMD's lower valuation compared to Nvidia and upcoming product launches make it an attractive investment option.

CPU and Computer chip concept

MF3d

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have risen more than 41% in the last year, but are still widely trailing behind Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), which absolutely crushed expectations in the last year. Although AMD

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.58K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News