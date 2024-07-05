Mullen Group: A Dirt Cheap Valuation With A Balance Sheet Ready For M&A

THEPALMER/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Mullen Group (TSX:MTL:CA) is a transportation and logistics company. As part of its service offerings, Mullen Group does less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation for several industries. Some of these industries include the construction, energy, mining, and forestry sectors, where hauling needs tend to be specialized, requiring particular attention from companies like Mullen who can address these demands. For some of these industries, water management, environmental reclamation, and hauling for non-traditional cargo like particular fluids are a required part of their transportation needs. Mullen Group helps companies with these challenges.

Over the years, Mullen Group has become somewhat of a growth-by-acquisition company. Like TFI International (TFII:CA), a company I previously covered, Mullen Group has also done several small tuck-in acquisitions. Since its IPO over 30 years ago, the company has done nearly 80 acquisitions of small trucking companies, with a few large deals along the way.

Background

Shares of Mullen have underperformed. Over the last five years, the company’s shares have returned 75%. With a 5.5% dividend, a good portion of Mullen’s returns over this time period have come from the dividend. Compared to trucking peer TFI International, we can observe the widening divergence in returns, which was accelerated by the onset of the pandemic.

Historically, Mullen has been a slow grower, with most of the company’s growth coming from M&A. Over the last twenty years, the company has produced CAGRs in revenue and EBITDA of 8.1% and 7.6%, respectively. More recently, in the last 5 years, the company has grown its top and bottom line at CAGRs of 9.6% and 10.5%, respectively (source: S&P Capital IQ). While some of this acceleration was due to the pandemic, Mullen has sustained its revenue base over the past few quarters. Unlike TFI International, the company already has decent EBITDA margins in the 15% range, having had limited upside overtime.

Recent Results

When looking at the latest Q1’24 results for Mullen, the company reported revenues of $463 million, which was a 7.1% decrease from Q1’23. EBITDA came in at $66.2 million, coming in below consensus of $77.5 million and was 14.0% lower compared to last year. On EPS, adjusted EPS clocked in at $0.25 missing estimates by 5 cents (source: Bloomberg).

Altogether, this was a pretty weak quarter for Mullen. On the earnings call, management acknowledged this with a more cautious outlook, noting that economic activity has been somewhat muted and that verticals across logistics operations are soft.

In some respects, I don’t believe this was a surprise to the market. Previously, management had guided for a softer Q1’24 softness, and the lack of share price movement in either direction tells us that this was likely already priced in. What is more surprising to me, was that even though management anticipated the early 2024 industry weakness, they appear to be taking a more cautious view of the latter part of the year under the assumption that interest rates stay higher for longer, limiting any demand recovery, while supply remains persistently elevated.

Interestingly, Mullen Group announced its first acquisition in several quarters with the acquisition of ContainerWorld. With the deal, Mullen is adding about $150 million in annualized revenue. While estimated margins are likely below that of its Logistics segment, there is an opportunity to bring margins in line with this segment average, as well as grow the overall revenue pie. On the margin front, Mullen sees both pricing and cost opportunities to improve ROIC.

In terms of revenue opportunities, ContainerWorld can now leverage Mullen’s transportation network for its freight needs, particularly APPS in Ontario. In my view, the ContainerWorld deal reflects the types of deals Mullen is willing to wait for: a great price with an opportunity for synergies.

On ContainerWorld specifically, the company is a logistics provider that specializes in the beverage/alcohol industry. This is a less cyclical end market to what types of industries Mullen currently serves, so by improving the margins of this business, the company should be able to get a higher margin, less cyclical business that’s a complement to its current offerings.

