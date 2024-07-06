AutoZone: Long-Term Play With Shareholder Focus And A Growth Plan

Jul. 06, 2024 4:01 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Stock
Matteo Sada, CFA profile picture
Matteo Sada, CFA
467 Followers

Summary

  • AutoZone delivered strong EPS growth in Q3, outperforming analyst estimates by $1.02 per share but fell short of revenue expectations.
  • Despite challenges in the domestic market, AutoZone is focused on growth through store expansion, commercial focus, and international markets.
  • Management is aligned with long-term success, but high leverage and declining free cash flow raise concerns about an aggressive buyback program.
  • Initiating coverage with a buy rating based on AutoZone's new leadership team, their well-defined growth strategy, and the belief that the current macroeconomic headwinds are transitory.

A young woman mechanic checks the oil of a car in a garage. Concept of equality

Antonio Suarez Vega/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), a leading auto parts and accessories retailer, recently unveiled its fiscal Q3 results. The company delivered strong earnings per share (EPS) growth despite missing analysts’ expectations on revenue.

Financially, AutoZone

This article was written by

Matteo Sada, CFA profile picture
Matteo Sada, CFA
467 Followers
Over 12 years of dynamic experience in the financial industry, I excel as a trader, portfolio manager, and equity research. As a CFA charter holder, I meticulously navigate the financial landscape, employing a comprehensive approach that blends top-down and bottom-up analysis. My investment philosophy centers on synthesizing Growth At a Reasonable Price (GARP) and value strategies, though I remain adaptable to market shifts. Completing an MBA has enriched my investment perspective incorporating corporate strategy standpoint. My extensive trading experience has honed my understanding of momentum factors which also influence my investment decisions. Follow me to stay tuned.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AZO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My analysis specializes in identifying companies that are experiencing growth at a reasonable price or value companies with potential. Rating systems don't consider time horizons, risk profiles, or investment strategies. My articles aim to inform, not to make decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AZO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AZO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News