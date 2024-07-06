Dzmitry Dzemidovich

“Our whole constitutional heritage rebels at the thought of giving government the power to control men's minds.” - Thurgood Marshall

Q3 Outlook

Several factors suggest that the path of least resistance for equities in the quarter ahead is likely upward. Among these are decent growth, driven by an attempted recovery in globally leveraged manufacturing amid partial cooling in consumer-linked services activity, along with inflation that’s no longer reaccelerating and fiscal investment that remains a tailwind.

Incoming economic data has been trendless with a slight lean to disappointing. That makes for equal odds of a “hard-landing” outcome featuring concerns around the mid-to-low-end consumer who has exhausted savings versus a “no-landing” scenario paced by spending on generative artificial intelligence, data centers, energy grid infrastructure, and deglobalized supply chains.

Investors have already radically repriced expectations for Federal Reserve policy—from seven rate cuts in 2024 to roughly two (far too optimistic) —without equity risk premiums or credit spreads, which are near cycle lows, budging. So, the scene remains one with a wide dispersion between the two macroeconomic scenarios, as investors exhibit little stress and their risk appetites remain very high. In essence, the curious nature of this market backdrop remains in place.

You might say we are entering the part of the cycle when “nobody knows nothin’,” and what develops in Q3 will depend on the increase in visibility of domestic and international policies. In the interim, this scene calls for maximum active stock picking and diversification management. Happily, the recent concentration of US returns in the “Magnificent Seven” stocks (MAGS) leaves many opportunities for fresh funds as the momentum trade slows to a more normal pace. Those new funds can potentially find a home in other neglected market areas.

However, I do not think wholesale portfolio changes will be necessary, especially if your holdings are sufficiently diversified. It would not be surprising for the large-cap tech stocks to consolidate their outsized moves, and that could lead to plenty of sideways activity that lasts through Q3. However, no one knows how long these mini trends (back to Value) will last.

Decelerating Inflation

There is little doubt that inflation has subsided; consensus calls for that trend to continue, and low inflation is likely to be sustained even in resilient growth. While I can agree with that in part, I continue to differ in my view on the topic. I doubt inflation will completely disappear from the investment scene anytime soon. Since Q4'23, analysts have been calling for the housing component to break down as part of their theory that inflation is tamed. That has been an incorrect call for months as I continue to argue that property owners aren't about to lower rents while their costs remain high.

Secondly, many have already called for energy costs to fade as they witnessed crude oil recently test the lower end of its trading range. Well, the "supply" part of the fundamental equation is still under siege with global energy policies. I maintain that energy costs will continue to bounce around but, on average, will remain high for businesses and consumers. While I don't believe inflation will come roaring back, I believe it will hang around at these levels and keep everyone guessing. Perhaps that keeps the FED frozen in place until 2025.

Accommodative financial conditions still underpin markets, and US Treasuries finally fort a lift, suggesting that the highs for the year in 10-year yields may now be in. Given rising macro and policy uncertainty, elevated complacency, and rich valuations, my focus on vigilance remains.

Election Volatility

One of the biggest investor questions today is how the upcoming election will impact the economy and financial markets. While politics play a role, and election uncertainty will push volatility higher leading into the election, the results (regardless of who wins) will not be the primary driver of market returns.

Rather, the fundamentals—the economy, earnings growth, valuations, Fed policy, and inflation—are far bigger drivers of the equity market’s performance than which party is in the White House. History shows that the S&P 500 moves higher regardless of who wins the presidential election—with the market up 11% post-election through the end of the following year as uncertainty fades. More importantly, the dispersion of returns under a Democratic versus Republican president is quite narrow. Under Democrats, the S&P 500 generated an annualized performance of 10.1% versus 8.1% under Republicans. Similarly, the results are neck-and-neck when comparing the number of negative performance years for the S&P 500 (12 under Republicans/11 under Democrats) and negative economic growth years (7 under both).

The Market Does Not Care Who Is President as Much as Investors Do Election years are annoying for many reasons (not the least of which are the ads), but one particular pet peeve is the inevitable arguing about which president the market wants to see win. According to history, at least, the market does not seem to care who wins nearly as much as investors do. For instance, it is incredible how close the Obama and Trump presidencies were in terms of annualized performance for the S&P 500. The numbers below are slightly approximated, but the S&P gained around 13.50% during each presidency.