With respect to guidance, management didn’t cut their forecasts this quarter, but noted their targets would only be achieved by incorporating completed and potential acquisitions. That said, compared to previous quarters, the tone was notably upbeat and optimistic about the M&A environment, with the implicit suggestion that industry challenges will drive smaller companies (Mullen’s targets) to look for monetization opportunities with counterparties who have greater access to capital, such as Mullen Group. With respect to M&A, CEO Murray Mullen commented:

Just to summarize, when the market was at its peak in 2022-2023, we didn’t bite on acquisition. Now, many of our peers bid on acquisition. They thought, I guess, that the market would stay strong forever. I never did buy that thesis. But I’ll tell you what, we did a hell of a good job of capitalizing on the market and letting our business units, they did a great job. We capitalized on it. But we were quiet on the M&A front. I don’t think we’ll be quiet at the bottom of the market because all your risk is gone. There’s no risk now. Everybody knows what the bottom is. So it’s just a matter of when it returns and it will turn, just like every market always does. So yeah, we think we’re going to be able to really be in a great position to grow the business in this cycle because M&A, it’s very attractive right now. We just have to pick the right ones that fit on our group.”

Overall, for an acquisitive company to exercise discipline when others piled on, I view the company as taking the right steps to grow the business. In recent quarters, the company has relied on buybacks during the periods where they didn’t do many acquisitions. Regarding the preference for M&A over buybacks, CEO Murray Mullen said:

M&A is the way we grow the business. So I would tell you that is our preferred use of free cash and the preferred use of our balance sheet. And that’s what we articulate to our Board. In saying that, sometimes it’s compelling to buy back your own stock when others don’t believe in you and don’t believe in the long-term. So we have a share buyback and we’ll most likely be active buying. We’ll balance it. But our preferred way is to grow the business and plan for tomorrow. If we buy back stock, that’s really just kind of short-term thinking and maybe supporting a stock price. But that’s kind of short-term. Longer term, I’m a big investor and we’ll balance it. So I don’t mind increasing my position in Mullen Group. I bought some stock last quarter and might buy some more, but I don’t mind if others don’t like it. We’ll buy it back.

I think it’s helpful to look at free cash flow generation and Mullen’s balance sheet to assess the company’s propensity to do M&A and buyback stock.

On free cash flow generation, Mullen has LTM cash flow from operations of $247 million. Less $96 million in capex (almost all of which is maintenance capex as opposed to growth capex), the company generates about $151 million in free cash flow annually. Mullen also pays a 5.5% dividend, for which the company spends about $64 million. After dividends, this leaves the company with about $87 million which it can use to repurchase shares and do M&A, so free cash flow generation is decent. Compared to LTM EBITDA of $299 million, free cash flow generation is decent at 51% (source: S&P Capital IQ).

From a balance sheet perspective, Mullen had $481 million in long-term debt ($668 million including lease liabilities and bank indebtedness). With cash of $12 million, the company has net debt of $469 million for a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6x, so the company maintains moderate leverage, but can service its debt with EBITDA and cash flow generation. At 1.6x net leverage, the company has room to take on additional leverage before it reaches the financial covenants of its private placement debt, at 3.5x net debt to operating cash flow.

In terms of the risks to the investment thesis, Mullen faces a number of risks including the underlying economic environment, ability to find qualified drivers, fuel prices, regulations, and the environmental concerns. So far, none of these factors have materially impacted recent results, but should all be monitored to ascertain risks to Mullen’s business performance.

Valuation

Historically, Mullen has traded within a range of 4.7x and 13.2x, with an average multiple of 8.7x EV/EBITDA over the last decade (source: S&P Capital IQ). At 5.8x EV/EBITDA, Mullen trades at a pretty sizable discount to its historical multiple, as shown by the chart below.

Compared to the median peer group multiples, Mullen trades at a 1-turn discount on a forward EV/EBITDA basis and a 3-turn discount on a forward P/E basis. I’m choosing to use forward multiples here, as 2023 was a tough year for most trucking companies, and the forward multiples should implicitly assume some sort of normalization. When we look at the leverage that other trucking companies are carrying, Mullen has a more flexible balance sheet and its gross margins and EBITDA margins are higher than average.

Given the discount to the peer group and discount to historical average multiple, I find shares of Mullen to be attractive. While Mullen’s top line is likely going to grow no more than 5% long-term without M&A, investors aren’t paying for any growth at 5.8x forward EBITDA. In the meantime, share repurchases and dividends should leave investors comfortable given the margin of safety in valuation. For these reasons, I rate shares of Mullen as a ‘buy’.

