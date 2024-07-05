Snap: 9+ Million Reasons To Own

Jul. 05, 2024 2:46 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP) Stock1 Comment
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Snap Inc. likely trades at a lower valuation multiple due to inconsistent growth despite strong Q1 '24 results.
  • The Snapchat+ subscription service with AI features is a game changer, with a corporate goal to reach 14 million subscribers by year-end.
  • The stock is undervalued compared to social media peers, offering up to 60% upside potential, though a possible dip to sub-$12 is a risk.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

Golden 9M isolated on white background. 9M 3d. Thank you for 9 Million followers 3D gold. 3D rendering

Vivek Vishwakarma/iStock via Getty Images

Due to inconsistent growth, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) likely trades at a lower valuation multiple now than in the past. The social messaging company is back in growth mode, yet the market doesn't appear too

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start July, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
48.21K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SNAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News