President performance (www.seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1232" )

The number for Biden is slightly lagging but is still higher than the long-term historical average. In my opinion, there are things that presidents and their parties can do to grease or slow the economic wheels a bit. Still, the global financial markets are bigger than politics, and returns have more to do with the underlying market environment than who is in office. Having said all of that, the differences in this election are the stark differences in policies that will shape the economy.

The point is: don’t let your political biases rule your decision-making and keep you out of the equity market. No matter who gets sworn in as the next president, they will have a lot on their plate, and the MACRO challenges are enormous. However, that's a discussion for Q4 and beyond.

Immigration

Faster illegal immigration and population growth are a double-edged sword. In the short run, it supports economic activity, but the associated costs will eventually be a drag over time.

Monetary Policy

The consensus is calling for two rate cuts this year starting in September. However, so much can happen regarding inflation and the economy between now and then that I'm afraid I have to disagree with that assessment. For starters, there are four additional Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports before the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Given the present backdrop (economy stable, inflation above target), everything must fall into place perfectly for a rate cut to be justified this year. Call me data dependent, and the data doesn't support the consensus.

After that, sequentially, inflation indicators at or below the target will be needed. Slower GDP growth and a rising unemployment rate would be enough to spur the Fed to start cutting rates.

Fiscal Policy

Thankfully, federal fiscal expansion has peaked for now. Tax revenues are at or near all-time highs, and we have moved past the ramp-up in spending from key bills. The post-election Q4 scene could wind up being a whole different story.

UPSIDE SCENARIO. A more resilient Chinese economy will help support the global economy. Corporate earnings remain resilient, and CAPEX spending keeps the AI trade at the forefront. However, a broadening stock market will be the biggest catalyst for a robust Q3.

DOWNSIDE SCENARIO. Persistent services inflation in the US leads the Fed to stay higher on rates even longer, upsetting the 'consensus' for a September rate cut. This may also plant the seed that the Fed won't act on rates until 2025. Election angst adds volatility that keeps overall investor enthusiasm in check.

Analysts scramble to raise Price Targets

The overall sentiment is more positive now, as reflected in the change in strategist price targets since the start of the year. The table below shows CNBC’s tracking of strategist S&P 500 targets and their progression throughout the year. Through Tuesday (6/18), twelve of the thirteen strategists tracked have raised their price targets since originally publishing targets in late 2023.

Price targets (www.bespokepremium.com)

The only holdout has been JP Morgan Chase, which still has a target of 4,200 on the S&P 500, or about 24% below current levels. While JP Morgan may not be bullish, the fact that every other strategist has raised their target could be construed as a concern from a contrarian perspective. However, forecasts remain low for each target, even after raising the bar.

Of the thirteen strategists listed, nearly half (6) still have targets below where the S&P 500 closed on 6/20. Of the seven expecting gains, just one (Evercore) is forecasting a gain of more than 2.5% between now and the end of the year. Earlier this week, one of the strategists listed appeared on CNBC after boosting his target, and throughout the interview, he almost sounded apologetic about raising it.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that strategists' lack of optimism is a bullish signal, but you can’t look at these numbers and conclude that Wall Street is complacent.

The Trading Week

It's been a "quiet" period, perhaps an early start of the summer doldrums. Entering the week, the spread between intraday highs and lows, on a rolling 7-day basis, is 1.1%. This is the lowest level since April 2019, which led to a quick 5% pullback and consolidation before that uptrend resumed.

The S&P 500 entered the day coming off its first losing week in the last four and only its second in the previous ten. June was another positive month, the index's 7th out of the last eight.

The opening bell rang on Monday, and the churning began. The S&P fluctuated between gains and losses, finally closing up 14 points. "Value" was strong at the outset today as the DJIA rocketed to a gain of about 300 points while the other indices were mixed. That didn't last long as traders turned their attention back to tech. The DJIA finished flat on the day, while the weak early start for the S&P and NASDAQ turned around, with the latter making a new all-time high (#21).

The other major indices also experienced the same push/pull action, ending in a mixed session. The NASDAQ Composite added 0.84%, and the small caps (IWM) took another hit, losing 0.88% today. What looked like it might be a good day for the market to broaden out turned out to be a weak day for Breadth. Only four sectors were higher during the session.

On Tuesday, breadth was finally positive, and the S&P 500 rose throughout the session to finish with a 0.62% gain and record another new all-time high. The NASDAQ added 0.84%, making it a back-to-back session with new highs. Nine of the eleven sectors rose. Consumer Discretionary was the sector leader with a 1.96% gain that equated to a new all-time high for the group. Financials were also strong, adding 1.1% on the day. The group looks poised to make a run at their old high.

