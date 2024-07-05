This Jobs Report Suggests The Fed Cuts Rates Now

Richard Drury

Today's job report confirms that the growth rate for the US economy is decelerating below trend, which means that disinflation should continue to follow, moving us much closer to the Fed's inflation target of 2%. The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the central bank's preferred gauge, has already fallen to 2.6% on an annualized basis. That is 20 basis points below where the Fed projected the rate to be at the end of this year, as of its more recent update just one month ago. The weaker-than-expected data we have seen in both consumer spending and the labor market strongly suggests that the upward pressure on prices will continue to wane, as demand for goods and services softens further.

A soft landing for the US economy is in the crosshairs of monetary policy, and I think Chairman Powell needs to act now by starting to ease what is an overly restrictive short-term rate at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting. If not, I think the high-frequency economic reports are going to be scrutinized more closely for a deeper economic downturn, increasing volatility and instigating a pullback in the major market averages. The jobs report does appear to confirm that the easing process starts no later than the September 17-18 meeting, which is just six weeks later, as the futures market now sees that probability at 71.8%.

According to estimates by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy created 206,000 jobs in June, which was more than the 190,000 expected. That does not look too worrisome in the chart below. But the revisions are more important because they resulted in 111,000 fewer jobs than previously reported over the prior two months. Historically, the BLS underestimates job growth as we come out of downturns and begin recoveries. It overestimates job growth when the rate of growth is decelerating, which is where we are today.

Trading Economics

We have also seen wage growth slow demonstrably over the past year from 4.7% to 3.9%, which is the slowest rate since August 2021. The good news is that this is what the Fed wants to see before easing monetary policy. Chairman Powell has said that wage growth of 3.5% is consistent with stable prices, so we are not far off from that level. It is also positive that wage growth is holding above the 2.8% rate of headline inflation. Therefore, we are maintaining growth in real wages, which supports real consumer spending growth, albeit very modest. Still, the rapid deceleration in wage growth suggests that more is on its way in the months to come.

Trading Economics

The jobs report for June is much weaker than the headline number of 206,000 jobs created. I think it demands that the Fed act at the end of this month by lowering short-term rates. The market agrees with me, as the 2-year Treasury yield is falling 11 basis points to 4.62%. This is a proxy for where the market sees the Fed's short-term rate in the months ahead. It now implies more than two rate cuts of 25 basis points before year-end.

Seeking Alpha

I have been forecasting this rate to fall to 4.5% this summer, as the market prices in three rate cuts. That should be supportive of risk assets, so long as the economy does not weaken too dramatically. If it gets there before the Fed's meeting at the end of the month, I think it is far more likely that Chairman Powell will start the easing process. If Fed officials continue to push back with hawkish rhetoric, it is likely to produce a pullback in the major market averages. I have confidence that Chairman Powell will listen to markets, and if he does, the US economy should land softly. Still, there is a lot at stake over the next two months.