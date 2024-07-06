Earnings Season Launches With Delta, PepsiCo, JPMorgan, And Citi Leading Off

The major focus of the markets for the first full week of the third quarter will be the June CPI report and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to committees in the Senate and House. The CPI print is forecast to show a 0.1% month-over-month rise in inflation, while the annual core inflation rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.4%. Bank of America expects the June CPI report to be another confidence builder following the "undeniably good" May report. The firm noted that rent and owners' equivalent rent increases should cool in the coming months, which should add to the Fed's confidence in the inflation outlook. BNP Paribas highlighted that auto insurance and air fares could also trickle lower.

The earnings season officially begins with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) heading into the earnings confessional, along with major banks such as Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC). The event calendar includes Tyson Foods' (NYSE:TSN) Demo Day for startups, Samsung's (OTCPK:SSNLF) Unpacked Galaxy event, and the Allen Conference in Sun Valley. Meanwhile, the auto sector is expected to create more headlines as the battle between the European Union and Chinese electric vehicle companies ramps up and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) workers in South Korea threaten to strike. Tesla (TSLA) shares are also in the spotlight due to the recent spike after the company posted a better-than-feared Q2 deliveries report.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 8 - Greenbrier (GBX). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 9 - Helen of Troy (

Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

