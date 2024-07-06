filo

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is a well-managed data center real estate investment first that is enjoying solid growth in funds of operations and that has a lot of potential to grow its dividend in the future.

The capital intensive-nature of the data center business creates a moat for Digital Realty Trust and the trust is thus set for a positive long-term FFO growth outlook.

Though the data center’s stock isn’t cheap, I think that the artificial intelligence trend and growing demand for data centers creates a favorable backdrop for passive income investors in the long-run.

My Rating History

My last stock classification on Digital Realty Trust was Buy. The real estate investment trust is growing fast and profits from heightened demand for data centers. Data centers are in high demand due to new innovations in the artificial intelligence realm and companies are spending big money to hop on the AI train.

I think that Digital Realty Trust is well-positioned to profit from artificial intelligence-driven growth and I look forward to receiving a steady stream of dividend increases in the years to come.

Portfolio Review And International Exposure

AI is a growth trend that is poised to benefit companies that invest in data centers, for obvious reasons. More computing intensive AI tasks require bandwidth and data centers capable of dealing with the workloads that are associated with artificial intelligence. Most importantly, AI is not a local, but a global trend with markets around the world poised to profit from investments in artificial intelligence technology.

Digital Realty Trust’s data centers, in the latest quarter, produced 52% of sales in North America while another 23% were contributed by Europe. Other markets are less significant in terms of sales contribution, but the diversified sales stream makes an investment in Digital Realty Trust compelling from a diversification point of view.

Revenue Exposure By Currency (Digital Realty Trust, Inc)

The mind-blowing growth of the data center sector, led by Nvidia Corp. (NVDA),leads to upbeat expectations for growth moving forward. Ongoing digitization trends and artificial intelligence adoption are two key catalysts for long-term data center demand and could result in a secular FFO upswing for companies that own these data centers.

Furthermore, as building data center capacity is capital-intensive, which in turn creates an entry barrier, or moat, data center REITs could ultimately be rewarded through rising lease rates.

Strong Demand For Data Center Capacity (Digital Realty Trust, Inc)

Based on the trust’s outlook for 2024, Digital Realty Trust is seeing strong demand for data center space, leading to raised rate outlook for renewal leases. The trust now sees up to 7% growth at the high end for leases that are renewed, reflecting a 1 percentage point increase compared to the earlier forecast.

2024 Financial Guidance Update (Digital Realty Trust, Inc)

Due to these catalysts, Digital Realty Trust has compelling long-term FFO growth prospects. In 1Q24, Digital Realty Trust produced $451 million in funds from operations, down 7% YoY. In the last twelve months, the trust’s funds from operations fluctuated between $451-485 million and have generally been rather stable.

Funds From Operations (Digital Realty Trust, Inc)

Dividend Coverage And Dividend Upside

Digital Realty Trust offers passive income investors a very well-covered dividend that leaves substantial room for dividend growth in the coming years.

As far as the most recent quarter is concerned, Digital Realty Trust earned $1.68 per share in adjusted funds from operations which equated to a 73% pay-out ratio.

The trust experienced a solid nice 21 basis point QoQ drop in the pay-out ratio in March primarily because of higher FFO from its data center portfolio and lower capital spending.

With a 82% pay-out ratio in the last twelve months, I think the trust makes a very compelling value proposition to passive income investors that are invested in the REIT due to its artificial intelligence exposure.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Company Supplements)

Guidance And FFO Multiple

The data center real estate investment trust presently sees between $6.60 and $6.75 per share in core funds from operations of 2024. With the trust’s stock selling for $151.70 (near 52-week highs), Digital Realty Trust is valued at 22.7x funds from operations which is, in fairness, not a cheap multiple.

With that said, though, I think that the multiple is sensible enough, taking into account that data centers are a top growth industry thanks to artificial intelligence adoption.

I think that DLR could re-rate to a 25x FFO multiple (implied intrinsic value of $167) given that the trust is seeing robust demand for its data centers and that its lease rates see positive momentum also.

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Play Out As Anticipated

Digital Realty Trust is a concentrated bet on data centers and, by extension, on growing adoption of artificial intelligence, not just in the U.S., but on a global basis. This makes the trust substantially exposed to the tech industry which went through boom-bust cycles in the past and which exposes investors to downside momentum if the tech industry dips into a recession.

Thus, Digital Realty Trust might not be a suitable investment for those passive income investors that are primarily concerned with the safety of their investments.

My Conclusion

Digital Realty Trust is a well-managed data center real estate investment trust with an international asset profile and that has a low AFFO-based pay-out ratio that leaves substantial room for dividend growth in the coming years.

Since building data centers is expensive and capital-intensive, Digital Realty Trust has a considerable moat and positive momentum in terms of lease rates for renewal leases is a catalyst for long-term FFO growth.

Taking into account the low pay-out ratio and the growing demand for data center space, I think that Digital Realty Trust is a compelling, long-term bet that could combine prospects for capital appreciation with a growing dividend yield. Buy.