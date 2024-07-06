VodafoneZiggo Logo On A Building Pixelbizz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Within the telco sector, Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA, NASDAQ:LBTYB, NASDAQ:LBTYK) is somewhat of an outlier. Rather than operating under a single brand identity across markets, the company has various independent subsidiaries across Europe. Also, instead of distributing dividends, the company opts to spin-off one of its subsidiaries to shareholders later this year. In this article, I will explain why I believe that the stock has considerable upside potential and might at least partially close the valuation gap in the short- to mid-term

The Business Model

Liberty Global has a rather unique business model. At first glance, it may appear like a telco group. However, I do not view this as an accurate description. The company is not really a classical holding, nor an integrated telco. I would qualify it as first and foremost an M&A machine. The portfolio of businesses is constantly in flux with new acquisitions and disposals/spin-offs. The holding’s “product” is its subsidiaries and value added during the holding period.

Sum Of The Parts

Given the nature of the business, I believe that Liberty Global should be valued based on the sum of its parts, not consolidated results. Thus, I will value the respective subsidiaries on a standalone basis.

First, there is Sunrise, the number two player on the Swiss telco market. The company intends to spin off Sunrise to its shareholders by the end of this year in a tax-free transaction. Sunrise generated 2023 adjusted EBITDA of around €1.1 billion (around CHF1 billion) on revenues of €3.12 billion revenue (around CHF3 billion). The company had around CHF8.95 billion in net debt at the end of FY2023. However, that figure will be reduced by around CHF1.5 billion prior to the spin-off, due to additional investments from Liberty Global. Consequently, the net debt of standalone Sunrise will presumably be in the vicinity of CHF7.45 billion. According to sources quoted by Swiss Handelszeitung, management expects an equity valuation between CHF3.5 billion to CHF4.5 billion post-transaction. At current exchange rates, that translates to about $3.9 billion to $5 billion. Compared to far larger rival Swisscom AG (OTCPK:SWZCF, OTCPK:SCMWY), those figure appear not unlikely to be achievable. Swisscom – which is about four times larger and considerably less indebted – trades at an EBITDA multiple of around 5.8 times EBITDA, based on FY2023 results. A multiple of 3.5 to 4.5 for Sunrise appears justifiable. I would, however, expect it to be more towards the lower end of that range. Going forward, I will base my calculations on a standalone value of around $4 billion.

Liberty Global’s largest subsidiary is Virgin02Media, a 50-50 joint venture with Telefonica SA (TEF) that operates on the British market, where it is the third-largest player. 2023 revenue reached GBP10.9 billion with an adjusted EBITDA of GBP4.1 billion. The competitor best comparable to Virgin02Media is, in my opinion, BT Group plc (OTCPK:BTGOF). BT is valued at an EV multiple of around 4 times EBITDA. Given net debt of GBP21.8 billion as of March 31st, one would arrive at negative value for Virgin02Media if applying the same metric. This, obviously, would not yield appropriate results, as the stake would at best have a value of zero, since debts are non-recourse to the holding. BT, which has a higher market share and lower indebtedness, currently trades at about 1,65 EBITDA. On account of higher debt, and being a far smaller player, I would assign a multiple of 0.5 times EBITDA, thus arriving at a GBP2 billion valuation for Virgin02Media. That translates to a value of GPB1 billion (around $1.3 billion) for Liberty Global’s 50 percent interest.

Another 50-50 joint venture is VodafoneZiggo, the third-largest telco in the Netherlands behind Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCPK:KKPNF) and private equity owned Odido, the former Dutch division of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF, OTCQX:DTEGY). In FY2023, the business generated revenue of €4.1 billion, adjusted EBITDA €1.8 billion and operating income of €231.8 million. The acquisition of Odido is, in my opinion, quite a good indicator of what VodafoneZiggo is worth. Warburg Pincus and Apax paid €5.1 billion in enterprise value, which translates to 8.7 times EBITDA, in 2022. Since VodafoneZiggo is not the market leader and the interest rate environment is less favorable today, I will assume a lower multiple of 7.5 times EBITDA. As of March 31st, net debt was around €12 billion, which leads me to an equity valuation of €1.5 billion. Consequently, a 50 percent stake would have a value of €750 million ($810 million).

Next, there is Telenet, the number two telco in Belgium behind Proximus plc (OTCPK:BGAOF, OTCPK:BGAOF) and in front of Orange SA’s (ORAN) Belgian subsidiary. Telenet is owned outright by Liberty Global following a squeeze-out in late 2023. For FY2023, Telenet reported revenue of €2.85 billion, an adjusted EBITDA of almost €1.4 billion and a net profit of €295 million. It had net debt of €7 billion as of March 31st. Applying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5, one would arrive at a €3.5 billion equity value. However, I will value the company a bit more conservatively, at 7 times net profit €2 billion, which corresponds to market leader Proximus’ valuation. Consequently, I will assume a standalone value of around €2 billion.