Gold, Silver, and Uranium remained in consolidation mode, while Nat Gas continued its slide, posting a loss for the sixth straight day.

Wednesday's holiday abbreviated session ended with the S&P 500 rising 0.51% and setting back-to-back highs. Most sectors were higher, with Tech gaining the most, 1.48%. Given that strength, the NASDAQ outperformed with a 0.88% gain, making it three days in a row with new highs being attained.

The rush to get into anything AI continued. The week ended with AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, META, etc., making new all-time highs and NFLX reaching a 52-week high. That pushed the S&P to finish the week with three consecutive days at all-time highs and four straight days of new highs for the NASDAQ. Meanwhile, the average stock remains in a sideways pattern.

Fixed Income

Bond market volatility has increased dramatically in the last two days. The 10-year yield spiked from 4.34% on Friday to yesterday's close at 4.47% and closed at 4.44% today. These huge rate moves send more mixed messages about where the bond market believes the economy is going.

We'll need to watch the direction of rates closely, as there may start to form a correlation suggesting that a backdrop of lower taxes and a more reasonable regulatory environment will prevail six months from now.

Keep in mind there are proposals for taxes to be increased, including a four-fold increase in the tax on buybacks and other hurdles for the markets to overcome that for the moment appear to have a lower chance of occurring.

The Economy

Employment

JOLTS: job openings rose 221k to 8,140k in May after dropping 436k to 7,919k in April. The April figure is the weakest since February 2021 and is well off of the historic high (thanks to the pandemic) of 12,182k from March 2022. There are 1.2 job openings for each unemployed looker.

Quitters inched up 7k to 3,459k, following the 43k bounce to 3,452k. The quit rate was steady at 2.2% for the seventh straight month and was at a record high of 3.0% from November 2021.

JOLTS (www.bls.gov/)

Hirings increased 141k to 5,756k after slipping -2k to 5,615k (was 5,640k). Despite the headline JOLTS increase, the report reflects some cooling in the labor market.

U.S. jobs report revealed modest downside payroll surprises via revision and weak civilian jobs data that raised the jobless rate and exacerbated the big household-establishment divergence since late 2023. Analysts also saw a steady workweek, moderate hours-worked growth, and restrained wage data that largely tracked assumptions. Payrolls rose 206k after -111k in revisions with undershoots in goods and services. The unemployment rate is 4.1%.

The labor force participation rate ticked up to 62.6% from 62.5%.

Manufacturing

ISM manufacturing registered 48.5 percent in June, down 0.2 percentage points from the 48.7 percent recorded in May. Economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in June for the third consecutive month and the 19th time in the last 20 months.

ISM Manufacturing (www.ismworld.org)

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index ticked up to a three-month high of 51.6 in June from 51.3 in May. The index signaled a modest monthly improvement in business conditions, keeping the string of conflicting data reports alive.

US PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

U.S. construction spending fell by 0.1% in May, but it followed big upward revisions in the prior months that mitigated the headline disappointment. April spending was bumped up to a 0.3% (was -0.1%) gain, and March was raised to 0.1% (was -0.2%).

The Global Scene

Inflation

The ECB’s annual central banking forum in Sintra, Portugal, is underway. This forum serves a similar role to that of the US Jackson Hole symposium in the US and has been the source of numerous major headlines over the years. Yesterday, Lagarde emphasized that the ECB “needs time to assess inflation uncertainties”. While “data dependence does not mean datapoint dependence”, her message implies that the Eurozone’s rate setters need more time before another cut.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane backed that up, noting that “June inflation data won’t answer our questions on services.” As shown below, services prices reported on a preliminary basis today rose 3.3% annualized, much cooler than May’s very hot print. However, as Lane said, they are not enough to be fully confident that they can’t stay quite strong and prevent a return to sub-2% core HICP.

Euro Services Inflation (www.bespokepremium.com)

Of note, Core inflation was up 2.8% YoY versus 2.9% estimated in preliminary data for June, but as shown below, that equates to 2.7% core at an annualized rate of change.

Eurozone PMI (www.bespokepremium.com)

3m/3m inflation rates perked up in the spring, including in a robust June reading, but have slowed again.

Manufacturing

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI posted 50.9 in June, down slightly from May's high of 51.0. For five months in a row, it has remained above the neutral 50.0 mark, signaling improved operating conditions.

