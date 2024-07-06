American Superconductor: Diverse Power Solutions Fuel Revenue Growth

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • I identified AMSC as a growth opportunity in August 2023, initially rated Hold, upgraded to Buy, and now Strong Buy with stock up over 300% in the past year.
  • AMSC is driving growth in power solutions for Renewables, Mining, Semiconductors, and Military applications, with strong revenue growth and potential for significant future growth in semiconductors.
  • Financial performance shows impressive revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and positive outlook for FY2024, with Wall Street analysts and SA Quant system giving strong ratings.
Power Distribution Station with Lightning Strike.

jose1983/iStock via Getty Images

As a writer and an investor in the stock market, one thing that I take great pleasure in involves identifying unique opportunities in under-covered growth stocks and then sharing that knowledge with my followers. While my own personal investing objectives have mostly

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
4.71K Followers
Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMSC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMSC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News