Another, far smaller subsidiary, is VirginMedia Ireland. In FY2023 the business generated a net loss of 8.8 million on revenue of €468 million and adjusted EBITDA €167.8 million. Even with net debt of €894.5 million, that appears like stellar numbers. Less capitalized expenditures, however, adjusted EBITDA was a mere €4.4 million. This puts things in perspective. I am not all that confident that it would be able to attract a high equity valuation. For the time being, I will value it at around €150 million.

The smallest subsidiary is UPC Slovakia. At annual revenue of a little over €50 million (FY2023: €51.8million), I doubt that does not really move the needle in a meaningful way in terms of valuation.

Liberty Global also owns just shy of 5 percent of Vodafone Group plc (VOD). At the time of writing, this represents a market value of about $1.15 billion.

Besides the telco subsidiaries, Liberty Global also owns a number of investments. Those include a portfolio of technology and infrastructure ventures as well as a majority stake in electric racing series Formula E. As of December 31st, Liberty Global assigned a cumulative fair value of around $2.24 billion to these assets (that does not yet include Formula E). There are also investments held through separately managed accounts which had a reported value of $2 billion as of March 31st. I believe it prudent to apply a sizeable discount to the reported values of these non-core holdings. In order to be on the safe side, I will base my calculations on a combined value of $2.1 billion, representing a discount of around 50 percent.

Valuation

All in all, this lets me arrive at a sum of the parts value of around 11.5 billion. I do not think that an additional conglomerate discount on the telco subsidiaries is in order, as I have already made rather conservative assumptions in terms of the respective valuations. Liberty Global and its unrestricted subsidiaries held cash and equivalents (excluding separately managed accounts) of $227.8 million as of March 31st. Naturally, the funds to deleverage the Sunrise balance sheet have to come from somewhere. As per an IR release, the investment is to be funded by “Liberty Global corporate liquidity” (which notably includes an $1.5 billion of aggregate unused borrowing capacity under various credit facilities as of March 31st) as well as proceeds from disposal of non-core assets. I will therefore assume that there will be up to around $1.7 billion (subject to CHF exchange rates) in additional debt at the holding level post-transaction. As, for the time being, the debts are almost entirely insulated through the respective subsidiaries, this would mean that there would be net debt at the holding level of up to around $1.5 billion. In the best case, this figure may, of course, end up a good deal lower.

Under the assumption of net debt of $1.5 billion, the net asset value would be around $10 billion based on my above estimates. On an undiluted basis, that translates to a share price of around $26.50 prior to the Sunrise spin-off.

Risks and Downsides

As with any investment, there are certain risk factors to consider. In the case of Liberty Global, the risks of the holding are the risks of the respective subsidiaries. One major downside is that most of the subsidiaries have relatively high levels of indebtedness. In an environment of relatively high interest rates, that is a considerable disadvantage.

A general trend towards more restrictive antitrust enforcement might make it harder to actively pursue consolidation in the respective telco markets through mergers and/or acquisition. With regard to sunrise spin-off specifically, dual share classes may lead to unpleasant surprises in terms of market values.

More generally, there is the issue of the complicated corporate structure, which is further exacerbated by the fact that there are three different share classes. The company reports in US Dollar, but the individual subsidiaries generate their revenues predominantly in Euro, Sterling and Swiss Francs. Also, at least nominally being a telco conglomerate, the fact that Liberty Global does not distribute any dividends might make it less attractive to certain investors.

Arguably the biggest disadvantage on the holding level are the more than generous stock based incentive plans and the potential of dilution that comes with them. Key executives are regularly awarded significant numbers of stock options of various kinds. As of December 31st, 89,959,385 shares (27,182,103 Class A shares and 62,777,282 Class C shares, respectively) had been reserved for issuance of outstanding awards of various types. That is quite a substantial number, at 377,546,627 shares outstanding, so far. While the company regularly buys back shares (and in significant quantities, in 2023 a total of 79,896,085 shares was repurchased) , dilution could reach up to above 23.8 percent in the worst case.

Conclusion

Based on a value of around $26.5 per share based on the sum of its parts, Liberty Global almost 50 percent upside from current price levels. The spin-off of Sunrise may serve as a catalyst to spark a higher valuation. If priced within the range envisioned by management, the new shares alone would represent a value equal to about half to two thirds of what the current share price implies. If successful, it may also serve as a blueprint for further spin-offs, which would unlock more value going forward.

The biggest negative is the risk of dilution as a result of stock options awarded to executives being exercised. In the worst case, this may dilute share count by more than 20 percent, thus pushing the per-share value more towards a little above $20 (which, obviously, would reduce the implied upside dramatically). However, that effect should be partially off-set by share repurchases. Nonetheless, I would advise to calculate with a certain margin of safety. A realistic price target on a diluted basis might be closer to $23.5. Still, that would leave more than 30 percent upside based on the current price, with a potential catalyst in the second half of the year. Consequently, I am rating Liberty Global a buy.