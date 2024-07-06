Evgenii Dmitriev/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Cool Company (NYSE:CLCO) is a pure play LNG transportation company. CLCO owns and operates 11 LNG vessels with an additional 2 vessels scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2024. The stock price of CLCO is down 12% since my last analysis of the company on fears that the LNG market will be oversupplied as new vessels enter the market.

While market rates have declined, the profitability of the company is sufficient to maintain the current dividend that yields nearly 14%. I subjected the company's balance sheet to a stress test for projected 2025 cash flows to determine that this dividend should have adequate coverage even if rates decline further.

As a result of this stress test, I continue to rate CLCO as a BUY.

The LNG Market Is Growing Rapidly...In More Ways Than One

The LNG market is growing in so many ways it's difficult to get a grasp if certain sectors are moving too fast for their own good. The infrastructure on both the supply and demand sides of the equation needs to be ready to prevent major disruptions in this highly anticipated trade pattern.

Cool Company operates smack in the middle of the LNG trade by operating the LNG vessels necessary for overseas travel. However, as with most shipping companies, the biggest concern is a market oversupply that will crush rates and ruin profitability. With over 300 vessels still on order and 66 vessels to be delivered this year, investors must take a careful look at the balance between supply and demand.

2024 World LNG Report

As we sit here in the middle of 2024, we are at the onset of a huge wave of LNG vessels ready to enter the market. The 359 vessels that are currently on order will increase the size of the existing fleet by 50%.

Annually, shipyards will be completing between 75-95 vessels a year or between 6 and 8 vessels every month. For context, CLCO will operate 13 vessels by the end of 2024 when it receives both of its new build vessels. In essence, this means an equivalent fleet to that of CLCO will be built every other month for the next three years.

LNG Vessel Supply (2024 World LNG Report)

In comparison, global liquefaction capacity is scheduled to grow only 35% over that same time frame to approximately 675 MTPA. However, unlike the LNG vessel market, this growth continues into 2028 and 2029 more robustly, tacking on another 200 MTPA. Total projected growth sits at 75% by the end of the decade.

This however assumes that all projects that are pre-FID come to fruition, which is unlikely. The more likely scenario is that the market settles somewhere around 700-750 MTPA. This would place the export and vessel markets in a balanced condition.

For shipping companies, the problem arises due to timing. The vessels are scheduled to arrive prior to the export supply developing, which will result in an oversupplied condition. Additionally, delays in the export terminal arena are far more likely than on the vessel side of the equation.

LNG vessels have the benefit of being constructed in a controlled shipyard, and are largely cookie cutter projects. Conversely, many LNG export facilities are greenfield projects that are highly regulated. They also require the necessary midstream infrastructure available to support operations. Therefore, I believe it is far more likely that export capacity will lag that of vessel capacity.

LNG Exports (2024 World LNG Report)

One variable that may help bring these two markets back into equilibrium faster is vessel age. Through the end of 2025, roughly half of the existing LNG vessel backlog is expected to hit the waters. LNG export capacity is projected to increase by only 10% over that same period. This will cause rates to drop, forcing older inefficient vessels out of the market.

Currently, approximately 100 vessels are 20 years or older and in a smaller vessel class than those being constructed. The poor economics will eventually force these vessels to be scrapped in favor of higher rates and lower operating costs associated with newer vessels. This process will help dampen the initial wave of new vessels entering the market.

LNG Vessel Age (2024 World LNG Report)

In my view, this data suggests that LNG transportation rates will contract in the 2025-2026 timeframe.

With some challenges on the horizon should investors still be interested in CLCO?

Is The Cool Company Still Cool?

One of the appealing aspects of CLCO's stock is its high yield. Currently the yield is roughly 14%. Concerns over the safety of this dividend has driven down the company's stock. To determine if CLCO has what it takes to weather the upcoming market, I have given its balance sheet a stress test.

The company has given operating revenue guidance of $83-$84 million for Q2 as a result of the impact of the dry docking of Kool Crystal. In Q3, the company will have three dry dockings in what should be the most limiting quarter due to lost revenue.

In both of these scenarios, CLCO is able to maintain cashflow positive after paying the dividend. This analysis does not account for any positive impact from the company's interest hedging program, providing some amount of upside.

In 2025, we have a few different moving parts.

The company will have received both of its new build vessels, Kool Tiger and Kool Panther. The Kool Tiger was recently contracted to a 14-year time charter, valued at an operating rate of roughly $90,000/d. I have assumed that the Kool Panther receives a similarly valued time charter. I have projected that rates will fall 20% for the fleet. Given that roughly 70% of the 2025 order book is already filled, I believe this provides a healthy amount of conservatism into the analysis.

