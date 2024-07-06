Elastic: Impressive Acceleration, But Strength Is Already Priced In

Jul. 06, 2024 4:19 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.16K Followers

Summary

  • Elastic has seen a moderate performance in 2024 after rallying in late 2023, as valuation remains a big ceiling for the stock.
  • Elastic currently trades at just shy of 8x current-year revenue, which is in line or slightly more expensive than peers.
  • Revenue growth recently accelerated to 20% y/y, but the company is still citing headwinds in the self-service SMB sector.
  • Those holding out hope that AI will be a big revenue booster may be disappointed, as just over ~10% of the company's customers generating >$100k in ACV are already using AI features.

Top view of laptop with text Elasticsearch.

Maria Vonotna/iStock via Getty Images

The biggest theme driving the stock market this year continues to be AI, and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was an early beneficiary of that trend. The enterprise search and observability company has been touting its multi-year

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.16K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ESTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News