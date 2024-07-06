Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

This is my 7th Catalyst (NASDAQ:CPRX) article following my most recent 04/2024's "Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: Revenue Growth Lagging Expense Growth (Rating Downgrade) ("Revenue Growth Lagging"). In this article I will provide an overview of Catalyst's current investment merits with particular focus on its approved products.

Catalyst has a product portfolio consisting of three principal products

General

Slide 4 below from Catalyst's 06/2024 website presentation (the "Presentation") provides an overview of its product portfolio:

ir.catalystpharma.con

I review these 3 products in more detail below:

FIRDAPSE

FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) was FDA approved in 11/2018 for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome [LEMS] in adults. It was Catalyst's inaugural product. It generated significant revenues following approval of ~$102 million in 2019 and ~$119 million in 2020.

FIRDAPSE revenues have continued to climb as reflected in its latest 10-K (the "10-K") (p. F-13):

2021 FIRDAPSE revenues ~$138 million; 2022 FIRDAPSE revenues ~$214 million; 2023 FIRDAPSE revenues ~$258 million.

During its Q1, 2024 earnings call (the "CALL") CFO Kalb advised that FIRDAPSE generated $66.8 million up 16% from Q1, 2023's $57.5 million. Catalyst has generated a variety of growth drivers to expand FIRDAPSE revenues; these include:

05/30/2024 FDA increase of daily maximum dose of FIRDAPSE to 100 mg from 80 mg; expanding global reach to Japan and Canada as described at slide 9 of the Presentation; expanding patient reach as described at slide 8 of the Presentation.

FYCOMPA

FYCOMPA is a Catalyst newbie; it acquired US rights from Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) in 12/2022. As described in the 10-K, the FDA approved the molecule itself in 2012 as an adjunctive agent for the treatment of focal onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in patients with epilepsy at least four years of age.

In 06/2015 the FDA approved a second indication for primary generalized tonicclonic seizures in patients with epilepsy who are at least 12 years of age. Unfortunately, its future intellectual property status beyond 2024 is deep in litigation; at best its future duration is limited.

The 10-K describes its two patents as

U.S. patent no. 6,949,571 (the ‘571 patent) expiring May 23, 2025, including patent term extension; efforts to extend this patent to 2026 have been denied and there are no plausible ways to continue them; U.S. Patent No. 8,772,497 (the ‘497 patent), which expires on July 1, 2026.

As for competing products, Catalyst's Q1, 2024 10-Q (the "10-Q") at p. 45 advises that it intends to vigorously defend against generic competition. To that end it further advises:

On February 20, 2023, we received a Paragraph IV Certification Notice Letter from a company that appears to have filed the first ANDA for the oral suspension formulation for FYCOMPA. The same company sent a similar letter to us later in February with a similar certification for the tablet formulation for FYCOMPA, the fourth such certification for this formulation. Both of these letters were Paragraph IV certifications of non-infringement, non-validity, and unenforceability to the ‘497 patent... after due diligence we filed lawsuits on April 5, 2023 in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against the drug manufacturer who notified us of their ANDA submissions for both FYCOMPA® formulations, thus triggering the 30 month stay for each application.

Accordingly, it appears that FYCOMPA will be free from generic competition until at least 2026.

In terms of FYCOMPA's finances the 10-K advises Catalyst paid ~$160 million in cash. Upon loss of exclusivity it will pay royalties in a sliding scale of from 12% to 22% as set out in the 10-K (p. 70). After the date of generic entry in the market royalties drop to a sliding scale of from 6% to 11%.

In terms of net sales of FYCOMPA the 10-K advises that they totaled ~$138.1 million between 01/24/2023 (date of acquisition) and 12/31/2023. For Q1, 2024 the 10-Q pegs them at $30.4 million. Accordingly FYCOMPA has already generated revenues covering its out front acquisition cash.

