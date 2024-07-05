winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I rate NTT DATA Group Corporation (OTCPK:NTTYY, OTCPK:NPPXF) [9432:JP], or NTT Corporation, as a Buy.

The focus of my previous November 27, 2023 write-up was NTTYY's data center business and the company's shareholder friendliness.

I remain bullish on NTTYY, as the stock has a potential short-term catalyst in the form of a new share buyback plan announcement and a long-term growth driver relating to international expansion.

Readers should be aware that the company's shares can be bought or sold on the Japanese equity market and the OTC market. The mean daily trading values for NTT Corporation's Over-The-Counter shares and Japan-listed shares were $9 million and $200 million, respectively, for the past 10 trading days based on S&P Capital IQ data. US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers allow their clients to trade in shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

International Expansion Will Be Critical Long-Term Growth Driver

Recent developments have positive read-throughs for NTT Corporation's intermediate-to-long term growth outlook regarding international markets.

In the current month, a new entity known as NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL will be set up, which, I think, will help to co-ordinate the overseas markets growth plans for the company more effectively and efficiently.

Changes To NTTYY's Corporate Structure In July 2024

NTT Corporation's May 2024 Corporate Presentation Slides

At its fiscal 2023 (YE March 30, 2024) results briefing in May this year, NTT Corporation explained that the new NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL entity will "manage and promote global business centrally and flexibly across various businesses." NTTYY also disclosed in its May 2024 corporate presentation slides that certain "overseas group companies will be transferred to" NTT DOCOMO GLOBAL.

It makes sense to have a single entity oversee NTT Corporation's international businesses. This latest change in corporate structure will most likely allow NTTYY to expand overseas in a more organized and structured manner.

Separately, favorable regulatory changes might boost NTTYY's international expansion efforts.

According to an earlier November 20, 2023, The Japan Times article, "the NTT Law was enacted in 1984 ahead of its privatization" to limit NTT Corporation's "activities" as the company was "built with taxpayers' money." A recent April 17, 2024, The Japan Times report highlighted that the NTT Law was recently modified to enable NTTYY to "allocate less than one-third of the seats in its board of directors to foreign nationals" and do away with the "obligation to disclose research results."

NTT Corporation should have a better chance of succeeding overseas now. The company can appoint non-Japanese directors to seek advice regarding foreign markets. Also, NTTYY no longer has to reveal proprietary insights based on the research work it has done, which makes it more competitive in both domestic and international markets.

In summary, the latest developments bode well for NTTYY's international markets growth prospects in the medium-to-long term.

Potential New Share Buyback Plan Announcement Could Be Short-Term Catalyst

NTT Corporation completed its JPY200 billion share repurchase program for FY 2023 (April 1, 2023, to March 30, 2024) on March 22 this year. It is worth noting that NTTYY didn't announce a new share buyback plan when the company released its FY 2023 results on May 10, 2024, which was a disappointment.

Moreover, NTT Corporation guided for a modest +JPY0.1 increase in its FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2025) dividend per share distribution to JPY 5.2 as part of its FY 2023 results announcement. This wasn't as good as the company's actual +JPY0.3 dividend hike for FY 2023.

It is safe to say that NTTYY's disclosures relating to shareholder capital return in May 2024 were disappointing. But there is a chance for NTT Corporation to impress investors in the area of shareholder return again, when the company reports its Q1 FY 2024 results on August 7.

I expect NTT Corporation to register in-line first quarter results. The sell-side analysts' current consensus Q1 FY 2024 revenue and normalized EBITDA growth forecasts for NTTYY are +1.8% YoY and +4.0% YoY, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data. This is largely in line with the company's actual +1.8% YoY increase in top line and +5.1% expansion in EBITDA for the most recent fiscal year.

Also, NTT Corporation indicated at its FY 2023 analyst call that its operating income growth for the new fiscal year should be in "positive territory" adjusted for certain non-recurring items like "streamlining of non-core assets." The company's management commentary supports the market's expectations of a mid-single digit percentage increase in its EBITDA for Q1 FY 2024.

Instead, the positive surprise could come from a potential new share buyback plan announcement. At the company's FY 2023 analyst briefing, NTTYY stressed that "our policy about shareholder return has not changed at all" and mentioned that it wanted to confirm "there's a share buyback" planned for FY 2024.

The potential announcement of a new share repurchase program in August this year will help to allay investors' concerns about NTT Corporation's capital return policy, and serve as a catalyst to re-rate the company's shares.

Assuming that NTT Corporation does initiate a new share repurchase plan of around JPY200 billion like the prior fiscal year, the stock could possibly offer a shareholder yield at the mid-single digit percentage (3.4%+1.5%) level. The stock's consensus FY 2024 dividend yield is 3.4% (source: S&P Capital IQ), while a JPY200 billion share repurchase plan will be equivalent to a 1.5% buyback yield.

Risk Factors

NTT Corporation's shares could underperform if certain downside risks materialize.

A slower-than-expected pace of expansion in international markets outside Japan will affect the market's assessment of NTT Corporation's long-term growth potential.

On the other hand, the failure to announce a new share buyback program of a meaningful size in the near future will be disappointing.

Closing Thoughts

I have a positive view of NTT DATA Group Corporation's near-term capital return outlook and its long-term growth prospects. The stock is now valued by the market at 10.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) trailing P/E, which I deem to be attractive. As a comparison, NTT Corporation's 10-year and 15- year mean P/E multiples are higher at 12.5 times and 12.3 times, respectively. Therefore, I have chosen to retain a Buy to rating for NTTYY.

