In my opinion, ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is incredibly undervalued, with high growth potential from exposure to semiconductor cleaning operations, which are likely to be catalyzed by the growing development of AI systems. The company's valuation multiples are very low compared to both its wider industry cohort and its historical ratios. In addition, this year, analysts have forecasted YoY contractions in earnings, but this is not likely to last beyond mid-2025, in my opinion, and based on consensus from analysts. Therefore, the price has fallen around 30% from its 1Y high, opening up an excellent entry point into a high-growth semiconductor small-cap, which I posit is positioned for high long-term growth. This is a Strong Buy rating from me, and I have personally allocated around 10% of my portfolio value to this investment.

Operational Analysis

ACMR is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer that specializes in developing and producing wafer processing solutions. Its key technologies include SAPS (Space Alternated Phase Shift) technology for cleaning flat and patterned wafers, TEBO (Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation) technology for cleaning high-aspect-ratio 2D and 3D patterned wafers, Tahoe cleaning system for eco-friendly sulfuric peroxide mix (SPM) cleaning, and Ultra SFP ap for advanced packaging applications.

The company primarily serves semiconductor manufacturers in China, providing 97% of revenue. Its core customers include SK Hynix, SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor, and Yangtze Memory Technologies. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California, but its main operations are through its subsidiary ACMR Research (Shanghai) in China. It has additional facilities in South Korea and is expanding its presence in the United States.

IMARC forecasts that the China semiconductor market will reach $506.8 billion by 2032. In addition, MarketsandMarkets forecasts that the global wafer cleaning equipment market will reach $16.5 billion by 2028, growing from $10.1 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.4%. McKinsey also mentions the significant level of capex in technology companies at the moment around the world in response to AI demand—this is primarily driving data center expansion and semiconductor fabrication plant expansion, both key drivers for ACMR's success.

The company's SAPS and TEBO technologies compete with larger companies like Screen, Tokyo Electron, and Lam Research (LRCX). ACMR CEO David Wang has emphasized that ACMR's differentiated products, including cleaning and copper plating technologies, are key to winning business from major customers like SK Hynix and potentially TSMC (TSM). Wang emphasized the importance of international expansion, and qualifying tools with major players like Intel (INTC) is a significant milestone for the company. Wang was confident in the Q1 2024 earnings call that reaching a billion-dollar market solely in China is achievable, and he mentioned the firm's anticipation of accelerated growth internationally with differentiated technology. Management wants 50% of ACMR's revenue to come from China and 50% to come from international markets.

In my opinion, all of the catalysts are there for this company to be extremely successful. I predict that this could be a multibagger of 10X or more over the long term. My assessment of management is that it is incredibly strong, with a lot of experience across CEO Wang, CFO McKechnie, and others.

Note: In 2020, J Capital Research accused ACMR of over-reporting revenue and profit. In January 2021, a securities fraud class action lawsuit was filed against ACMR. ACMR denied the allegations. In 2022, the case was DISMISSED. In my opinion, and from my research, there is no mounting aggregate evidence that the firm is doing anything of financial malpractice and instead that its results are both fair and representative of a thriving long-term business model.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

The company has been doing exceptionally well at growing its normalized income, which has increased at a faster rate since its IPO than its revenues. However, its weakness is in free cash flow, which has been in decline, specifically because the company is likely to be accepting orders with payment due later, affecting cash flow but bolstering net income. In addition, the company is investing in inventory at a high rate, which is affecting its cash position. These are likely necessary steps the company has to take to remain competitive and grow, especially considering how early it is in its lifecycle. This is further added to by the firm's high capex.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This is not a major issue to me because management has clearly arranged the company for long-term success. This is made evident by the stable balance sheet with an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.51, and a low level of debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio, including lease obligations of 0.15. The firm's net margin is also 13.79%, a 3.61% growth from its 5Y average. I believe there is some risk inherent in the business model around long-term cash flow available for growth strategies, but at this time, I don't think management has any better alternative option to drive the revenue and net income necessary for the company to thrive. Management just needs to be careful that it does not have to take on too much debt or equity raise excessively to maintain liquidity if its free cash flow is negative. It would also be wise for management to begin focusing on how it can speed up its accounts receivables and develop a more efficient infrastructure purchasing strategy. That being said, the company does have $278.3 million in cash and short-term investments, and its minimal debt at current leaves it in a healthy overall financial position. Its free cash flow negativity is, in other words, both manageable and necessary, and in my opinion, the company is positioned to be able to turn this around if it curbs its growth strategy at specific points in time. In the interim, taking on some extra debt to finance operational strategies does not seem unreasonable to me, considering the debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

