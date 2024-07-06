FM: Frontier Markets ETF, A Risk-On Tool

Summary

  • This article explores the iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF, an ETF targeting frontier markets - even smaller and less developed than emerging markets.
  • Frontier markets have lower liquidity and higher risk compared to emerging markets.
  • Geographically, the fund is concentrated in Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Romania as top exposures. Financials, Materials, and Real Estate are the dominant sectors.
  • Frontier markets are more susceptible to political instability, impacting valuations.
  • One might experience difficulty to enter or exit positions quickly, leading to wider bid-ask spreads and potential price gaps.

Thesis

The iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) is an equities exchange traded fund. While most investors are familiar with emerging markets and the risk/reward implications, few understand the definition of frontier markets and the analytics behind them.