Global PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Eurozone

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, a measure of the overall health of eurozone factories compiled by S&P Global, fell for the fourth time in the past five months during June.

Euro Manufacturing PMI (www.bespokepremium.com)

Declining from May’s 14-month high of 47.3 to 45.8, the survey’s headline measure signaled a solid and accelerated deterioration in the health of the eurozone’s manufacturing sector. June’s renewed slide means the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI remains well below its survey average (51.6).

China

The headline Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.8 in June, up from 51.7 in May. This indicated an eighth successive monthly improvement in the health of the sector. Furthermore, the rate of growth was the fastest since May 2021.

China PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

India

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index increased from 57.5 in May to 58.3 in June, thus indicating a sharper improvement in business conditions. The PMI was comfortably above its long-run average.

India PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Japan

Posting at the neutral mark of 50.0 in June, the headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index indicated no change in the overall health of the sector. This followed a marginal improvement in operating conditions in May, when the headline figure registered 50.4.

Japan PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Political View

It is what it is.

An incumbent president losing his first debate is not unusual, as they drop an average of 2.4% in the polls after this first debate loss. But after the first debate, host CNN reported that 67% of viewers rated former President Trump as the winner. As a result, PredictIt has downgraded the probability of Biden being the Democratic nominee from 86% to 61%, and increased the odds of his resignation from 12% to 20%. On the other hand, the odds of Trump being the Republican nominee are essentially unchanged at 93%, while the probability of Trump winning the election on November 5 has increased from 55% to 59%, with Biden falling from 48% to 43%.

Regarding the markets, It should always come down to facts and the economy, leaving bias at the door. There is no doubt plenty of 'spinning' coming from both candidates, but investors must rely on FACTS when it comes to the economy and the markets. Federated Research noted three 'mistakes' about the economy and policy that were obviously incorrect;

First, Biden said the U.S. economy was in free fall when he took office in January 2021. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) declared the COVID recession over in April 2020, with GDP growth soaring by 34.8% and 4.2% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively, on a quarter-over-quarter annualized basis." Second, Biden said the unemployment rate was 15% when he became president. However, it peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 and plunged to 6.4% by January 2021 as the economy slowly reopened and service employees started returning to work. Unemployment then drifted back to the all-time pre-pandemic low of 3.4% in January 2023. It has since risen to 4.0% over the past 16 months." Third, Biden said that he inherited 9% inflation when he took office, and his efforts drove inflation down to 3% today. However, nominal CPI inflation was at 1.4% in January 2021, half the previous 40-year average of 2.8%. Over the next 17 months, however, inflation spiked to a 41-year high of 9.1% in June 2022 due, in part, to excessive and unnecessary fiscal stimulus, according to a Federal Reserve whitepaper published at its annual monetary policy symposium in August 2022. Inflation has since retreated to 3.3% in May 2024, as the Fed hiked interest rates up to a 20-year high at 5.5% and shrunk its balance sheet from $9 trillion to nearly $7 trillion."

Many financial analysts tell investors not to bring politics into the investment conversation. Then, come out and offer an "opinion" on what each candidate will or won't do to the economy and how it will affect specific sectors of the markets. For sure, "policy" can affect the markets, but often, it's not what one might think. For example, many believed the war on fossil fuels was the nail in the coffin that would kill the energy trade. The direct opposite occurred as many forgot that crude oil prices remain high when supply is under attack.

The 'theme" that is making the rounds today is that a Trump presidency would bring an inflation "bomb" due to tariffs and low taxes. Perhaps it's time to review history and the FACTS. The first go-round saw the Trump administration place the initial set of tariffs on China and ushered in one of the largest tax cuts in history. Despite the cries that the tariffs would be a vicious tax on every American, as prices would skyrocket, inflation was tame. In those four years, inflation fell from 2.14% in 2017 to 1.2% in 2020.

Conversely, the current administration has overseen a rise in inflation rates not seen in 40 years. Why would anyone believe that the policies that got inflation to ~9% would now suddenly change? Be careful what you are being asked to believe. As demonstrated in 2018, false narratives (especially around tariffs) have market-moving implications.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

Another positive week for the S&P, making it four of the last five and nine of the previous eleven with weekly gains.

S&P 500 (www.freestockcharts.com)

During the process, the S&P 500 added three more new highs this week, riding just above the initial support trendline. The index has stayed above that trendline for 25 straight days, demonstrating the strength of this rally.

Until we see a break in that trend, those calling for a correction remain wrong.

Investment Backdrop

Final Thoughts