Q2 Q3 2025 Quarterly Estimate Oper. Revenue $83.5 million $75.5 million $81.6 million OPEX ($17.6) million ($17.6) million ($20.8) million Admin Expense ($7.5) million ($7.5) million ($8.9) million Interest Expense ($20) million ($20) million ($22) million Dividend Expense ($22) million ($22) million ($22) million Dry Dock Expense ($2) million ($6) million ($4) million Available FCF $14.4 million $2.4 million $3.9 million Click to enlarge

The 2025 analysis also assumes that two vessels are in dry dock at any time for additional margin. Therefore, I believe CLCO has passed my financial stress test and the company should be able to finance the dividend at its current rate.

NOTE: The CLCO dividend is intended to be variable and can change based on business performance.

Debt And CAPEX Spending

One of the vital steps required of CLCO as it manages its way through the next several years is balancing its debt and capital spending. The company has been successful in offsetting the costs of its debt through hedging. The company has saved $14 million in interest expenses over the last two years through these hedges.

The company has also been able to refinance its maturities to fix 90% of its debt at an interest rate of 5.7%. This has the added benefit of moving the company's nearest maturity out to 2027.

CLCO Debt Profile (CLCO Investor Presentation)

The company's debt profile has grown as a result of the new build program and its refinancing efforts. I project that this may rise an additional $50-$75 million to finance the new build program as well as upgrades to the company's older vessels during dry docking. The additional debt expense has been accounted for in the 2025 FCF model discussed earlier.

Despite the somewhat high debt load, CLCO's EV to EBITDA's ratio is still comparable to competing investments in the shipping industry. The company trades at a slightly cheaper valuation to FLNG. This is appropriate as a result of the significantly longer contracts on the FLNG fleet.

I also added TORM (TRMD) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) in for comparison to the refined products sector. Both of these companies operate in a spot market business model and thus should at a lower valuation. Given that the refined product sector is currently in a stronger condition than LNG, CLCO valuation appears slightly expensive but not significantly.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

CLCO's backlog and contract structure is a weakness in comparison with peers such as Flex LNG (FLNG). As shown in the figure below, several of the company's vessels currently have open contracts in 2025 and 2026. This exposes the company to falling rates, or worse, idle units in an oversupplied market.

Unfortunately for CLCO, the backlog for 2025 and 2026 is in the same condition as it was during my last analysis in November, 2023. Based on CEO commentary, it appears the company is comfortable attempting to exploit seasonality in the near term to book medium term contracts. If successful, the company could bridge through the difficult stretch of 2025-2026.

Richard Tyrrell - CEO I think the markets are a little bit different, but sentiment from one does influence the other. The newbuilds, that focus a little bit more on these longer-term opportunities where you have quite often off-takers and end users for gas – [wanting] (ph) secure shipping, and not just for one or two years, but for -- what we've seen with GAIL, 14 years. That is the main focus for that vessel. I wouldn't say, it's the deepest market, but it's still very much there, and we're having some very good discussions in relation to that second shift. I mean, of course, we can always charter within a short-term basis as well, but as I explained, based on today's market, I'm not sure it'd be particularly advantageous to do so. It could easily change, but at least as of today, that's the way we see it. The other vessels, they are more in that sort of short-term market, which does follow a cycle. And we are coming into what is normally a good period for those types of vessels and we'll have to see but we're quite confident.

CLCO Backlog (CLCO Investor Presentation)

Variable Dividend Policy

Investors should also be aware that management fully intends the dividend to be variable as needed to support the business. As noted above, maintaining the dividend may require the company to finance vessel upgrades. If future contracting faces headwinds, the company may be elect to cut the dividend

Key Take Aways For Investors

CLCO is appealing for its yield and participation in a rapidly growing industry. However, concerns are valid due to risks of an over supplied industry in the LNG shipping sector. I expect an oversupplied condition to exist through 2026 due to a massive influx of new vessels and export supply lagging this growth. Regulatory risk in the export sector could extend this time frame. Retirement of older vessels will soften the oversupplied condition. CLCO's balance sheet was given a stress test to validate the stability of its current dividend policy. With decreasing market rates, the company is still able to maintain the dividend thanks to the addition of two new build vessels. The dividend is intended to be variable. If the company is able to negotiate medium term contracts to bridge over the 2025-2026 years, a significant portion of the company's risk will be mitigated.

I view CLCO as a calculated balance between near term risk and the opportunity to secure a high yield. I rate CLCO as a BUY.