AGAMREE

AGAMREE is an even newer newbie than was FYCOMPA. As set out in the 10-K (p. 5) on 06/19/2023 Catalyst:

...entered into a License and Collaboration Agreement (AGAMREE ... and an Investment Agreement ... with Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding, Inc. (OTC:SPHDF).... to obtain an exclusive North America license, manufacturing and supply agreement for Santhera’s investigational product candidate, AGAMREE (vamorolone), a novel corticosteroid for the treatment of DMD. ...[also it agreed] to make a strategic investment into Santhera.

The deal entailed the following obligations:

a $75 million outfront; an ~$15 million investment in Santhera; a $36 million milestone upon FDA approval of AGAMREE which was paid during Q4, 2023.

In addition the 10-Q (p. 34) calls for possible:

...future regulatory and commercial milestone payments to Santhera tied to calendar year sales of AGAMREE, as well as commercial royalties.

Presentation slide 10 captioned "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD]" explains the central role that steroids play in treating DMD. It also points to the inadequacies of other current steroids. It notes that DMD is the most common form of muscular dystrophy [MD] in children and that DMD, it:

is characterized by progressive muscle dysfunction leading to ambulation loss, respiratory failure, heart issues, and premature death; manifests in early childhood; is usually diagnosed between the ages of 3 & 5 years old;

Its standard treatment involves corticosteroids; these often entail significant side effects resulting in high unmet need for treatments to restore function, slow progression, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance QoL. Slide 10 advises that defects in other currently available steroids often result in suboptimal treatment and therapy discontinuance.

Presentation slide 11 points to the meaningful advantages that AGAMREE offers compared to such other available steroids:

ir.catalystpharma.com

In regards to steroids in response to a question during the CALL as to whether more patients were switching from prednisone or Emflaza, CFO Del Carmen responded:

When we look at the enrollments that we are getting so far for AGAMREE, 47% of our new enrollments are from patients that were currently on Emflaza. Forty three percent of our patients were coming from patients that were on prednisone. And, there are just a handful or a smaller percentage that were naïve patients to any corticosteroid.

Unfortunately for investors AGAMREE has but a minuscule record of prior product revenues. As noted the 10-Q (p. 37):

AGAMREE® net sales were approximately $1.2 million for the period between March 13, 2024 (date of commercial launch) and March 31, 2024.

Nonetheless I am looking for AGAMREE to develop into a significant revenue generator over the next many years.

It is looking to expand its therapeutic reach with business development [BD].

Unlike Supernus (SUPN) whose BD initiatives I recently challenged as unlikely to net positive returns, Catalyst's FIRDAPSE and AGAMREE deals look to be truly accretive albeit AGAMREE is wholly unproven in that regard. Accordingly Catalyst's strong emphasis on BD during the CALL was welcome.

In his opening remarks during the CALL CEO Daly noted:

...regarding business development and portfolio diversification, we are working on three fronts to increase our BD opportunities.

These include:

First, expanding our portfolio, we are aggressively exploring opportunities to expand our portfolio in the orphan CNS and orphan adjacent spaces. ... Second, we are working to expand our partnerships. We are actively pursuing opportunities to expand the partnerships for FIRDAPSE in the APAC region beyond Japan and looking to enter agreements in LatAm. There is a recognized need for LEMS treatment options like FIRDAPSE in both regions. Additionally, we are pursuing partnerships for AGAMREE with ex-U.S. partners in North America. Third, we are exploring opportunities to diversify and expand the use of our existing products through lifecycle management. Our teams are fully immersed in developing an AGAMREE lifecycle plan seeking to open up new avenues for growth for this product, and we expect to provide an update on this project during the second-half of this year.

It is never safe to count on possible future deals as a substantive reason to invest in a particular company. Nonetheless the fact that Catalyst has proven BD chops and a focused compelling strategy for pursuing future deals is a definite plus.

Conclusion

As I write on 07/04/2024 with Catalyst's most recent closing price at $15.31, I am struck by how it has barely moved from the $15.29 at which it was trading when Revenue Growth Lagging was published. In terms of future expectations as revealed by its guidance from the CALL, the situation again reveals little change with the guidance unchanged.

Accordingly I am leaving my rating unchanged at "Hold". As I have mentioned I am optimistic on AGAMREE's potential. I am considering watching Catalyst for pullbacks in which case I might build a position.