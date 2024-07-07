Andrii Dodonov

Introduction

Priority Income Fund (OTC:PRIF) is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund focusing on CLO equity and CLO debt. For a good primer on CLO and CLO-related securities, I think Steven Bavaria can be considered Seeking Alpha's specialist, and I would strongly recommend you to read some of his earlier articles.

As you can see below, Priority Income Fund mainly focuses on CLO equity as this represents approximately 76% of the total $940M in assets. The remainder of the assets is invested in CLO debt.

The image below (borrowed from Eagle Point Income where I have a long position in its term preferred shares) shows the structure of a Collateralized Loan Obligation, and as you can see, the equity class is at the bottom of the pyramid and is thus the riskiest portion of a CLO issue. But investors in CLO equity are handsomely rewarded for that additional risk and the return on the equity tranches is in the high teens while the effective yield on the BB-rated tranches is approximately 11%-12%.

Of course if an underlying debt issuer defaults the equity and BB-rated debt gets hit first, but even in the past few years and quarters the default rates remained lower than I had expected. In Priority Income’s case, the LTM default rate is 1.53% which of course is quite manageable and the impact of the default can pretty easily absorbed by the incoming interest income.

In this article I will focus on the CEF’s preferred shares as I would like to have an additional layer of safety and security. While the returns on preferred equity are obviously lower, I like the requirement to have an asset coverage ratio of at least 200%, and that’s a good enough reason for me to accept a lower yield in return for a higher safety net.

The fund’s net interest income remains robust

I care about two elements: How well are the preferred dividends covered, and how close is the CEF to the 200% asset coverage ratio limit?

As the income statement below shows, PRIF was able to record a $83M in investment income while the total expenses came in at $37.2M, resulting in a net investment income of $45.8M.

It's important to realize that most of the preferred dividends are accounted for as an expense as they are term preferred shares with a finite life. There's only one series of preferred shares outstanding that's perpetual in nature, and those $1.4M in preferred dividends are deducted from the net increase in net assets (which also includes the unrealized losses). But as the income statement above shows, the $8M in dividends paid on the term preferred shares are included in the expenses. This actually means that the net investment income before taxes and before preferred dividends was almost $54M, and PRIF only needed about 15% of that amount to cover the preferred dividends on the term preferred shares.

So as far as the coverage ratio of the preferred dividends is concerned, I'm happy with the coverage ratio.

The next step is to have a look at the balance sheet to make sure the 200% asset coverage rule is well obeyed. As you can see below, the balance sheet has a total value of just under $970M, of which $940M is related to its CLO investments. That’s the mark-to-market value of the securities as the amortized cost is approximately $1.12B.

Looking at the liabilities side of the balance sheet, you see the total value of the term preferred stock is almost $226M, while there also is just over $50M in debt, which ranks senior to the preferred shares.

After also taking the $20M in cash into account, there's approximately $30M in financial debt that ranks senior to the preferred shares. Which means the $226M in term preferred shares and $40M in perpetual preferred shares is covered by $940M in investments. This indeed means the asset coverage ratio remains strong, and the preferred equity issued by Priority Income Fund meets my criteria on both the preferred dividend coverage ratio as well as the asset coverage ratio.

I am interested in the preferred shares

Priority Income Fund has a few preferred shares outstanding, which it uses to boost the return on its common equity. After all, paying a 6.5% of 7% coupon on preferred equity while you can invest the proceeds of the preferreds offerings in securities that are yielding 15%-20% creates a decent amount of leverage.

In my previous article I covered the 2029 term preferred which matures in 2029. That security is trading with (NYSE:PRIF.PR.L) as its ticker symbol. The total size of this offering was $27.5M and I preferred (pun intended) that issue because of its duration. I wanted to add some duration to my income portfolio, and given the asset coverage ratio requirement, I'm fine with a slightly later maturity date and the corresponding risk as all other term preferreds will mature before the Series L.

As you can see in the image above, the Series L is trading at $22.71 per share, which is a discount of almost 10% to its par value of $25. The preferred dividend coupon is 6.375%, and although there's a maturity date in March 2029, Priority Income Fund can call these preferred shares from February 2025 on. As long as the CLO debt and equity is providing higher returns than the 6.375% cost of equity, I don’t anticipate PRIF will call this issue of preferred shares, so I will assume they will remain outstanding until the March 2029 maturity date.

This means the yield to maturity is 8.75%. Should this security be called in March 2027 for instance, the yield to early call would exceed 10%. That’s an arbitrary scenario, and I'm operating under the assumption the securities will remain outstanding.

Investment thesis

I have a long position in some of Priority Income Fund’s preferred shares as I like the protection offered by the minimum asset coverage ratio of 200% while the returns are quite attractive. The common shares are only traded by appointment so they are not of interest to me, but fortunately the preferred shares are more liquid.

I have a long position in Priority Income Fund’s preferred shares Series L and Series K (which are perpetual and offer a current yield of approximately 8.3%).

