Peter Cade

Since I last wrote about the agricultural commodities and processing company Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in March, its price has gone nowhere. This was to be expected considering that it came under the SEC's lens in early 2024 and the company's financials and outlook were weak too.

However, since then there's been no update on the probe, which is some relief. ADM has also released its first quarter (Q1 2024) results. Investors didn't respond positively on the day of release (April 30), with its price declining by 3.3% on the day, the biggest single-day fall in the past quarter. But since then, the stock is actually up by ~7%, which calls for a closer look at the numbers.

This calls for a closer look at what's really going on with the company now, starting with its latest results.

Weak commodity prices affect results

There's little in the results to inspire confidence, so investors' reaction to them looks justified. The revenues are down by 9.2% year-on-year (YoY), making it the fourth consecutive quarter of a revenue contraction. The decline is even bigger than the 7.5% contraction witnessed for the full year 2023.

Over 60% of the latest decline is due to its biggest segment, Ag Services and Oilseeds, which is down by 7.3% YoY. Through its various subdivisions, the segment focuses on procurement to the refining of primarily grains and oilseeds (see graphic below).

Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland

With an over 20% YoY decline in the International Grains Council's Grains and Oilseeds Index, on average during Q1 2024, unfavorable price dynamics explain the weakness in the segment's revenues. It also explains the 24% fall in the revenue of ADM's second biggest segment, Carbohydrate Solutions, under which it provides food starches, sweeteners, and flours.

The profits have declined commensurately as well (see table below) as "Lower pricing and execution margins…" had a bigger drag on earnings than the support from "Improved input and manufacturing costs, primarily related to lower energy costs…" as ADM puts it.

Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland

Outlook remains muted

It's disappointing that the adjusted earnings per share [EPS] has declined by a much bigger 30% YoY, though, compared to the company's full-year projection of an 18% fall at the midpoint of its guidance range of USD 5.25-6.25.

However, it's worth noting that ADM has kept its guidance unchanged. This means that the extent of EPS declines for the next nine months can be potentially reduced to 12.3% at the midpoint of the guidance range. But even then, it does continue to fall.

Further, going by commodity price forecasts so far, there's little hope of any potential upside surprise either in my opinion. As the chart below shows, agricultural prices are expected to decline further through the year, as per the World Bank. In fact, the bank says, "Agricultural prices are expected to ease... in this year and next amid improved supply conditions."

Source: World Bank

A weak agricultural price forecast for 2025 is at odds with the midpoint of ADM's guidance range for the adjusted EPS of USD 6-7 for the year, which at the midpoint is a 13% increase also over the midpoint guidance for 2024. But on the other hand, it does represent a risk to the forecast.

The upside

To be fair to ADM, though, the company's numbers are out of its hands since it's subject to fluctuations in agricultural supplies and prices. In fact, if the past quarter's share price movements are anything to go by, the stock might just stay stable going forward too. There are three arguments supporting this:

#1. All is quiet on the probe front: There are no further updates on the accounting probe. News of the SEC's look into its accounting practices for its nutrition business was followed by the company providing an explanation by the then CFO, Vikram Luthar, first going on leave and then stepping down.

The probe was extended to its Ethanol business as well, later, however, there's no update on that either. This gives me hope that all might just be well on that front now. This in turn means that there might not be any more price shocks after the stock fell off a cliff in January (see chart below) following the news.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

#2. Dividend increase: The company has increased its dividends by 11% so far this year, adding to its long history of dividend growth. If it continues to sustain the dividend levels of 50 cents per share, the forward dividend yield comes to 3.3%. Assuming that the company's adjusted EPS comes in at the midpoint of the guidance range this year, the dividend payout ratio is at 34.8%, which is in its target ratio of 30-40% by 2025.

Further, if dividends continue to grow at the same rate next year and the adjusted EPS once again comes in at the midpoint of the guidance range, the payout ratio will fall slightly to 34.2%. In fact, even if the EPS misses guidance and remains at its expected 2024 levels, the ratio still remains sub-40%.

#3. Share buyback underway: The stabilization in ADM's price in recent months was supported by an accelerated share repurchase program worth USD 1 billion, to be completed by the end of Q2 2024. For the full year 2024, the company targets buybacks worth USD 2.3 billion. This is 7.4% of the stock's current market capitalization. Despite this, its forward non-GAAP P/E remains relatively muted at 11.4x compared to 17x for the consumer staples sector.

What next?

In a nutshell, the situation is much better for ADM now compared with where it was a quarter ago. And to give it the due credit, much of this is due to its own efforts. Its explanation of the probe and management changes, speculatively, might just have assuaged the authorities. We'll have to see what happens next, but it does give hope. Its dividend increase and share repurchase program adds to the stock's stability too, in my opinion.

The company's numbers continue to suffer from conditions in the agricultural market, which are beyond its control. And it appears that next year might not be positive for it either. However, it does remain a stock worth considering for long-term dividend investors. Its muted P/E also works in its favor, indicating that it might not decline much more. I'm upgrading ADM to Hold for now, though this can change on negative developments on the probe front.