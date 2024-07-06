Enovix: Big Solution For A Growing Problem (Your Phone Needs A Better Battery)

Jul. 06, 2024 1:10 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX) Stock
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As current smartphone battery architectures approach their limits (in meeting the needs of new technologies, particularly AI), the Enovix solution offers higher energy density, longer life, and superior safety.
  • And the market opportunity is huge.
  • We review the Enovix solution (TAM, progress, valuation and risks), and then conclude with our strong opinion on investing.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Close up man hands using smart phone battery low charged battery screen

Enovix--Your Phone Needs a Better Battery (Blue Harbinger)

juststock/iStock via Getty Images

As smart phone energy demands grow (especially with the proliferation of AI apps), Enovix is working to scale its disruptive battery architecture to improve efficiency and capacity. And the company’s

-

If you are looking for big-yield opportunities, consider our monthly update report: Top 10 Big-Yields: BDCs, CEFs, REITs, as well as our 27-position Blue Harbinger High Income NOW portfolio (9.2% aggregate yield).

You can access both at a discounted price as part of our 4th of July Sale.

*Offer expires Sunday, July 7th

-Learn More, Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
20.06K Followers

Helping you make informed investment decisions. I am founder and independent owner at Blue Harbinger Research and my private investment company. I share top ideas for you to consider and offer additional services for people seeking more personalized solutions.

I am a Chicago Booth MBA (BS Finance, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) and a former multibillion dollar fund manager. I have 20+ years of industry experience, previously working as a pension fund manager, a mutual fund portfolio manager and a securities analyst for a hedge fund.

My investment specialties include public equities (both income and long-term growth), efficacious portfolio construction (reducing taxes, eliminating unnecessary expenses and optimizing returns/income/risk per investor needs) and explaining complex topics in simple straightforward (and helpful) ways.

I am happy to share a subset of my Blue Harbinger Research ideas on Seeking Alpha, including through the investing group service Big Dividends PLUS.

I believe in disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing.

-

*Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with your adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News