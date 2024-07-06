Coast-to-Coast/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago, I initiated on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) with a cautious hold rating. Although I liked the company's business model of being a master franchisee for McDonald's Latin America, I was wary of the company's valuation at the time. Since my article, Arcos Dorados' stock has fallen by over 20%, validating some of my valuation concerns (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - ARCO shares have fallen by 20% (Seeking Alpha)

However, with its shares cheaper by a fifth since my rating, I felt it might be time to revisit my thesis on Arcos Dorados, to see if now might be a good entry point in the stock.

Overall, Arcos' business continues to perform well, although it is suffering from some margin pressures due to cost inflation. I believe investors buying ARCO shares now have an attractive 30% margin of safety to fair value so I am raising my rating to a buy.

Brief Company Overview

First, for those not familiar, Arcos Dorados ("Arcos") is the largest quick service restaurant ("QSR") operator in Latin America and the Caribbean and is the largest independent franchisee in the McDonald’s restaurant system with over 2,300 restaurants directly operated or sub-franchised, contributing more than 4% to McDonald's systemwide sales (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - ARCO overview (ARCO investor presentation)

Unique Business Model

As I mentioned in my initiation article, Arcos has a unique business model. In addition to being the largest operator of QSR restaurants in Latin America, Arcos holds a valuable Master Franchise Agreement ("MFA") with McDonald's for over 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Peru, to name a few.

This MFA allows the Arcos to sub-franchise the McDonald's brand to independent sub-franchisees in exchange for rental fees. In effect, Arcos is a "mini-McDonald's" in its ability to earn valuable sub-franchisee revenues (Figure 3)

Figure 3 - ARCO business model (ARCO 20F report)

In the most recent fiscal year 2023, Arcos was able to earn $194 million in high-margin revenues from sub-franchisees. Net franchise revenues of $111 million (revenues less occupancy expenses) was almost 1/3 of the company's operating income of $314 million (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ARCO 2023 financial summary (ARCO 20F report)

Latest Results Continue To Show Sales Momentum

Since my last article, Arcos has reported Q4/2023 and Q1/2024 results and both continued to show sales momentum. From Figure 4 above, we can see that Arcos' revenues in Fiscal 2023 grew a strong 19.7% YoY to $4.3 billion. Although costs grew slightly faster than revenues, operating income still grew 18.8% YoY to $314 million.

In the latest quarter, Arcos' revenues increased 9.1% YoY to $1.1 billion. However, costs once again grew faster than revenues, particularly occupancy and other expenses, which grew 13.4% YoY for company-operated restaurants and 20.9% YoY for franchised restaurants. This led to a contraction in Arcos' operating margin from 6.7% to 6.3%, and operating income only grew 2.0% YoY to $67.6 million (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - ARCO Q1/24 financial summary (company reports)

While the nearly flat growth in operating income was a letdown, on the positive side, Arcos' sales growth in Q1 continues to be strong with systemwide comparable sales growth of 38.6% YoY, 2.2x the blended inflation rate in the company's operating countries, excluding Argentina (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - 38.6% comp. sales growth was a bright spot (ARCO investor presentation)

Arcos also opened 22 restaurants in the quarter, with 19 of those openings in Brazil, a key growth area for Arcos (Figure 7). Arcos is well on its way to fulfilling guidance of 80-90 restaurant openings in 2024, compared to 81 openings in 2023 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - ARCO capex guidance for 2024 (ARCO investor presentation)

Stark Contrast To McDonald's Results

In fact, Arcos' strong sales performance is a stark contrast to that of McDonald's (MCD), its franchisor. In the latest quarter, McDonald's systemwide sales grew an anemic 1.9% YoY as consumers in Western countries have been pushing back against the high prices of fast food menus (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - MCD Q1/24 systemwide sales (MCD company reports)

In response, McDonald's recently announced it would be rolling out a revamped, limited-time, $5 meal promotion to reinvigorate sales in the U.S.

Updated Sum of Parts

In my prior article, I put forth a 'sum-of-the-parts' valuation model for Arcos. One reader suggested I was not properly accounting for Arcos' valuable real estate holdings in my valuation model since Arcos often owns the real estate leased to sub-franchisees (from Figure 3 above).

Upon further reflection, I believe my model is properly accounting for Arcos' real estate. Recall, my model has two key parts. First, I value Arcos' company-operated restaurants at 15x operating income after tax. Next, I value the franchised restaurants at 20x net franchise fees, similar to the valuation assigned by the market to McDonald's franchisee fees.

What is left unsaid is that the capitalization of the franchisee fees is the real estate value of Arcos. In other words, Arcos own the real estate and allow franchisees to operate restaurants in exchange for a franchise fee. This is akin to a landlord receiving rent. The valuation of the real estate can be calculated using discounted cash flows, or more commonly, a cap rate.

So my 20x net franchise fees valuation is similar to applying a 5% cap rate to the net rental income. If we were to add a separate real estate value to the 'sum-of-the-parts' model, then we would be double counting Arcos' real estate.

Figure 9 shows my updated simple valuation model, updated with Q1/24 results. Overall, my sum-of-the-parts valuation still points to ~$4 billion in enterprise value for Arcos as fair value.

Figure 9 - Updated sum-of-the-parts model (Author created)

However, with Arcos' shares falling significantly in the past few months, there is now a substantial ~30% margin of safety for investors buying shares.

Risks To Arcos

Operationally, the biggest risk for Arcos remains inflation. Specifically, as we saw in the first quarter's results, despite having strong topline sales growth, Arcos delivered disappointing operating profit growth as expenses grew faster than revenues.

Arcos may also face a headwind in terms of sentiment, as investors appear to have soured on McDonald's shares, given the slowing comparable sales growth. Over the past year, Arcos' shares have been highly correlated with that of McDonald's shares (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - ARCO vs. MCD (Seeking Alpha)

Until McDonald's can find their footing, Arcos may continue to come under pressure in the stock markets. However, for long-term investors, this could present a wonderful buying opportunity.

Conclusion

With Arcos Dorados' shares falling by over 20% since my last article, I believe they are now attractively valued. With a 30% margin of safety to my sum-of-the-parts valuation, I am raising my recommendation on ARCO to a buy.