Thicha Satapitanon/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been a rough 18 months since my last article on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA). I had concerns about still-elevated inventory levels at customers then, but I underestimated just how elevated those inventories were, and business has tumbled since then. The fact that other IoT-driven chip companies like Silicon Labs (SLAB) have had it just as bad (or worse) is cold comfort at best.

Synaptics shares are down about 25% since that article, and the peak-to-trough revenue decline of over 50% has been brutal (though not so far out of line with past cyclical moves in the industry). Revenue expectations are now about two-thirds of what they once were for FY’24, but the underlying growth potential in IoT, particularly AI-capable edge devices, does still support a healthy growth outlook and Synaptics has managed to stay profitable (on a non-GAAP basis) through the trough of this cycle.

Weak consumer spending remains a near-term threat, with a lot of Synaptics’ recovery tied to healthy demand for consumer wireless products across traditional electronics as well as home appliances. For investors who can tolerate the risk, this is a name to consider as a recovery play as inventories normalize and orders improve in the coming quarters.

This Next Quarter Should Bring Some Signs Of Recovery

After troughing in the first half of calendar 2023, Synaptics saw its business basically bump along the bottom as the company continued to work down inventory – inventory days at the trough were 122 (versus a normal level around 70), and have since improved to 91 as the company has actively under-shipped to apparent demand. As you might imagine, this has had margin consequences, with gross margin shrinking from over 60% to the low 50%’s and operating margin collapsing from over 40% to the low double-digits (into the 12%’s at the low point).

Like many semiconductor companies nowadays, there doesn’t tend to be too much drama about the reported quarterly figures – relatively small beats or misses are the norm, though with a little more variance on margins. Synaptics has been generally a little weaker than expected on gross margins, but has nevertheless pulled out multiple operating margin beats on tighter spending.

I don’t expect much of a change in this pattern for the upcoming fiscal Q4’24 numbers. Revenue will likely be pretty close to $245M, with the first year-over-year growth (up around 8%) since the September quarter of 2022. Gross margin should improve some on a sequential basis, and I expect operating margin back in the 13%’s.

The key question, though, is what guidance will look like. Even with easier comps, inventories are still elevated and consumer spending is not looking great, so while I do expect some year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth in FQ1’25, I think it’ll be another quarter beyond that before there is a return to double-digit yoy growth. Moreover, I think it’ll take until the second half of calendar 2025 for the business to really re-accelerate and start delivering 20%+ yoy revenue comps, as I expect contributions from Wi-Fi 7 around that time, as well as strong consumer and industrial demand.

AI-Enabled Edge Devices Are Starting To Become Relevant

One of the positive drivers I expect to see for Synaptics on this next cyclical run is demand for AI-enabled wireless edge devices. That is a broad term, but it basically covers devices deployed “in the field” that have some capabilities to process information and respond on their own, as opposed to communicating back to a central hub, processing the information there, and then sending out instructions for a response.

As far as practical applications go, think of a traffic camera that can read plates or bar codes on a windshield in real time and determine whether or not the car is already subscribed to a toll service. Likewise, think of monitoring devices that can shut down a production line or some other system upon detecting anomalous behaviors like out-of-spec products or a leak. There are consumer applications as well, including security systems that can effectively “learn” what is normal and not send alerts every time there is motion.

Synaptics has launched its Astra platform, which is basically out-of-the-box embedded AI for IoT, including capabilities like video/audio processing and image detection. Initial applications here include things like presence detection for notebook PCs (which can meaningfully prolong battery life) and local dimming for LCD auto headlights (which is considerably cheaper than OLED solutions), and the latter has already scored wins with auto OEMs like Audi, Ford (F), and Nissan.

At this point, it sounds like Synaptics is more focused on the consumer side of the market, and I do see worthwhile opportunities for AI-enabled edge IoT in areas like home security and home appliances. While admittedly something of a “gadget”, Samsung has already launched a line of refrigerators that uses AI and IoT to know what is in the fridge, and can offer reminders and lists to users (and if you’ve ever bought produce, found that you had to “Tetris” it into some corner of the fridge, then completely forgot about it because you couldn’t see it, this has some potential value…).

I’m curious, though, to see what the long-term potential here in industrial markets could be. Companies like Emerson (EMR) have already started talking a lot about leverage AI-enabled edge monitoring products into their automation systems, and it’s not hard to see how smart remote monitoring can be useful in a range of applications. I do like how Synaptics has been investing in its processing capabilities, and I think they could participate here, but I feel like management really hasn’t been talking about this opportunity as much (relative to opportunities in consumer electronics, home appliances, autos, and the like), so I don’t want to get my hopes up too much.

The Outlook

Although I had previously written about how the spike in record lead times across the semiconductor industry after the pandemic was a warning sign for a potentially painful inventory correction cycle, I still underestimated just how far that cycle would need to go. Now Synaptics is troughing and looking toward 2025 and beyond for the next phase of growth.

I am still bullish on Synaptics’ longer-term prospects, I like the company’s improvements on the processing side, and I’m also bullish on the contributions of its licensing agreement with Broadcom (AVGO) for advanced connectivity products. That said, I do still think the company’s skew toward consumer products (consumer electronics in particular) is a risk and perhaps a limitation, and I would like to see more done on the industrial side over time.

While not exactly relevant to the outlook, I do want to note that Synaptics has seen its now-former CFO depart for the same role at rival Silicon Labs. At a minimum, it’s not a great look for the bull thesis that a senior executive sees a brighter future at another IoT chip company of similar size (it’s not as if he left for Broadcom).

I’m expecting a significant rebound next year, with revenue up around 18%, and I’m looking for around 17% revenue growth over the five years following this through year. Longer term, I expect revenue growth to slow to 7% to 8%, and I’m sure there will still be cyclicality in the business that won’t suit all investors (and that will frustrate and complicate long-term modeling).

With margins, management believes that they can achieve 30%+ operating margins in the future, and I certainly think that’s possible at or near the tops of the cycle. I do expect meaningful improvement next year (around three to four points to 16.5%-17.5%), and further improvement into the low-to-mid-20%’s the year after. Adjusted free cash flow should follow, and I think high-teens to low-20%’s free cash flow margins are attainable in the good years, helping to drive long-term FCF growth in the low double-digits.

If these projections are achievable, discounted cash flow suggests a fair value close to $100. It’s tougher to use my margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches, as the margins Synaptics is likely to generate over the next 12–18 months aren’t really representative of the steady-state potential of the business … but if you go out too far (even discounting back), you risk turning this into an exercise of playing with the numbers until you get a result that fits your preconceived target. Nevertheless, if I use an estimated operating margin of 24% in FY’26 and discount back at over 10%, I can argue for a fair value above $110 today.

The Bottom Line

There’s still plenty of risk here; the Astra platform may not see wide acceptance, consumer spending may disappoint, inventories may need further correction, and so on. Calling a bottom (or a top) is tough in cyclical businesses. I do believe, though, that Synaptics has successfully pivoted its business and tied its fortunes to IoT, and I think IoT, particularly “smart” IoT with edge AI capabilities, has a lot of growth in its future. It’s a risky call, I grant, but I think Synaptics is worth a look here.