What's really exciting about this stock is the valuation. For such a high-growth enterprise, you wouldn't expect it to be selling at a price-to-book ratio of just 1.86. In addition, its forward price-to-book ratio is 0.93. That puts this investment in the vicinity of deep value. In addition, its P/E ratio has contracted significantly since its IPO, as has its price-to-sales ratio:

Data by YCharts

The stock is incredibly cheap right now, and this is being driven by lowered sentiment in the market as a result of YoY EPS contraction estimates for the next four quarters. However, management keeps beating expectations significantly, so I am not too worried about this. The lower sentiment in the market right now presents a compelling time to buy, in my opinion.

Seeking Alpha

In my opinion, the P/E ratio is likely to expand toward the sector median over the next 5 years. The sector median is around 30 GAAP. ACMR has a GAAP P/E ratio of just 18. It is not unreasonable that as the company begins to gain more traction over the coming years as its operational strategy expands internationally and AI demand intensifies, the earnings growth rate annually over the next 5 years will average 20%. This is in line with Seeking Alpha's EPS forward long-term growth estimate. However, I think this could be exceeded because the company's diluted EPS has grown at 63.6% as a 5Y average (I do not have access to the GAAP 5Y CAGR). Analysts are expecting a slow 2024 and 2025, with roughly 7% CAGR in EPS YoY growth for both years. But in my opinion, this is temporary due to macroeconomic headwinds, which I do not think will last, and I believe AI will be heavily adopted by both private and public sectors over the long term, both in an effort to drive deflation and to increase levels of production globally. As such, I think the long-term growth will resume akin to previous high growth rates for ACMR. Therefore, I am raising my 5Y EPS GAAP CAGR estimate to 25%.

If the company achieves this, it is not unreasonable that the P/E GAAP ratio expand back up to 25. This, in conjunction with a 25% EPS CAGR over 5 years, would lead to a price target of $110.75, implying a price CAGR of 35.43%, as the current stock price is $24 and the basic EPS is $1.45.

Risk Analysis

It is important to remember that the semiconductor markets are highly cyclical, and demand is largely dependent on retail demand for big tech products. In addition, as the company is heavily exposed to China, policy changes by the CCP and restrictions on expansion for Chinese tech companies could present growth inhibitions to ACMR in the near term. This is pacified somewhat by the international expansion plans that management has outlined. However, there are also risks that this strategy does not go as planned, and international operations may be met with fiercer competition than China, particularly in the United States markets. In addition, as TMSC further develops its moat and solidifies itself further as the lynchpin in the semiconductor supply chain, it is going to become crucial for ACMR to land contracts with TSMC to partake in the growth. So far, there is no direct evidence or official announcement indicating that ACMR and TSMC will be working together soon, although ACMR's CEO has expressed interest and ambition.

In addition, as with any small-cap or micro-cap stock, investors are exposed to more risk and potential downside volatility, including macroeconomic pressures that will have a higher likelihood of depleting ACMR than larger, more established competitors like Lam Research. On that note, Lam Research holds the top market share in etching and second place in deposition technologies, with a strong global presence. This is an example of a competitor that makes it difficult for ACMR to expand over the long term. Vital to ACMR's success will be differentiated technology, with a heavy emphasis on unique, innovative and efficient patents. It will be crucial to monitor how management is developing its competitive strategy, including partnerships and collaborations, to open up new contracts it may not otherwise be considered for.

Conclusion

This is a relatively early stage to invest in ACMR, and I think that it offers an exceptional valuation with extremely strong long-term growth potential. In my opinion, now is an excellent entry point amid dampened enthusiasm surrounding this year's earnings results in YoY contractions, as long-term growth is likely to resume, and a discount is currently presented. Based on the macro outlook surrounding AI adoption and high dependence on semiconductors around the world, ACMR is well-positioned, although in a competitive market, to succeed and thrive over the long term if management remains committed. The company's forward price-to-book ratio of 0.93 and my 5Y EPS CAGR estimate of 25% presents a deep-value, small-cap growth opportunity. ACMR is a Strong Buy.